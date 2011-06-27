Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,438
|$11,464
|$13,469
|Clean
|$7,910
|$10,739
|$12,595
|Average
|$6,853
|$9,289
|$10,847
|Rough
|$5,796
|$7,839
|$9,098
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,363
|$11,191
|$13,067
|Clean
|$7,840
|$10,483
|$12,219
|Average
|$6,792
|$9,068
|$10,523
|Rough
|$5,744
|$7,653
|$8,827
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,810
|$13,882
|$15,930
|Clean
|$10,133
|$13,004
|$14,896
|Average
|$8,779
|$11,248
|$12,828
|Rough
|$7,425
|$9,492
|$10,760
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,822
|$10,553
|$12,365
|Clean
|$7,333
|$9,885
|$11,562
|Average
|$6,353
|$8,551
|$9,957
|Rough
|$5,373
|$7,216
|$8,352
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,823
|$11,663
|$13,551
|Clean
|$8,271
|$10,925
|$12,672
|Average
|$7,165
|$9,450
|$10,912
|Rough
|$6,060
|$7,975
|$9,153
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,149
|$16,771
|$19,186
|Clean
|$12,326
|$15,710
|$17,940
|Average
|$10,679
|$13,589
|$15,450
|Rough
|$9,032
|$11,468
|$12,959
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,672
|$12,902
|$15,046
|Clean
|$9,066
|$12,086
|$14,070
|Average
|$7,855
|$10,454
|$12,117
|Rough
|$6,643
|$8,823
|$10,164
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,242
|$10,801
|$12,505
|Clean
|$7,726
|$10,118
|$11,693
|Average
|$6,693
|$8,752
|$10,070
|Rough
|$5,661
|$7,386
|$8,447
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,995
|$17,643
|$19,434
|Clean
|$14,056
|$16,527
|$18,173
|Average
|$12,178
|$14,296
|$15,650
|Rough
|$10,299
|$12,064
|$13,127
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,223
|$15,716
|$18,046
|Clean
|$11,457
|$14,722
|$16,874
|Average
|$9,926
|$12,735
|$14,532
|Rough
|$8,395
|$10,747
|$12,189
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,191
|$12,896
|$14,703
|Clean
|$9,553
|$12,080
|$13,748
|Average
|$8,276
|$10,449
|$11,840
|Rough
|$6,999
|$8,818
|$9,931
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,759
|$13,681
|$15,631
|Clean
|$10,085
|$12,816
|$14,617
|Average
|$8,737
|$11,086
|$12,588
|Rough
|$7,390
|$9,355
|$10,559
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,666
|$8,995
|$10,541
|Clean
|$6,248
|$8,427
|$9,856
|Average
|$5,413
|$7,289
|$8,488
|Rough
|$4,578
|$6,151
|$7,120
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,788
|$12,704
|$14,646
|Clean
|$9,175
|$11,901
|$13,695
|Average
|$7,949
|$10,294
|$11,794
|Rough
|$6,723
|$8,687
|$9,893
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,691
|$11,637
|$13,593
|Clean
|$8,146
|$10,901
|$12,711
|Average
|$7,058
|$9,429
|$10,946
|Rough
|$5,969
|$7,958
|$9,182
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,518
|$16,451
|$19,065
|Clean
|$11,734
|$15,411
|$17,828
|Average
|$10,166
|$13,330
|$15,353
|Rough
|$8,598
|$11,249
|$12,878
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,173
|$10,930
|$12,761
|Clean
|$7,661
|$10,239
|$11,932
|Average
|$6,638
|$8,857
|$10,276
|Rough
|$5,614
|$7,474
|$8,620
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,079
|$13,534
|$15,183
|Clean
|$10,385
|$12,678
|$14,197
|Average
|$8,997
|$10,967
|$12,227
|Rough
|$7,609
|$9,255
|$10,256
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,758
|$12,736
|$14,717
|Clean
|$9,147
|$11,931
|$13,762
|Average
|$7,924
|$10,320
|$11,852
|Rough
|$6,702
|$8,709
|$9,941
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,115
|$19,223
|$21,963
|Clean
|$14,168
|$18,007
|$20,537
|Average
|$12,275
|$15,576
|$17,686
|Rough
|$10,382
|$13,145
|$14,835
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,650
|$11,424
|$13,269
|Clean
|$8,109
|$10,702
|$12,408
|Average
|$7,025
|$9,257
|$10,685
|Rough
|$5,941
|$7,812
|$8,963
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,544
|$10,119
|$11,829
|Clean
|$7,072
|$9,479
|$11,062
|Average
|$6,127
|$8,199
|$9,526
|Rough
|$5,182
|$6,919
|$7,990
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,908
|$10,612
|$12,406
|Clean
|$7,413
|$9,941
|$11,601
|Average
|$6,422
|$8,599
|$9,990
|Rough
|$5,432
|$7,257
|$8,380
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,208
|$10,692
|$12,346
|Clean
|$7,694
|$10,016
|$11,545
|Average
|$6,665
|$8,663
|$9,942
|Rough
|$5,637
|$7,311
|$8,340
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,180
|$12,177
|$14,167
|Clean
|$8,605
|$11,407
|$13,248
|Average
|$7,455
|$9,867
|$11,409
|Rough
|$6,305
|$8,327
|$9,569
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,521
