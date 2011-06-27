  1. Home
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive new engines
  • substantial towing capability
  • innovative features
  • refined ride quality.
  • Numb and slow steering
  • interior is getting a bit dated.
List Price Estimate
$7,029 - $10,010
Edmunds' Expert Review

With an ideal mix of power, brawn and refinement, the 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck.

Vehicle overview

There are trucks and then there are trucks, pronounced in a deep Sam Elliott twang. The 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty would be the latter, a heavy-duty pickup available with a dual rear axle that can tow upwards of 21,600 pounds. To put that into perspective, things that weigh that much include five hippos, two killer whales and a 38-foot fishing trawler. Or just a really huge camper. But no matter what you plan on pulling or hauling, the F-350 is a serious machine for serious jobs. And with two new engines for 2011, it just got even more serious.

Following up the changes made to the comparatively pedestrian Ford F-150, the F-350 gets a whole host of updates and upgrades. Minor tweaks were made to the exterior and there are welcome revisions to the climate controls, bringing them in line with the rest of Ford's new lineup (the double-DIN stereo faceplate remains). More importantly, though, Ford's twin I-beam suspension was enhanced to enable greater towing and payload capability, while also improving the ride (which nevertheless continues to be inherently stiff and bouncy when unladen). The steering gear is all-new, with Ford claiming improved response and on-center feel.

The biggest changes, however, are under the hood. Standard is a 6.2-liter V8 good for 385 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque, which represents a major improvement over the old truck's 5.4-liter V8 with 300 hp and 365 lb-ft. To get that 21,600-pound max tow rating, though, you'll need to opt for the new 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 that pumps out 400 hp and a colossal 800 lb-ft of torque (versus the previous 350 hp and 650 lb-ft). Both engines get a new six-speed automatic transmission and Ford says fuel economy has improved as well.

Should the F-350's massive capabilities not be enough (say, you need to tow three killer whales), Ford is the only truck maker that sells something greater than a 350-series pickup: the F-450. For most consumers in need of a serious truck, though, the 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a fine choice, though the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD and 2011 Ram 3500 are definitely worth a look as well.

2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty models

The 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty is available in three cab designs (regular, extended SuperCab and Crew Cab), two rear axle designs (single wheel and dual) and two bed lengths (8 feet and 6 feet, 9 inches, which is unavailable with the regular cab or dual rear wheel). There are four trim levels -- XL, XLT, Lariat and King Ranch -- but not all are available with every cab, bed and axle configuration.

The base XL available in all configurations comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, a tow package, telescoping trailer mirrors, air-conditioning, 40/20/40 front bench seat, 60/40-split-folding rear seat (SuperCab and Crew Cab), vinyl upholstery, vinyl flooring, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a two-speaker radio. The XL dually adds running boards and a hydraulic jack. The Value package adds cruise control, chrome bumpers and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player. The Power Equipment Group adds keyless entry, full power accessories and heated power mirrors with integrated blind-spot mirrors.

The XLT includes the Value package and Power Equipment Group, but adds alloy wheels (single rear wheel) cloth upholstery, rear privacy glass, cupholders, carpet flooring, additional interior power points and an auxiliary audio jack. The XLT Interior package adds automatic headlights, a keyless entry code pad, a six-way power driver seat and power-adjustable pedals. The XLT Premium package available on the SuperCab and Crew Cab adds the Interior package, plus power telescoping mirrors, foglamps, auto-dimming rearview mirror, steering-wheel controls and the Sync electronics system, which includes Bluetooth and an iPod interface.

The Lariat is SuperCab and Crew Cab only. It includes the XLT's above optional items and adds rear parking sensors, a power-sliding rear window, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front bucket seats with power lumbar adjustment and a full center console, leather upholstery (SuperCab backseat is premium vinyl), rear seat air vents, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an enhanced trip computer and an eight-speaker sound system with satellite radio. It also adds 18-inch alloy wheels (single rear wheel) or 17-inch alloy wheels (dual rear wheel). Many of these additions are optional on the XLT.

