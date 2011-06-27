Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,866
|$10,881
|$12,550
|Clean
|$7,289
|$10,076
|$11,608
|Average
|$6,134
|$8,466
|$9,722
|Rough
|$4,979
|$6,856
|$7,836
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,671
|$8,317
|$9,779
|Clean
|$5,255
|$7,702
|$9,044
|Average
|$4,422
|$6,471
|$7,575
|Rough
|$3,589
|$5,241
|$6,106
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,073
|$7,561
|$8,937
|Clean
|$4,700
|$7,002
|$8,265
|Average
|$3,955
|$5,883
|$6,923
|Rough
|$3,211
|$4,764
|$5,580
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,952
|$6,360
|$7,687
|Clean
|$3,662
|$5,889
|$7,109
|Average
|$3,082
|$4,948
|$5,954
|Rough
|$2,502
|$4,007
|$4,799
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,380
|$8,084
|$9,577
|Clean
|$4,985
|$7,486
|$8,858
|Average
|$4,195
|$6,290
|$7,419
|Rough
|$3,405
|$5,094
|$5,980
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,249
|$9,061
|$10,615
|Clean
|$5,790
|$8,390
|$9,818
|Average
|$4,872
|$7,050
|$8,223
|Rough
|$3,955
|$5,709
|$6,628
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,920
|$11,234
|$13,067
|Clean
|$7,338
|$10,403
|$12,086
|Average
|$6,175
|$8,741
|$10,122
|Rough
|$5,013
|$7,078
|$8,159
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 60th Anniversary 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,745
|$9,711
|$11,352
|Clean
|$6,250
|$8,993
|$10,499
|Average
|$5,259
|$7,556
|$8,794
|Rough
|$4,269
|$6,119
|$7,088
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,027
|$8,768
|$10,283
|Clean
|$5,585
|$8,119
|$9,511
|Average
|$4,700
|$6,822
|$7,966
|Rough
|$3,815
|$5,525
|$6,421
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,273
|$10,400
|$12,131
|Clean
|$6,739
|$9,631
|$11,219
|Average
|$5,671
|$8,092
|$9,397
|Rough
|$4,603
|$6,553
|$7,574
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 60th Anniversary 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,808
|$9,794
|$11,446
|Clean
|$6,308
|$9,070
|$10,587
|Average
|$5,309
|$7,621
|$8,867
|Rough
|$4,309
|$6,171
|$7,147
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,758
|$8,269
|$9,657
|Clean
|$5,336
|$7,657
|$8,931
|Average
|$4,490
|$6,433
|$7,480
|Rough
|$3,645
|$5,210
|$6,029
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,789
|$9,951
|$11,697
|Clean
|$6,290
|$9,214
|$10,819
|Average
|$5,293
|$7,742
|$9,061
|Rough
|$4,297
|$6,270
|$7,303
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,393
|$9,232
|$10,803
|Clean
|$5,924
|$8,549
|$9,991
|Average
|$4,985
|$7,183
|$8,368
|Rough
|$4,047
|$5,817
|$6,745
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX4 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,371
|$8,918
|$10,329
|Clean
|$5,904
|$8,258
|$9,553
|Average
|$4,968
|$6,939
|$8,001
|Rough
|$4,033
|$5,619
|$6,449
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,963
|$7,291
|$8,578
|Clean
|$4,599
|$6,752
|$7,934
|Average
|$3,870
|$5,673
|$6,645
|Rough
|$3,141
|$4,594
|$5,356
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,382
|$10,433
|$12,121
|Clean
|$6,840
|$9,661
|$11,210
|Average
|$5,756
|$8,118
|$9,389
|Rough
|$4,672
|$6,574
|$7,568
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,437
|$9,019
|$10,450
|Clean
|$5,965
|$8,352
|$9,665
|Average
|$5,019
|$7,017
|$8,095
|Rough
|$4,074
|$5,683
|$6,525
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,279
|$7,621
|$8,916
|Clean
|$4,892
|$7,057
|$8,246
|Average
|$4,117
|$5,930
|$6,907
|Rough
|$3,341
|$4,802
|$5,567
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,659
|$7,408
|$8,381
|Clean
|$5,243
|$6,860
|$7,751
|Average
