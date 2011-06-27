  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Substantial towing capability
  • innovative features
  • refined ride quality.
  • Numb and slow steering
  • diesel's acceleration not quite as quick as GM rivals.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$7,579 - $10,345
Used F-350 Super Duty for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With an ideal mix of power, brawn and refinement, the 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck.

Vehicle overview

As the saying goes, you don't need a sledgehammer to pound in a thumbtack. But what if something bigger than a thumbtack is involved and you do need something more along the lines of a sledgehammer? In that case, the 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty will be at the ready. This year the big Ford incorporates a beefed-up frame and trailer hitch, increasing the F-350's already impressive capacity for hauling and towing. With up to 22,700 pounds of towing capacity, it is stout enough to handle just about any job you throw at it.

Last year's Super Duty redesign brought a number of improvements, including more powerful engines, exterior styling tweaks and revised climate controls. It also brought an enhanced front suspension that increased towing/payload capacities. The suspension also was meant to deliver a more comfortable ride, but this is still a heavy-duty truck, so things are smooth when the F-350 is carrying or towing a load, but not so smooth when the truck is unladen.

Should the F-350's massive capabilities still not be enough, Ford is the only truckmaker that sells something even tougher than a 350-series pickup for consumer use: the F-450. For most consumers in need of a serious work truck, though, the 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty will be the right tool for the job. That said, the Chevy Silverado 3500HD and Ram 3500 are definitely worth a look as well.

2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty models

The 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty is available in three cab designs (regular, extended SuperCab and Crew Cab), two rear axle designs (single wheel and dual) and two bed lengths (8 feet and 6 feet, 9 inches, the latter of which is unavailable with the regular cab or dual rear wheel). There are four trim levels -- XL, XLT, Lariat and King Ranch -- but not all are available with every cab, bed and axle configuration.

The base XL available in all configurations comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, a tow package, telescoping trailer mirrors, air-conditioning, 40/20/40 front bench seat, 60/40-split-folding rear seat (SuperCab and Crew Cab), vinyl upholstery, vinyl flooring, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a two-speaker radio. The XL dually adds running boards and a hydraulic jack. The Value package adds cruise control, chrome bumpers and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player. The Power Equipment Group adds keyless entry, full power accessories and heated power mirrors with integrated blind-spot mirrors.

The XLT includes the Value package and Power Equipment Group, but adds alloy wheels (single rear wheel) cloth upholstery, rear privacy glass, cupholders, carpeted floors, additional interior power points and an auxiliary audio jack. The XLT Interior package adds automatic headlights, a keyless entry code pad, a six-way power driver seat and power-adjustable pedals. The XLT Premium package available on the SuperCab and Crew Cab adds the Interior package, plus power telescoping mirrors, foglamps, auto-dimming rearview mirror, steering-wheel controls and the Sync electronics system. The latter includes Bluetooth and an iPod interface and also offers "AppLink" smartphone integration.

The Lariat is SuperCab and Crew Cab only. It includes the XLT's above optional items and adds rear parking sensors, a power-sliding rear window, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front bucket seats with power lumbar adjustment and a full center console, leather upholstery (SuperCab backseat is premium vinyl), rear seat air vents, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an enhanced trip computer and an eight-speaker sound system with satellite radio. It also adds 18-inch alloy wheels (single rear wheel) or 17-inch alloy wheels (dual rear wheel). Many of these additions are optional on the XLT.

The King Ranch adds to the Lariat special exterior and interior trim, remote ignition, a rearview camera, unique King Ranch rust-red leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats and driver memory functions. Other than the King Ranch-specific trim, all these items are options on the Lariat.

Options on all F-350s include a gooseneck/fifth-wheel hitch kit, roof clearance lights, a tailgate step, a rear window defroster, a sunroof and a navigation system with integrated HD radio. The available Ford Work Solutions package is offered on XL and XLT models and adds an in-dash computer that is customizable to suit commercial users and fleets. The FX4 Off-Road package available on 4WD models includes all-terrain tires, skid plates and upgraded Rancho-brand shocks. Single-rear-wheel models get an electronic locking differential and hill descent control with this package, while the dually gets a limited-slip rear axle.

2012 Highlights

As the entire Ford Super Duty line was redesigned last year, changes for the 2012 F-350 are relatively minor. Tow ratings have increased, and Ford's Sync system now offers "AppLink" smartphone integration.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Ford F-350 comes standard with a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 385 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard with either rear- or all-wheel drive. Maximum towing capacity with this engine is between 11,900 and 15,000 pounds depending on axle ratio, wheels driven, cab design and single or dual rear axle. Adding a fifth-wheel hookup boosts the max up to 15,800.

Optional is a turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel V8 that produces 400 hp and 800 lb-ft of torque. In performance testing, an F-350 with the standard rear axle went from zero to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds, about a second slower than GM's diesel-powered 3500 pickups. Maximum towing capacity is between 12,500 and 17,500 pounds depending on axle ratio, wheels driven, cab design and single or dual rear axle. Adding a fifth-wheel hookup boosts the max up to 22,700.