The King Ranch adds to the Lariat special exterior and interior trim, remote ignition, a rearview camera, unique King Ranch rust-red leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats and driver memory functions. Other than the King Ranch-specific trim, all these items are options on the Lariat.

Options on all F-350s include a fifth-wheel hitch kit, roof clearance lights, a tailgate step, a rear window defroster, a sunroof and a navigation system with integrated HD radio. The FX4 Off-Road package available on 4x4 models includes all-terrain tires, skid plates and upgraded Rancho-brand shocks. Single-rear-wheel models get an electronic locking differential and hill descent control with this package, while the dually gets a limited-slip rear axle.

2011 Highlights

The Ford F-350 has been given significant updates for 2011, with new gas and diesel engines, a six-speed automatic transmission, steering and suspension revisions, tweaked exterior styling, some new interior switchgear and a few additional features.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Ford F-350 comes standard with a 6.2-liter gasoline-powered V8 that produces 385 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard with either rear- or all-wheel drive. The F-350 is not subject to EPA fuel economy tests, but Ford says this new engine is more fuel-efficient than the one it replaces. Maximum towing capacity with this engine is between 11,800 and 15,000 pounds depending on axle ratio, wheels driven, cab design and single or dual rear axle. Adding a fifth-wheel hookup boosts the max up to 15,700.

Optional is a 6.7-liter diesel V8 that produces 400 hp and 800 lb-ft of torque. (Early-build F-350s with this engine made 390 hp and 735 lb-ft. Ford later upgraded it to the current 400 hp and 800 lb-ft of torque and says the upgrade can be applied to the earlier engines for free at any Ford dealership.) Maximum towing capacity is between 12,500 and 16,000 pounds depending on axle ratio, wheels driven, cab design and single or dual rear axle. Adding a fifth-wheel hookup boosts the max up to 21,600.

Safety

The 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, trailer sway control, hill start assist, front side airbags, front side curtain airbags and the SOS post-crash alert system. The Regular and SuperCabs get a passenger airbag deactivation switch. An integrated trailer brake controller is standard on XLT and higher models, while the Lariat trim level adds rear parking sensors and power-adjustable pedals. A rearview camera is optional on the XLT and Lariat and standard on the King Ranch model.

Driving

We were already impressed with the Super Duty's ride and comfort, and the 2011 Ford F-350 has managed to impress us even further. Compared to the competition, the Ford Super Duty line is noticeably quieter, with wind and road noise pleasantly silenced. Even the trademark diesel clatter has been reduced to barely detectable levels. As with any heavy-duty pickup, the ride can be a bit jittery when unloaded, but the F-350 remains reasonably well-mannered over the rough stuff. The chief downside to the Ford's dynamics is steering, which feels numb and is slow compared to its more agile rivals. Both Dodge and GM's setups provide a more connected feel and require less steering wheel movement while negotiating a tight road or parking.

Towing is a big part of the Super Duty's capabilities, and the new 6.7-liter diesel will likely be the engine of choice. Even when lugging a 10,000-pound trailer up a steep grade, the diesel climbs with ease -- never laboring or hunting among gears. Drivers may also selectively lock out higher gears to ensure optimal towing prowess. Descending is also made simple thanks to a well-managed automatic transmission that seems to select just the right gear at the right time.

Interior

Most of the 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty's interior carries over from the previous model, featuring a blocky, industrial theme. Compared to the Ram 3500, the Ford's cabin is beginning to look a little long in the tooth (though the updated climate controls are welcome). Hard plastics abound throughout the interior on lower trim levels, but are on par or better than other trucks in this segment. Opting for the Lariat or King Ranch models will add a decidedly upscale experience, with rich leather and added amenities.