|$4,412
|$5,764
|$6,492
|Rough
|$3,582
|$4,668
|$5,233
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,011
|$9,958
|$11,588
|Clean
|$6,496
|$9,221
|$10,718
|Average
|$5,467
|$7,748
|$8,977
|Rough
|$4,438
|$6,274
|$7,235
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,688
|$9,491
|$11,041
|Clean
|$6,197
|$8,789
|$10,212
|Average
|$5,215
|$7,384
|$8,553
|Rough
|$4,233
|$5,980
|$6,894
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,880
|$8,703
|$10,264
|Clean
|$5,448
|$8,060
|$9,493
|Average
|$4,585
|$6,772
|$7,951
|Rough
|$3,722
|$5,484
|$6,408
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 60th Anniversary 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,300
|$9,128
|$10,691
|Clean
|$5,837
|$8,453
|$9,888
|Average
|$4,912
|$7,102
|$8,282
|Rough
|$3,987
|$5,751
|$6,675
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,323
|$9,349
|$11,022
|Clean
|$5,859
|$8,658
|$10,194
|Average
|$4,930
|$7,274
|$8,538
|Rough
|$4,002
|$5,891
|$6,882
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,868
|$9,936
|$11,633
|Clean
|$6,363
|$9,201
|$10,759
|Average
|$5,355
|$7,731
|$9,011
|Rough
|$4,347
|$6,260
|$7,263
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,767
|$8,189
|$9,529
|Clean
|$5,344
|$7,583
|$8,813
|Average
|$4,497
|$6,372
|$7,382
|Rough
|$3,650
|$5,160
|$5,950
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,865
|$7,315
|$8,668
|Clean
|$4,507
|$6,774
|$8,016
|Average
|$3,793
|$5,692
|$6,714
|Rough
|$3,079
|$4,609
|$5,412
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,459
|$9,337
|$10,929
|Clean
|$5,985
|$8,647
|$10,108
|Average
|$5,036
|$7,265
|$8,466
|Rough
|$4,088
|$5,883
|$6,823
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,877
|$7,141
|$8,393
|Clean
|$4,519
|$6,613
|$7,763
|Average
|$3,803
|$5,556
|$6,502
|Rough
|$3,087
|$4,499
|$5,240
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,889
|$8,669
|$10,206
|Clean
|$5,456
|$8,028
|$9,440
|Average
|$4,592
|$6,745
|$7,906
|Rough
|$3,727
|$5,462
|$6,372
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,757
|$9,729
|$11,372
|Clean
|$6,261
|$9,009
|$10,517
|Average
|$5,269
|$7,569
|$8,809
|Rough
|$4,277
|$6,130
|$7,100
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,794
|$6,262
|$7,080
|Clean
|$4,442
|$5,799
|$6,548
|Average
|$3,738
|$4,872
|$5,484
|Rough
|$3,034
|$3,946
|$4,420
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX2 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,448
|$7,999
|$9,409
|Clean
|$5,048
|$7,407
|$8,702
|Average
|$4,248
|$6,224
|$7,289
|Rough
|$3,448
|$5,040
|$5,875
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 60th Anniversary 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,966
|$10,002
|$11,680
|Clean
|$6,455
|$9,262
|$10,803
|Average
|$5,432
|$7,782
|$9,048
|Rough
|$4,409
|$6,302
|$7,293
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 60th Anniversary 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,055
|$10,721
|$12,743
|Clean
|$6,537
|$9,928
|$11,786
|Average
|$5,501
|$8,341
|$9,871
|Rough
|$4,465
|$6,755
|$7,956
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,849
|$10,349
|$12,280
|Clean
|$6,347
|$9,583
|$11,358
|Average
|$5,341
|$8,052
|$9,512
|Rough
|$4,335
|$6,521
|$7,667
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,148
|$8,574
|$9,919
|Clean
|$5,696
|$7,940
|$9,173
|Average
|$4,794
|$6,671
|$7,683
|Rough
|$3,891
|$5,403
|$6,193
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX2 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,627
|$4,582
|$5,115
|Clean
|$3,360
|$4,243
|$4,731
|Average
|$2,828
|$3,565
|$3,962
|Rough
|$2,295
|$2,887
|$3,194
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,435
