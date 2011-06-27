Vehicle overview

As the saying goes, you don't need a sledgehammer to pound in a thumbtack. But what if something bigger than a thumbtack is involved and you do need something more along the lines of a sledgehammer? In that case, the 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty will be at the ready. This year the big Ford incorporates a beefed-up frame and trailer hitch, increasing the F-350's already impressive capacity for hauling and towing. With up to 22,700 pounds of towing capacity, it is stout enough to handle just about any job you throw at it.

Last year's Super Duty redesign brought a number of improvements, including more powerful engines, exterior styling tweaks and revised climate controls. It also brought an enhanced front suspension that increased towing/payload capacities. The suspension also was meant to deliver a more comfortable ride, but this is still a heavy-duty truck, so things are smooth when the F-350 is carrying or towing a load, but not so smooth when the truck is unladen.

Should the F-350's massive capabilities still not be enough, Ford is the only truckmaker that sells something even tougher than a 350-series pickup for consumer use: the F-450. For most consumers in need of a serious work truck, though, the 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty will be the right tool for the job. That said, the Chevy Silverado 3500HD and Ram 3500 are definitely worth a look as well.