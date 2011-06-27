  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,866$10,881$12,550
Clean$7,289$10,076$11,608
Average$6,134$8,466$9,722
Rough$4,979$6,856$7,836
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,671$8,317$9,779
Clean$5,255$7,702$9,044
Average$4,422$6,471$7,575
Rough$3,589$5,241$6,106
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,073$7,561$8,937
Clean$4,700$7,002$8,265
Average$3,955$5,883$6,923
Rough$3,211$4,764$5,580
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,952$6,360$7,687
Clean$3,662$5,889$7,109
Average$3,082$4,948$5,954
Rough$2,502$4,007$4,799
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,380$8,084$9,577
Clean$4,985$7,486$8,858
Average$4,195$6,290$7,419
Rough$3,405$5,094$5,980
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,249$9,061$10,615
Clean$5,790$8,390$9,818
Average$4,872$7,050$8,223
Rough$3,955$5,709$6,628
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,920$11,234$13,067
Clean$7,338$10,403$12,086
Average$6,175$8,741$10,122
Rough$5,013$7,078$8,159
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 60th Anniversary 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,745$9,711$11,352
Clean$6,250$8,993$10,499
Average$5,259$7,556$8,794
Rough$4,269$6,119$7,088
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,027$8,768$10,283
Clean$5,585$8,119$9,511
Average$4,700$6,822$7,966
Rough$3,815$5,525$6,421
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,273$10,400$12,131
Clean$6,739$9,631$11,219
Average$5,671$8,092$9,397
Rough$4,603$6,553$7,574
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 60th Anniversary 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,808$9,794$11,446
Clean$6,308$9,070$10,587
Average$5,309$7,621$8,867
Rough$4,309$6,171$7,147
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,758$8,269$9,657
Clean$5,336$7,657$8,931
Average$4,490$6,433$7,480
Rough$3,645$5,210$6,029
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,789$9,951$11,697
Clean$6,290$9,214$10,819
Average$5,293$7,742$9,061
Rough$4,297$6,270$7,303
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,393$9,232$10,803
Clean$5,924$8,549$9,991
Average$4,985$7,183$8,368
Rough$4,047$5,817$6,745
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX4 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,371$8,918$10,329
Clean$5,904$8,258$9,553
Average$4,968$6,939$8,001
Rough$4,033$5,619$6,449
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,963$7,291$8,578
Clean$4,599$6,752$7,934
Average$3,870$5,673$6,645
Rough$3,141$4,594$5,356
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,382$10,433$12,121
Clean$6,840$9,661$11,210
Average$5,756$8,118$9,389
Rough$4,672$6,574$7,568
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,437$9,019$10,450
Clean$5,965$8,352$9,665
Average$5,019$7,017$8,095
Rough$4,074$5,683$6,525
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,279$7,621$8,916
Clean$4,892$7,057$8,246
Average$4,117$5,930$6,907
Rough$3,341$4,802$5,567
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,659$7,408$8,381
Clean$5,243$6,860$7,751
Average$4,412$5,764$6,492
Rough$3,582$4,668$5,233
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,011$9,958$11,588
Clean$6,496$9,221$10,718
Average$5,467$7,748$8,977
Rough$4,438$6,274$7,235
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,688$9,491$11,041
Clean$6,197$8,789$10,212
Average$5,215$7,384$8,553
Rough$4,233$5,980$6,894
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,880$8,703$10,264
Clean$5,448$8,060$9,493
Average$4,585$6,772$7,951
Rough$3,722$5,484$6,408
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 60th Anniversary 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,300$9,128$10,691
Clean$5,837$8,453$9,888
Average$4,912$7,102$8,282
Rough$3,987$5,751$6,675
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,323$9,349$11,022
Clean$5,859$8,658$10,194
Average$4,930$7,274$8,538
Rough$4,002$5,891$6,882
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,868$9,936$11,633
Clean$6,363$9,201$10,759
Average$5,355$7,731$9,011
Rough$4,347$6,260$7,263
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,767$8,189$9,529
Clean$5,344$7,583$8,813
Average$4,497$6,372$7,382
Rough$3,650$5,160$5,950
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,865$7,315$8,668
Clean$4,507$6,774$8,016
Average$3,793$5,692$6,714
Rough$3,079$4,609$5,412
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,459$9,337$10,929