|$8,067
|$9,522
|Clean
|$5,036
|$7,470
|$8,807
|Average
|$4,238
|$6,277
|$7,376
|Rough
|$3,440
|$5,083
|$5,945
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,376
|$9,211
|$10,777
|Clean
|$5,908
|$8,529
|$9,967
|Average
|$4,972
|$7,166
|$8,348
|Rough
|$4,036
|$5,804
|$6,729
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,716
|$9,680
|$11,319
|Clean
|$6,223
|$8,964
|$10,469
|Average
|$5,237
|$7,531
|$8,768
|Rough
|$4,251
|$6,099
|$7,067
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,628
|$10,885
|$12,688
|Clean
|$7,068
|$10,080
|$11,735
|Average
|$5,948
|$8,469
|$9,828
|Rough
|$4,828
|$6,859
|$7,922
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,142
|$12,610
|$14,532
|Clean
|$8,471
|$11,677
|$13,440
|Average
|$7,128
|$9,812
|$11,257
|Rough
|$5,786
|$7,946
|$9,073
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,727
|$11,376
|$12,851
|Clean
|$8,086
|$10,535
|$11,885
|Average
|$6,805
|$8,851
|$9,954
|Rough
|$5,524
|$7,168
|$8,024
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX2 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,957
|$6,776
|$7,786
|Clean
|$4,593
|$6,275
|$7,201
|Average
|$3,865
|$5,272
|$6,031
|Rough
|$3,137
|$4,270
|$4,861
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,769
|$7,253
|$8,625
|Clean
|$4,418
|$6,716
|$7,977
|Average
|$3,718
|$5,643
|$6,681
|Rough
|$3,018
|$4,570
|$5,385
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,316
|$7,721
|$9,052
|Clean
|$4,926
|$7,150
|$8,372
|Average
|$4,145
|$6,007
|$7,012
|Rough
|$3,365
|$4,865
|$5,652
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,776
|$8,540
|$10,068
|Clean
|$5,352
|$7,908
|$9,312
|Average
|$4,504
|$6,645
|$7,799
|Rough
|$3,656
|$5,381
|$6,286
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,189
|$12,547
|$14,408
|Clean
|$8,515
|$11,618
|$13,325
|Average
|$7,165
|$9,762
|$11,161
|Rough
|$5,816
|$7,906
|$8,996
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 60th Anniversary 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,478
|$10,667
|$12,431
|Clean
|$6,929
|$9,878
|$11,497
|Average
|$5,831
|$8,300
|$9,629
|Rough
|$4,733
|$6,721
|$7,761
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,623
|$8,232
|$9,673
|Clean
|$5,211
|$7,623
|$8,946
|Average
|$4,385
|$6,405
|$7,493
|Rough
|$3,559
|$5,187
|$6,039
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,659
|$12,244
|$14,228
|Clean
|$8,023
|$11,338
|$13,159
|Average
|$6,752
|$9,526
|$11,021
|Rough
|$5,480
|$7,715
|$8,884
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,566
|$10,780
|$12,559
|Clean
|$7,010
|$9,983
|$11,616
|Average
|$5,899
|$8,388
|$9,729
|Rough
|$4,789
|$6,793
|$7,842
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX4 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,105
|$10,724
|$12,722
|Clean
|$6,583
|$9,931
|$11,766
|Average
|$5,540
|$8,344
|$9,855
|Rough
|$4,497
|$6,757
|$7,943
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,865
|$7,189
|$8,472
|Clean
|$4,507
|$6,657
|$7,835
|Average
|$3,793
|$5,593
|$6,562
|Rough
|$3,079
|$4,529
|$5,289
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,441
|$8,159
|$9,659
|Clean
|$5,042
|$7,555
|$8,933
|Average
|$4,243
|$6,348
|$7,482
|Rough
|$3,444
|$5,141
|$6,031
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,744
|$10,960
|$12,738
|Clean
|$7,176
|$10,149
|$11,781
|Average
|$6,039
|$8,527
|$9,867
|Rough
|$4,902
|$6,906
|$7,953
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,709
|$8,583
|$10,170
|Clean
|$5,290
|$7,948
|$9,406
|Average
|$4,451
|$6,678
|$7,878
|Rough
|$3,613
|$5,408
|$6,350
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,685
|$9,975
|$11,790
|Clean
|$6,194
