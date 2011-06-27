  1. Home
2010 Ford F-150 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,438$11,464$13,469
Clean$7,910$10,739$12,595
Average$6,853$9,289$10,847
Rough$5,796$7,839$9,098
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,363$11,191$13,067
Clean$7,840$10,483$12,219
Average$6,792$9,068$10,523
Rough$5,744$7,653$8,827
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,810$13,882$15,930
Clean$10,133$13,004$14,896
Average$8,779$11,248$12,828
Rough$7,425$9,492$10,760
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,822$10,553$12,365
Clean$7,333$9,885$11,562
Average$6,353$8,551$9,957
Rough$5,373$7,216$8,352
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,823$11,663$13,551
Clean$8,271$10,925$12,672
Average$7,165$9,450$10,912
Rough$6,060$7,975$9,153
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,149$16,771$19,186
Clean$12,326$15,710$17,940
Average$10,679$13,589$15,450
Rough$9,032$11,468$12,959
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,672$12,902$15,046
Clean$9,066$12,086$14,070
Average$7,855$10,454$12,117
Rough$6,643$8,823$10,164
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,242$10,801$12,505
Clean$7,726$10,118$11,693
Average$6,693$8,752$10,070
Rough$5,661$7,386$8,447
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,995$17,643$19,434
Clean$14,056$16,527$18,173
Average$12,178$14,296$15,650
Rough$10,299$12,064$13,127
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,223$15,716$18,046
Clean$11,457$14,722$16,874
Average$9,926$12,735$14,532
Rough$8,395$10,747$12,189
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,191$12,896$14,703
Clean$9,553$12,080$13,748
Average$8,276$10,449$11,840
Rough$6,999$8,818$9,931
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,759$13,681$15,631
Clean$10,085$12,816$14,617
Average$8,737$11,086$12,588
Rough$7,390$9,355$10,559
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,666$8,995$10,541
Clean$6,248$8,427$9,856
Average$5,413$7,289$8,488
Rough$4,578$6,151$7,120
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,788$12,704$14,646
Clean$9,175$11,901$13,695
Average$7,949$10,294$11,794
Rough$6,723$8,687$9,893
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,691$11,637$13,593
Clean$8,146$10,901$12,711
Average$7,058$9,429$10,946
Rough$5,969$7,958$9,182
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,518$16,451$19,065
Clean$11,734$15,411$17,828
Average$10,166$13,330$15,353
Rough$8,598$11,249$12,878
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,173$10,930$12,761
Clean$7,661$10,239$11,932
Average$6,638$8,857$10,276
Rough$5,614$7,474$8,620
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,079$13,534$15,183
Clean$10,385$12,678$14,197
Average$8,997$10,967$12,227
Rough$7,609$9,255$10,256
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,758$12,736$14,717
Clean$9,147$11,931$13,762
Average$7,924$10,320$11,852
Rough$6,702$8,709$9,941
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,115$19,223$21,963
Clean$14,168$18,007$20,537
Average$12,275$15,576$17,686
Rough$10,382$13,145$14,835
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,650$11,424$13,269
Clean$8,109$10,702$12,408
Average$7,025$9,257$10,685
Rough$5,941$7,812$8,963
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,544$10,119$11,829
Clean$7,072$9,479$11,062
Average$6,127$8,199$9,526
Rough$5,182$6,919$7,990
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,908$10,612$12,406
Clean$7,413$9,941$11,601
Average$6,422$8,599$9,990
Rough$5,432$7,257$8,380
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,208$10,692$12,346
Clean$7,694$10,016$11,545
Average$6,665$8,663$9,942
Rough$5,637$7,311$8,340
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,180$12,177$14,167
Clean$8,605$11,407$13,248
Average$7,455$9,867$11,409
Rough$6,305$8,327$9,569
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,521$8,843$10,383
Clean$6,113$8,284$9,710
Average$5,296$7,165$8,362
Rough$4,479$6,047$7,014
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,275$15,305$17,334
Clean$11,507$14,338$16,209
Average$9,969$12,402$13,959
Rough$8,431$10,466$11,709
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,102$14,446$16,672
Clean$10,407$13,532$15,590
Average$9,016$11,705$13,425
Rough$7,625$9,878$11,261