Clean$5,985$8,647$10,108
Average$5,036$7,265$8,466
Rough$4,088$5,883$6,823
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,877$7,141$8,393
Clean$4,519$6,613$7,763
Average$3,803$5,556$6,502
Rough$3,087$4,499$5,240
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,889$8,669$10,206
Clean$5,456$8,028$9,440
Average$4,592$6,745$7,906
Rough$3,727$5,462$6,372
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,757$9,729$11,372
Clean$6,261$9,009$10,517
Average$5,269$7,569$8,809
Rough$4,277$6,130$7,100
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,794$6,262$7,080
Clean$4,442$5,799$6,548
Average$3,738$4,872$5,484
Rough$3,034$3,946$4,420
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX2 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,448$7,999$9,409
Clean$5,048$7,407$8,702
Average$4,248$6,224$7,289
Rough$3,448$5,040$5,875
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 60th Anniversary 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,966$10,002$11,680
Clean$6,455$9,262$10,803
Average$5,432$7,782$9,048
Rough$4,409$6,302$7,293
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 60th Anniversary 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,055$10,721$12,743
Clean$6,537$9,928$11,786
Average$5,501$8,341$9,871
Rough$4,465$6,755$7,956
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,849$10,349$12,280
Clean$6,347$9,583$11,358
Average$5,341$8,052$9,512
Rough$4,335$6,521$7,667
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,148$8,574$9,919
Clean$5,696$7,940$9,173
Average$4,794$6,671$7,683
Rough$3,891$5,403$6,193
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX2 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,627$4,582$5,115
Clean$3,360$4,243$4,731
Average$2,828$3,565$3,962
Rough$2,295$2,887$3,194
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,435$8,067$9,522
Clean$5,036$7,470$8,807
Average$4,238$6,277$7,376
Rough$3,440$5,083$5,945
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,376$9,211$10,777
Clean$5,908$8,529$9,967
Average$4,972$7,166$8,348
Rough$4,036$5,804$6,729
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,716$9,680$11,319
Clean$6,223$8,964$10,469
Average$5,237$7,531$8,768
Rough$4,251$6,099$7,067
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,628$10,885$12,688
Clean$7,068$10,080$11,735
Average$5,948$8,469$9,828
Rough$4,828$6,859$7,922
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,142$12,610$14,532
Clean$8,471$11,677$13,440
Average$7,128$9,812$11,257
Rough$5,786$7,946$9,073
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,727$11,376$12,851
Clean$8,086$10,535$11,885
Average$6,805$8,851$9,954
Rough$5,524$7,168$8,024
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX2 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,957$6,776$7,786
Clean$4,593$6,275$7,201
Average$3,865$5,272$6,031
Rough$3,137$4,270$4,861
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,769$7,253$8,625
Clean$4,418$6,716$7,977
Average$3,718$5,643$6,681
Rough$3,018$4,570$5,385
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,316$7,721$9,052
Clean$4,926$7,150$8,372
Average$4,145$6,007$7,012
Rough$3,365$4,865$5,652
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,776$8,540$10,068
Clean$5,352$7,908$9,312
Average$4,504$6,645$7,799
Rough$3,656$5,381$6,286
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,189$12,547$14,408
Clean$8,515$11,618$13,325
Average$7,165$9,762$11,161
Rough$5,816$7,906$8,996
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 60th Anniversary 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,478$10,667$12,431
Clean$6,929$9,878$11,497
Average$5,831$8,300$9,629
Rough$4,733$6,721$7,761
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,623$8,232$9,673
Clean$5,211$7,623$8,946
Average$4,385$6,405$7,493
Rough$3,559$5,187$6,039
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,659$12,244$14,228
Clean$8,023$11,338$13,159
Average$6,752$9,526$11,021
Rough$5,480$7,715$8,884
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,566$10,780$12,559
Clean$7,010$9,983$11,616
Average$5,899$8,388$9,729
Rough$4,789$6,793$7,842
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX4 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,105$10,724$12,722
Clean$6,583$9,931$11,766
Average$5,540$8,344$9,855
Rough$4,497$6,757$7,943
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,865$7,189$8,472
Clean$4,507$6,657$7,835
Average$3,793$5,593$6,562
Rough$3,079$4,529$5,289