|$9,237
|$10,905
|Average
|$5,213
|$7,761
|$9,133
|Rough
|$4,231
|$6,285
|$7,362
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,663
|$9,876
|$11,651
|Clean
|$6,174
|$9,145
|$10,776
|Average
|$5,196
|$7,684
|$9,025
|Rough
|$4,217
|$6,223
|$7,274
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,784
|$8,758
|$10,400
|Clean
|$5,359
|$8,110
|$9,618
|Average
|$4,510
|$6,815
|$8,056
|Rough
|$3,661
|$5,519
|$6,493
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,290
|$7,789
|$9,169
|Clean
|$4,902
|$7,213
|$8,481
|Average
|$4,125
|$6,061
|$7,103
|Rough
|$3,348
|$4,908
|$5,725
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,689
|$9,056
|$10,369
|Clean
|$6,198
|$8,386
|$9,590
|Average
|$5,216
|$7,046
|$8,032
|Rough
|$4,234
|$5,706
|$6,474
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,846
|$8,632
|$10,171
|Clean
|$5,417
|$7,993
|$9,407
|Average
|$4,559
|$6,716
|$7,879
|Rough
|$3,700
|$5,439
|$6,350
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,734
|$11,276
|$13,235
|Clean
|$7,166
|$10,442
|$12,241
|Average
|$6,030
|$8,774
|$10,252
|Rough
|$4,895
|$7,105
|$8,264
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,588
|$8,044
|$9,402
|Clean
|$5,178
|$7,449
|$8,696
|Average
|$4,357
|$6,259
|$7,283
|Rough
|$3,537
|$5,069
|$5,870
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,301
|$9,129
|$10,692
|Clean
|$5,838
|$8,454
|$9,889
|Average
|$4,913
|$7,103
|$8,283
|Rough
|$3,988
|$5,752
|$6,676
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,127
|$10,211
|$11,917
|Clean
|$6,603
|$9,456
|$11,021
|Average
|$5,557
|$7,945
|$9,231
|Rough
|$4,511
|$6,434
|$7,440
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,742
|$9,504
|$11,034
|Clean
|$6,247
|$8,801
|$10,205
|Average
|$5,257
|$7,395
|$8,547
|Rough
|$4,267
|$5,989
|$6,889
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,728
|$5,661
|$6,730
|Clean
|$3,454
|$5,242
|$6,224
|Average
|$2,907
|$4,405
|$5,213
|Rough
|$2,359
|$3,567
|$4,202
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,684
|$8,315
|$9,768
|Clean
|$5,267
|$7,700
|$9,034
|Average
|$4,432
|$6,469
|$7,567
|Rough
|$3,598
|$5,239
|$6,099
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,061
|$10,036
|$11,682
|Clean
|$6,543
|$9,293
|$10,804
|Average
|$5,506
|$7,808
|$9,049
|Rough
|$4,469
|$6,323
|$7,294
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,806
|$8,613
|$10,164
|Clean
|$5,380
|$7,976
|$9,400
|Average
|$4,527
|$6,702
|$7,873
|Rough
|$3,675
|$5,427
|$6,346
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,312
|$9,072
|$10,598
|Clean
|$5,848
|$8,400
|$9,802
|Average
|$4,922
|$7,058
|$8,209
|Rough
|$3,995
|$5,716
|$6,617
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,965
|$10,303
|$12,147
|Clean
|$6,454
|$9,540
|$11,234
|Average
|$5,431
|$8,016
|$9,409
|Rough
|$4,408
|$6,492
|$7,584
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,056
|$9,923
|$11,511
|Clean
|$6,538
|$9,189
|$10,647
|Average
|$5,502
|$7,721
|$8,917
|Rough
|$4,466
|$6,253
|$7,187
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,223
|$7,760
|$9,162
|Clean
|$4,840
|$7,186
|$8,474
|Average
|$4,073
|$6,038
|$7,097
|Rough
|$3,306
|$4,890
|$5,720
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,809
|$7,169
|$8,473
|Clean
|$4,456
|$6,639
|$7,836
|Average
|$3,750
|$5,578
|$6,563
|Rough
|$3,044
|$4,517
|$5,290
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,671
|$6,723
|$7,858
|Clean
|$4,328
|$6,226
|$7,268
|Average
|$3,642
|$5,231
|$6,087
|Rough
|$2,957
|$4,236
|$4,906
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,636
|$5,554
|$6,612
|Clean
|$3,369
|$5,143
|$6,115
|Average
|$2,835
|$4,321
|$5,122
|Rough
|$2,302
|$3,500
|$4,128