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,501$10,307$12,167
Clean$7,031$9,655$11,377
Average$6,092$8,352$9,798
Rough$5,152$7,048$8,219
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,832$10,394$12,098
Clean$7,342$9,737$11,313
Average$6,361$8,422$9,742
Rough$5,380$7,108$8,172
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,745$14,973$17,128
Clean$11,009$14,026$16,016
Average$9,538$12,133$13,793
Rough$8,067$10,239$11,570
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,856$11,675$13,550
Clean$8,302$10,937$12,670
Average$7,192$9,460$10,911
Rough$6,083$7,984$9,153
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,664$13,848$15,969
Clean$9,996$12,973$14,933
Average$8,660$11,221$12,860
Rough$7,325$9,470$10,787
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,766$12,769$14,768
Clean$9,155$11,962$13,810
Average$7,931$10,347$11,893
Rough$6,708$8,732$9,976
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,502$17,181$19,637
Clean$12,656$16,095$18,363
Average$10,965$13,922$15,814
Rough$9,273$11,749$13,265
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,286$11,878$13,607
Clean$8,704$11,127$12,724
Average$7,541$9,625$10,957
Rough$6,378$8,122$9,191
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,144$13,197$15,230
Clean$9,509$12,362$14,241
Average$8,238$10,693$12,264
Rough$6,967$9,024$10,287
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,495$13,448$15,416
Clean$9,838$12,597$14,416
Average$8,523$10,897$12,415
Rough$7,208$9,196$10,413
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,419$15,844$18,129
Clean$11,641$14,842$16,952
Average$10,086$12,838$14,599
Rough$8,530$10,835$12,245
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,475$10,215$12,031
Clean$7,007$9,569$11,250
Average$6,071$8,277$9,688
Rough$5,134$6,985$8,127
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,170$17,934$20,447
Clean$13,283$16,800$19,120
Average$11,508$14,532$16,465
Rough$9,733$12,264$13,811
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,719$9,605$11,514
Clean$6,298$8,998$10,767
Average$5,456$7,783$9,272
Rough$4,615$6,568$7,777
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,517$16,030$18,372
Clean$11,733$15,016$17,180
Average$10,165$12,989$14,795
Rough$8,597$10,962$12,410
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,733$17,691$20,327
Clean$12,873$16,572$19,007
Average$11,153$14,335$16,369
Rough$9,433$12,097$13,730
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,881$13,984$16,052
Clean$10,200$13,099$15,010
Average$8,837$11,331$12,926
Rough$7,474$9,562$10,843
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,455$9,664$11,135
Clean$6,988$9,053$10,413
Average$6,054$7,831$8,967
Rough$5,120$6,609$7,522
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,294$16,137$18,693
Clean$11,524$15,117$17,479
Average$9,984$13,076$15,053
Rough$8,444$11,035$12,626
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,396$14,447$16,485
Clean$10,683$13,533$15,415
Average$9,255$11,706$13,275
Rough$7,828$9,879$11,135
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,767$18,314$20,691
Clean$13,842$17,156$19,348
Average$11,992$14,840$16,662
Rough$10,143$12,524$13,976
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,015$12,045$14,058
Clean$8,450$11,283$13,146
Average$7,321$9,760$11,321
Rough$6,192$8,237$9,496
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,923$14,544$16,950
Clean$10,239$13,624$15,850
Average$8,871$11,785$13,650
Rough$7,502$9,946$11,449
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Ford F-150 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,113 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,284 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-150 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,113 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,284 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Ford F-150, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,113 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,284 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Ford F-150. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Ford F-150 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Ford F-150 ranges from $4,479 to $10,383, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Ford F-150 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.