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,441$8,159$9,659
Clean$5,042$7,555$8,933
Average$4,243$6,348$7,482
Rough$3,444$5,141$6,031
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,744$10,960$12,738
Clean$7,176$10,149$11,781
Average$6,039$8,527$9,867
Rough$4,902$6,906$7,953
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,709$8,583$10,170
Clean$5,290$7,948$9,406
Average$4,451$6,678$7,878
Rough$3,613$5,408$6,350
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,685$9,975$11,790
Clean$6,194$9,237$10,905
Average$5,213$7,761$9,133
Rough$4,231$6,285$7,362
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,663$9,876$11,651
Clean$6,174$9,145$10,776
Average$5,196$7,684$9,025
Rough$4,217$6,223$7,274
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,784$8,758$10,400
Clean$5,359$8,110$9,618
Average$4,510$6,815$8,056
Rough$3,661$5,519$6,493
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,290$7,789$9,169
Clean$4,902$7,213$8,481
Average$4,125$6,061$7,103
Rough$3,348$4,908$5,725
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,689$9,056$10,369
Clean$6,198$8,386$9,590
Average$5,216$7,046$8,032
Rough$4,234$5,706$6,474
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,846$8,632$10,171
Clean$5,417$7,993$9,407
Average$4,559$6,716$7,879
Rough$3,700$5,439$6,350
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,734$11,276$13,235
Clean$7,166$10,442$12,241
Average$6,030$8,774$10,252
Rough$4,895$7,105$8,264
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,588$8,044$9,402
Clean$5,178$7,449$8,696
Average$4,357$6,259$7,283
Rough$3,537$5,069$5,870
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,301$9,129$10,692
Clean$5,838$8,454$9,889
Average$4,913$7,103$8,283
Rough$3,988$5,752$6,676
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,127$10,211$11,917
Clean$6,603$9,456$11,021
Average$5,557$7,945$9,231
Rough$4,511$6,434$7,440
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,742$9,504$11,034
Clean$6,247$8,801$10,205
Average$5,257$7,395$8,547
Rough$4,267$5,989$6,889
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,728$5,661$6,730
Clean$3,454$5,242$6,224
Average$2,907$4,405$5,213
Rough$2,359$3,567$4,202
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,684$8,315$9,768
Clean$5,267$7,700$9,034
Average$4,432$6,469$7,567
Rough$3,598$5,239$6,099
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,061$10,036$11,682
Clean$6,543$9,293$10,804
Average$5,506$7,808$9,049
Rough$4,469$6,323$7,294
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,806$8,613$10,164
Clean$5,380$7,976$9,400
Average$4,527$6,702$7,873
Rough$3,675$5,427$6,346
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,312$9,072$10,598
Clean$5,848$8,400$9,802
Average$4,922$7,058$8,209
Rough$3,995$5,716$6,617
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,965$10,303$12,147
Clean$6,454$9,540$11,234
Average$5,431$8,016$9,409
Rough$4,408$6,492$7,584
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,056$9,923$11,511
Clean$6,538$9,189$10,647
Average$5,502$7,721$8,917
Rough$4,466$6,253$7,187
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,223$7,760$9,162
Clean$4,840$7,186$8,474
Average$4,073$6,038$7,097
Rough$3,306$4,890$5,720
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,809$7,169$8,473
Clean$4,456$6,639$7,836
Average$3,750$5,578$6,563
Rough$3,044$4,517$5,290
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,671$6,723$7,858
Clean$4,328$6,226$7,268
Average$3,642$5,231$6,087
Rough$2,957$4,236$4,906
Estimated values
2008 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,636$5,554$6,612
Clean$3,369$5,143$6,115
Average$2,835$4,321$5,122
Rough$2,302$3,500$4,128
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Ford F-150 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,369 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,143 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-150 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,369 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,143 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Ford F-150, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,369 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,143 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Ford F-150. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Ford F-150 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Ford F-150 ranges from $2,302 to $6,612, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Ford F-150 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.