New for 2011, the F-350 adds a lockable bin under an available front center bench seat, which also folds to serve as an armrest. Another lockable bin is located under the rear seats and can easily accommodate longer items (like a hunting rifle) and also features a 12-volt power point. Another nifty addition is the available 4.2-inch LCD multifunction display placed in the instrument panel. This display allows the driver to customize settings and relays trip computer, fuel economy, towing and off-road information.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Super Diesel, Awesome Truck
skip39,08/26/2011
Borrowed a friends fully loaded Lariat and drove it 5K+miles, sea level to 8500 ft, tons of power, fuel economy 14 mpg average following the speed limit +/-2 mph. Fuel economy is really affected by speed and headwinds. Highest 17 mpg with a tailwind and lowest 9.5 during filter regeneration. Stunningly good ride and handling for a 4x4 Dually crew, rides better than my 2007 F250 4x4 diesel. Complaints are few - Ford got it squared away with this truck.
Great 6.7 diesel
Greg,12/04/2010
Pulled a fifth wheel 800 mi. 9 mi. to the gallon, that weighed 14,000 lbs 39 ft.long very happy with the trip as the way the truck performed.
quality not what expected
billmt,04/09/2012
Bought this truck two years ago when they first hit the ground. This is my first Ford, I did not want to buy from GM or Chrysler corp. The cab has lots and lots of squeks and rattles. was told buy ford it is chassie flex. Had transmission problems before the reflash, had wast gate replaced due to hissing noise when shut down. now my wipers will not turn off. overall I will buy another one, unless Toyota build a one ton.
A Brute with style
1texaslady,02/14/2011
2011 F350 SRW 6.7 Powerstroke Diesel long wb. great truck, pulls anything hooked to it with ease. rear view camera is completely useless when hooking up a goose neck trailer, obviously the guys that designed it have never worked a super duty or they would have known most super dutys pull goose neck trailers, (or for you rv guys, a 5th wheel). Interior is quite ugly in the Lariat, seat inset looks like two week old road kill hide, but the seats are comfortable, great on long trips. The ride is great, smooth, handles beautifully for such a big truck and it is big. The engine is quiet and responsive, great torque, this thing could pull a house. It's a truck!
See all 8 reviews of the 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty features & specs

More about the 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty
More About This Model

Yarnell Grade is a twisting ribbon of asphalt that clings perilously to an ancient Arizona cliff face with the sort of precarious dramatic flair that would do any mad scientist proud. Ominously, two lanes lead up, but only one wends its way back down in tortured switchbacks across the rocky outcrops. Is that a vulture circling overhead?

It's all above us now, as we're barreling up the gentle alluvial slope that feeds into the grade proper in a 2011 Ford F-Series Super Duty pickup, an F-350 4x4 with a 10,000-pound trailer latched on the back, picking up speed for a healthy start.

But it's not to be. Some evil henchman of a road designer put the first switchback right at the bottom, meaning we have to ease off and slow down for the introductory 35-mph curve, an act that utterly kills our momentum.

No matter. The all-new 6.7-liter PowerStroke V8 turbodiesel doesn't care one whit. We accelerate stoutly out of the bend and proceed steadily up the grade without hesitation. Progress is slowed briefly by additional 35 mph corners that more or less define a great uphill slalom, but the Super Duty is acting as if the trailer isn't even there. That's what 390 horsepower and, more importantly, a whopping 735 pound-feet of diesel torque will do for you. This truck is a monster.

Franken-diesel
This PowerStroke diesel V8 is all-new and all-Ford. Gone is Ford's joint venture with Navistar, and the troubled 6.4-liter turbodiesel it produced has gone with it. This new engine is a clean-sheet design that is not only thrilling to drive but also inspiring to look at in cutaway form.

The custom-tailored, Honeywell variable-nozzle turbo sits smack dab in the middle of the vee, right on top of the iron block and between the aluminum heads. The exhaust manifolds spring from the inward faces of the heads in close proximity, and each bank sets the turbo spinning through its own nozzle. Cold inlet air gets sucked in from the front, is compressed (which produces heat), then expelled and sent to a nearby air-to-water intercooler to chill out and get dense.

And then things get weird. The compressed air then enters an intake distribution manifold that straddles the turbo like a giant tarantula. Eight runners connect to the inner faces of the valve covers, where they seemingly disappear. It takes a cutaway model to see that the valve covers themselves have secret passages cast inside them (four each) that extend the runners and direct the compressed intake air over the top of the heads to hidden outboard intake ports. Forget Yarnell Grade; this is the work of a mad scientist.

Fiends, With Benefits
The result of Ford's complex engineering is an engine that's lighter than the outgoing mill by 160 pounds. This V8 is substantially quieter as well, with no perceptible turbo whine and a greatly reduced degree of diesel clatter.

This is also a clean diesel, and it uses the increasingly familiar urea-based Diesel Exhaust Fluid (dispensed from a 5.1-gallon tank that lasts the length of an oil-change interval) and a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) catalyst to remove oxides of nitrogen from the exhaust. Furthermore, this turbodiesel is designed to run all day long on biofuel blends (up to and including B20) with no mechanical or warranty implications.

And this new Ford turbodiesel just happens to deliver 40 hp more and 85 lb-ft of torque more than the former PowerStroke V8 while apparently using 15 percent less fuel, all for the same option price of $7,835. Meanwhile, the standard engine is an all-new 6.2-liter V8 gasoline and E85-capable engine that simultaneously replaces last year's 5.4-liter V8 and 6.8-liter V10. It's no slouch, either, as it makes 385 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque.

Some of the fuel efficiency gains here come from taller final-drive gears, which are made possible by the massive infusion of torque. Last year's four available axle ratios ranged from 3.73:1 to 4.88:1, but the 2011 offerings span from 3.31:1 and 4.30:1. Despite this, tow ratings for various models of the 2011 Super Duty have either held firm or gone up.

Shifty
A freshly designed 6R140 Torq-Shift six-speed automatic transmission improves economy and drivability in equal measure. The extra cog simultaneously allows a taller top gear (0.67:1, for economical cruising), a shorter 1st gear (3.97:1, for snappier launches) and somewhat closer spacing of the gears in the middle to reduce dithering back and forth on grades.

It all works together seamlessly while the Super Duty is going up Yarnell Grade, but the real surprise is how well the new transmission controls speed going downhill. Left in Drive, the transmission software's tow/haul mode is much better than last year at reading the driver's intentions and automatically dropping to the next lower gear. The key is a newly added brake pressure transducer. Instead of simple on-off reports, the ECU now knows exactly how hard the driver is pressing the pedal.

On top of this, the engine computer can utilize the variable nozzle function of the turbo as an exhaust brake, choking the nozzles down while the vehicle coasts to build substantial backpressure. The result is a high level of engine braking without the always flatulent and sometimes illegal "Jake Brake" noise.

Beyond that, the driver can use the plus/minus buttons on the new gearshift lever to selectively trim gears off the top in what Ford calls Progressive Range Select mode, allowing the truck to be driven automatically as if it had a six-speed, five-speed, four-speed, or even a three-speed transmission. If the driver wants still more control, there's also a full manual mode.

Gadgetry
Electronic stability control comes standard with the new 2011 Ford Super Duty, and the system's algorithm for the control of trailer sway can make corrections by applying individual brakes on the truck. It can also use the optional integrated trailer brake controller ($230) to operate the trailer's own electric brakes.

There's now a hill-hold function that arrests rollback on grades for a couple of seconds to give you time to move your foot from brake to throttle, plus a very effective hill descent control that limits speed while you're off-roading.

Those who want a navigation system in the Super Duty can get it one of two ways. There is, of course, a Sync-based entertainment and navigation system ($1,875) similar to that found in the Ford Flex and Fusion Hybrid now in our fleet of long-term cars. But commercially minded customers can also get navigation and audio in a computerized format from Ford Work Solutions for $1,395. This device allows you to establish a cellular link to a personal computer back in the office so you can access files and print documents right in the cab if a user-supplied Bluetooth-capable printer is present.

For another $1,120, the system can be upgraded with Tool Kit, a tool tracking and checklist system that reads RFID tags installed on the customer's tools to make sure the needed equipment is actually present in the truck before it drives off.

And then there's Crew Chief, a hidden GPS tracking system that fleet managers will love and the lazier members of the work crew will loathe because it broadcasts the truck's position, speed, idle status and many other user-definable variables every three minutes in real time to the fleet manager's Web account. If the government were doing this to all of us, it'd be big brother. If it's your boss, well, get to work and you'll have no trouble.

On the non-electronic gadget front, an optional built-in fifth-wheel and gooseneck in-bed hitch receptacle can be pre-installed for $370 for true plug-and-play, heavy-duty hitch installation. It's all factory tested and warranted, yet fully compatible with Reese fifth-wheel hitch products. Worth every penny, we think.

Inside the Lair
All of this trick new hardware is contained in a truck package that is little changed from before. The available wheelbases, bed lengths and cabs remain the same. The interiors are largely unchanged, save for a few critical and strategic differences.

The front seats have been reshaped and re-bolstered in a way that makes them both truly comfortable and truly supportive over the long haul, and they now contain side airbags. Headroom and legroom dimensions change by a couple of meaningless tenths of an inch as a result of the resculpting.

Between the seats, a new center console ducts cool air to rear passengers, plus it also contains a variety of small storage options, a large lockable center bin and a power point or two.

In the back of the double cab, the ultra-flat load floor was thought to be the hot ticket in the former Super Duty. But owners apparently disagreed, expressing an interest in lockable in-cab storage instead. So now the seat bottoms flip up to reveal lockable bins that can hold "long hunting items," and there's a power point inside to allow a laptop to be securely hidden while on the charger.

Another useful change is the 2011 Super Duty's gauge cluster, where the familiar dials now surround a 4.2-inch LCD display that's much more than a simple trip computer. In response to control buttons on the steering wheel spoke, it can now display 4x4 system information, trailer information and, of course, the requisite A/B trip computer. But the coolest part is the larger real-time mpg display that presents both your rolling mpg average and your instantaneous mpg performance in a clear graphic that gives effective feedback to those who want to save fuel.

Prices
A 2011 Ford F-350 Crew Cab 4x4 with Lariat trim costs $45,915, and a top-level King Ranch model like the one we spent some time driving comes in at $50,580, both some $2,000 more than their 2010 equivalents. Diesel power represents another $7,835, and when you add navigation and a few other options, you can easily surpass the $60,000 threshold. And we're not even talking dually yet.

Of course the lesser trim levels and smaller cabs start from a lower plane of existence. An F-350 regular-cab 4x2 in base XL trim (remember those?) will set you back just $29,715. An F-350 Crew Cab example in the same drive and trim configuration begins at $33,400.

You could say the F-350 has a rather broad price range. Add in the F-250s, the F-450s and the dually models, and you can see there's far too much to talk about here. More impressions will come as these trucks make their way into our eager hands.

But from what we've seen of the new 2011 Ford F-350 Crew Cab 4x4, Ford's mad scientists have been very busy indeed. And the functional truck users and trailer tow-ers among us should be glad to know that they have focused their cruel talents on the bits that matter to us: the engine, the transmission, the tow hitch paraphernalia, and yes, the seats and the cupholders.

(Lightning strike, followed by heavy rain and thunder.)

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-350 Super Duty SuperCab, F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), and XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat is priced between $29,566 and$33,000 with odometer readings between 100846 and129341 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL is priced between $11,995 and$31,999 with odometer readings between 55979 and149508 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch is priced between $24,990 and$35,999 with odometer readings between 58055 and114999 miles.