|$8,843
|$10,383
|Clean
|$6,113
|$8,284
|$9,710
|Average
|$5,296
|$7,165
|$8,362
|Rough
|$4,479
|$6,047
|$7,014
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,275
|$15,305
|$17,334
|Clean
|$11,507
|$14,338
|$16,209
|Average
|$9,969
|$12,402
|$13,959
|Rough
|$8,431
|$10,466
|$11,709
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,102
|$14,446
|$16,672
|Clean
|$10,407
|$13,532
|$15,590
|Average
|$9,016
|$11,705
|$13,425
|Rough
|$7,625
|$9,878
|$11,261
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,501
|$10,307
|$12,167
|Clean
|$7,031
|$9,655
|$11,377
|Average
|$6,092
|$8,352
|$9,798
|Rough
|$5,152
|$7,048
|$8,219
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,832
|$10,394
|$12,098
|Clean
|$7,342
|$9,737
|$11,313
|Average
|$6,361
|$8,422
|$9,742
|Rough
|$5,380
|$7,108
|$8,172
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,745
|$14,973
|$17,128
|Clean
|$11,009
|$14,026
|$16,016
|Average
|$9,538
|$12,133
|$13,793
|Rough
|$8,067
|$10,239
|$11,570
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,856
|$11,675
|$13,550
|Clean
|$8,302
|$10,937
|$12,670
|Average
|$7,192
|$9,460
|$10,911
|Rough
|$6,083
|$7,984
|$9,153
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,664
|$13,848
|$15,969
|Clean
|$9,996
|$12,973
|$14,933
|Average
|$8,660
|$11,221
|$12,860
|Rough
|$7,325
|$9,470
|$10,787
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,766
|$12,769
|$14,768
|Clean
|$9,155
|$11,962
|$13,810
|Average
|$7,931
|$10,347
|$11,893
|Rough
|$6,708
|$8,732
|$9,976
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,502
|$17,181
|$19,637
|Clean
|$12,656
|$16,095
|$18,363
|Average
|$10,965
|$13,922
|$15,814
|Rough
|$9,273
|$11,749
|$13,265
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,286
|$11,878
|$13,607
|Clean
|$8,704
|$11,127
|$12,724
|Average
|$7,541
|$9,625
|$10,957
|Rough
|$6,378
|$8,122
|$9,191
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,144
|$13,197
|$15,230
|Clean
|$9,509
|$12,362
|$14,241
|Average
|$8,238
|$10,693
|$12,264
|Rough
|$6,967
|$9,024
|$10,287
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,495
|$13,448
|$15,416
|Clean
|$9,838
|$12,597
|$14,416
|Average
|$8,523
|$10,897
|$12,415
|Rough
|$7,208
|$9,196
|$10,413
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,419
|$15,844
|$18,129
|Clean
|$11,641
|$14,842
|$16,952
|Average
|$10,086
|$12,838
|$14,599
|Rough
|$8,530
|$10,835
|$12,245
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,475
|$10,215
|$12,031
|Clean
|$7,007
|$9,569
|$11,250
|Average
|$6,071
|$8,277
|$9,688
|Rough
|$5,134
|$6,985
|$8,127
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,170
|$17,934
|$20,447
|Clean
|$13,283
|$16,800
|$19,120
|Average
|$11,508
|$14,532
|$16,465
|Rough
|$9,733
|$12,264
|$13,811
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,719
|$9,605
|$11,514
|Clean
|$6,298
|$8,998
|$10,767
|Average
|$5,456
|$7,783
|$9,272
|Rough
|$4,615
|$6,568
|$7,777
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,517
|$16,030
|$18,372
|Clean
|$11,733
|$15,016
|$17,180
|Average
|$10,165
|$12,989
|$14,795
|Rough
|$8,597
|$10,962
|$12,410
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,733
|$17,691
|$20,327
|Clean
|$12,873
|$16,572
|$19,007
|Average
|$11,153
|$14,335
|$16,369
|Rough
|$9,433
|$12,097
|$13,730
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,881
|$13,984
|$16,052
|Clean
|$10,200
|$13,099
|$15,010
|Average
|$8,837
|$11,331
|$12,926
|Rough
|$7,474
|$9,562
|$10,843
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,455
|$9,664
|$11,135
|Clean
|$6,988
|$9,053
|$10,413
|Average
|$6,054
|$7,831
|$8,967
|Rough
|$5,120
|$6,609
|$7,522
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,294
|$16,137
|$18,693
|Clean
|$11,524
|$15,117
|$17,479
|Average
|$9,984
|$13,076
|$15,053
|Rough
|$8,444
|$11,035
|$12,626
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,396
|$14,447
|$16,485
|Clean
|$10,683
|$13,533
|$15,415
|Average
|$9,255
|$11,706
|$13,275
|Rough
|$7,828
|$9,879
|$11,135
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,767
|$18,314
|$20,691
|Clean
|$13,842
|$17,156
|$19,348
|Average
|$11,992
|$14,840
|$16,662
|Rough
|$10,143
|$12,524
|$13,976
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,015
|$12,045
|$14,058
|Clean
|$8,450
|$11,283
|$13,146
|Average
|$7,321
|$9,760
|$11,321
|Rough
|$6,192
|$8,237
|$9,496
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,923
|$14,544
|$16,950
|Clean
|$10,239
|$13,624
|$15,850
|Average
|$8,871
|$11,785
|$13,650
|Rough
|$7,502
|$9,946
|$11,449