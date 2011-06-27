Used 2010 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews

Average. Phil , 01/20/2016 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) 63 of 65 people found this review helpful 2010 4Dr XLT F150 5.4L 3.31GR 145WB So far this has been a fair ride. Had issues with the tranny shifting. Had to argue with the dealer about it. They finally re-loaded the software for the tranny and it is working good now. No cost to fix. At 60,000 miles the exhaust manifold crack. Out of warranty. $1000 to fix. Appears to be a known issue. Had to put silicone around the cargo light. Water stained the liner. This also a known issue. Basic model. No fancy electronics. Just a radio and CD player. Manual temp controls. Currently pull a 6500 lb travel trailer. Have not had any issues with that. Over all pleased. Basic issues. No show stoppers. Just maintain and should be good. As my Dad always told me "If you can't maintain the vehicle you have, you can't afford a new one" Replace gears 3.73 now. Pulls trailer much better. After almost 10 years starting to see Clear coat rot on hood & drv side fender. No major issues. Still does exactly what I want it to. 07/25/20 Serious clear coat rot on hood other than that been running like a champ Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

6 years and still like new David Little , 12/18/2015 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) 35 of 36 people found this review helpful I have had my F-150 supercrew since January 2010. One issue-at 30,000 miles the torque converter would leak fluid once every 3 days (weird). Ford fixed it under warranty. Otherwise, absolutely perfect in all areas. This truck saved me from an Alabama snowageddon last year. It tool 10 hours to go 20 miles but the 2 of us made it. 75000 miles and the brakes are still 80% pads. The truck is so quiet on the road. Yesterday I got 22 miles per gallon going 65 mph on the interstate. If you have kids the back seat area is like a large sitting room. If you can find a 2010 with good mileage buy it. I am 65 years old and have had lots and lots and lots of vehicles. Best of the bunch! Just keep it serviced and clean and you will have a winner. It is a truck but Ford F-150s are the best selling truck for a reason! Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great truck that should have come with boat oars.. rabrothers , 11/08/2015 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful I purchased this truck new on May 31, 2010. It now has 31600 miles. I have not had any issues with it in terms of mechanical or electrical. I love how the truck feels when I drive it, it is very comfortable, and roomy. The mileage sucks, but if I was concerned about mileage I would not have bought it. In Mar 2015, I noticed moisture on the inside of the windshield, and since my windshield had been replaced I thought the new one had a leak... so had the windshield replaced again.. but again months later I had moisture on the inside of the windshield. I finally started doing some research online and found out that Ford has known for years that the sat antenna, and third brake lights leak into the cab. According to TSB 10-4-7 Ford F150's made before Jan 18, 2010, have the antenna problem. The technical bulletin calls for a bead of silicone around the gasket of the sat antenna. Once the brake light leaks, the only fix is a bead of silicone or replacement since Ford decided not to make a separate gasket for the lens. The cost of fixing both problems is $740.00 if you take it to a Ford dealer. My dealer refused to follow the guidelines of the TSB for the antenna since when they removed the old one, it had a bead of silicone around the gasket direct from the factory ( my vehicle was made in Mar 2010) so it appears that once Ford discovered the problems and published the TB, they decided to use the same antennas on all the vehicles that came out after the publication of the TB, and following the TB, just placed silicone on the gaskets as the trucks were being built. This fix does not work, as I can attest by my repair bill of $440.00 just for replacement of the antenna. I replaced the third brake light for $100. but an after marked brake light can be purchased for $35.00. I don't mind spending money on my truck due to fail wear and tear or normal maintenance, but I am really pissed about the cost of these repairs. If these problems showed up prior to the basic 3 year, 36000 mile warranty, Ford would be required to fix them under the basic warranty, even if you purchased the Extended warranty you are not covered for these problems. Ford used faulty parts on this truck and many others, they should have issued a recall and paid to fix all the problems. This is as much a health and safety hazard as it is an inconvenience. When water enters the truck over time mold and mildew will grow. The water also gets into the channels and door thresholds were the wiring is run for lights, windows etc., causing a safety and fire hazard. And the leaks are going to stain your rear seats, and headlined , and destroy your carpet. Ford has known of these problems back to 1998, based on the information I have found on the internet. I contacted Ford about this problem and they did listen and give me a case number, telling me they would contact my dealer and see if there was a program to help pay for cost of the repairs.. I don't expect Ford to do anything. I would not recommend any one buy a Ford F150 new or used until Ford can prove the problems are solved. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2010 F-150 King Ranch 4X4 Al , 02/27/2010 57 of 63 people found this review helpful This is my 2nd King Ranch & 4th F-Series truck since 1997. They just keep getting better. Replaced my 2005 model with this 2010; wow, what a difference. Re-worked 5.4 liter engine barely labors to move this truck around. More fuel efficient, much, much roomier cab front & back, quiet as a Lexus, significantly better brakes. Love the styling inside & out. Opted for all the toys including 20" wheels, limited-slip 3.55 rear gear ratio, Navi with 700 watt Sony sound system (including subwoofer under the rear seat), sliding rear window, moonroof, and Platinum white tri- coat metallic paint. I find myself looking back for a second glance at the truck every time I drive it. Report Abuse