Safety

All 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty trucks come standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, trailer sway control, hill start assist, front side airbags, front side curtain airbags and the SOS post-crash alert system. In Edmunds brake testing, a diesel-powered F-350 with the single rear axle came to a stop from 60 mph in 159 feet. The GM 3500 trucks stopped about 10 feet shorter.

The Regular and SuperCabs get a passenger airbag deactivation switch. An integrated trailer brake controller is standard on XLT and higher models, while the Lariat trim level adds rear parking sensors and power-adjustable pedals. A rearview camera is optional on the XLT and Lariat and standard on the King Ranch model.

Driving

The well-rounded Super Duty impresses with its strong performance, mostly supple ride and comfortable, feature-laden cabin. At freeway speeds the interior is notably quiet, with wind and road noise pleasantly silenced. Even the trademark diesel clatter is muted to barely detectable levels. As with any heavy-duty pickup, however, the ride can be a bit jittery when the truck is unloaded, but the 2012 Ford F-350 remains reasonably well-mannered over the rough stuff. The chief downside to the big rig is its slow steering, which feels numb and isolated. In comparison, both the Chevy and Ram deliver a more connected feel through the wheel, which instills more confidence when towing.

Towing is a big part of the Super Duty's capabilities, and the 6.7-liter diesel will likely be the engine of choice if you have this in mind. Even when lugging a 10,000-pound trailer up a steep grade, the diesel makes the climb with ease, never laboring or forcing the transmission to hunt through the gears. The driver can also selectively lock out higher gears to ensure optimal towing progress, while descents are also well managed by the automatic transmission, which finds the right gear at the right time. We've found the throttle a little reluctant to respond to small inputs while towing, though.

Interior

The cabin styling features a rectangular, industrial look, and the cabin is beginning to look dated compared to the Ram 3500. Hard plastics abound throughout the interior on lower trim levels, but are on par or better than other trucks in this segment. Opting for the Lariat or King Ranch trims adds a decidedly upscale experience, with rich leather and added amenities.

If you choose the front bench seat, it features a lockable bin that also folds to serve as an armrest. Another lockable compartment is located under the rear seats that can easily accommodate longer items (like a hunting rifle) and also features a 12-volt power point. Another nifty perk is the available 4.2-inch LCD multifunction display placed in the instrument panel. This display allows the driver to customize settings and relays trip computer, fuel economy, towing and off-road information.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Switched to Ford
cookkeyman,10/05/2011
I have driven 4 different GM vehicles since 1997. Last vehicle was a 2007 GMC Sierra HD SLT iwth a duramax engine. All these vehicles. have been reliable and I have had few issues. I finally bit the bullet and bought a F350 King Ranch with diesel due to numerous features FORD offers. I am pleased with the ride, driving amenities and the fuel mileage. It is very comfortable to sit in and is easier to manouerve in spite of being a longer vehicle. The engine is definitely quieter and smoother. Very pleased with the switch
My First Ford Truck
heresmyopinion,10/03/2012
Traded in a 2011 GMC Sierra for a HD with 8' bed and couldn't be happier. The ONLY thing I liked better on the GMC was the gas mileage, I'm sure it's because it was a much lighter 1500. This truck feels solid but also heavy when driving, but the power from the 6.2L has been great. There is NO lack of power from this engine whatsoever, and lets be realistic to say that its not a diesel. The interior may look a bit odd like a teenage kid into transformers designed it, but so far has been real solid and rattle free. love the fact that Ford hasn't integrated the radio and hvac as one unit. I've been averaging from 15.5 to 17 mpg and it seems to get a little better as I put more miles on her.
Great Truck!!
David S,06/29/2020
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
This 2012 Ford F350 Crew Cab SuperDuty 172’ LB 4.30 Electronic Axle, with 11,000 GVWR is in excellent condition and is a workhorse of a truck. For those wanting to upgrade power and towing capabilities from the 1/2 ton models, but aren’t wanting to go with a diesel, then this is the truck for you. Lots of payload and towing capacity with this vehicle. It has several add-ons for the serious truck owner with Rear-View Camera, Tow-Haul Mode, 12.5K Trailer Hitch, Line-X Bed Liner, Reverse Sensing System, Rear Wheel Well Liners, Ford 5th Wheel Pkg. (Puck System), and Hard Fold Tonneau cover, along with other options and the standard XLT equipment. Plus, with the Crew Cab and the long bed, more room to carry your favorite items than most any truck out there. Add the dependability of the Ford built V-8 6.2 engine and the structural integrity and dependability of the SuperDuty trucks, you’ve got a winner!
See all 3 reviews of the 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
385 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
316 hp @ 4179 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
316 hp @ 4179 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
385 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty

Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-350 Super Duty SuperCab, F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), and Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat is priced between $18,995 and$36,995 with odometer readings between 106020 and175514 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch is priced between $26,990 and$26,990 with odometer readings between 89740 and89740 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT is priced between $31,950 and$31,950 with odometer readings between 71435 and71435 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2012 F-350 Super Duties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,995 and mileage as low as 71435 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

Can't find a used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Dutys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,870.

Find a used Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,191.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,705.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,198.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-350 Super Duty lease specials

Related Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles