2020 Audi A8
What’s new
- Minor changes to standard and optional features list
- New plug-in hybrid V6 engine option
- Part of the fourth A8 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Impeccably crafted cabin
- Impressive interior appointments and technology
- Responsive steering and cornering for a big sedan
- Exceptionally comfortable seats all around
- Relatively small trunk
- Infotainment interface can be tough to learn
- Powertrain is a little unrefined
- Ride is too floaty at high speeds and bumpy around town
2020 Audi A8 Review
The Audi A8 was redesigned for 2019 and remains relatively unchanged for 2020, at least as far as features and tech go. The big news is the addition of a new plug-in hybrid V6. It provides an estimated 17 miles of all-electric range, which helps you save on gas if you can frequently recharge the battery. Interestingly, it makes pretty much the same horsepower as the A8's top-dog V8 engine too.
The addition of the hybrid V6 option brings the A8 in line with other flagship executive sedans such as the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which offer plug-in hybrids of their own. If you want even more performance, Audi also offers the sporty S8 sedan as a separate model.
Our verdict7.4 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The A8 also comes across as a bit numb and clumsy in aspects that you wouldn't expect it to. The brakes performed well in our panic-stop tests but were jumpy in traffic, making it hard to stop smoothly. The transmission was also slow to downshift when we wanted it to. The A8 is good overall, but there's room for improvement.
How comfortable is it?7.5
But the ride quality can feel decidedly unrefined on less than perfect roads. It can be too soft over dips and crests, resulting in wallowy body motions, but then too firm over potholes and rough surfaces. Other negatives include a climate control that has to work a bit harder than it should have to in a car of this status and more road and engine noise than we'd expect.
How’s the interior?8.0
Visibility and interior space are difficult to fault thanks to the large windows and thin roof pillars. As a result, this large car is relatively easy to park. There's plenty of space, especially for rear passengers. The optional four-seat setup offers the ability to slide the passenger seat forward for more rear legroom.
How’s the tech?8.0
We like the standard Bang & Olufsen audio system and Google Earth-based navigation, but we had some graphical glitches in our test car. Voice recognition works well, as does the handwriting recognition system. The driver aids feel slow to respond and can feel behind the beat in traffic.
How’s the storage?7.0
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard6.0
Which A8 does Edmunds recommend?
Audi A8 models
The 2020 A8 comes in three well-equipped trim levels separated by a choice of powertrain: 55 TFSI, 60 TFSI and 60 TFSI e. The only A8 sold in the U.S. is the long-wheelbase A8 L.
Standard features are the same on all three models and include:
- LED headlights
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Adaptive air suspension
- Bang & Olufsen audio system
- Panoramic sunroof
The 55 TFSI uses a 3.0-liter V6-powered (335 hp, 369 lb-ft). Options include:
- All-wheel steering
- Matrix LED headlights
- Dual-pane acoustic glass
- Heated and ventilated seats
The 60 TFSI swaps a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (453 hp, 487 lb-ft) in place of the V6. Options include those available on the 55 TFSI as well as:
- Predictive active suspension
- A full-leather interior (center console, door pockets, seatbacks)
- A four-seat setup with power-adjustable rear seats and center console
The 60 TFSI e uses a turbocharged V6 plug-in hybrid (443 hp, 516 lb-ft). Options mirror those on the 60 TFSI.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Audi A8.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|L 60 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$96,800
|MPG
|15 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|453 hp @ 5500 rpm
|L 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$85,200
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|L 60 TFSI e quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$94,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite A8 safety features:
- Pre Sense Side
- If it detects an imminent side collision, the system can roll up the windows or raise the suspension if necessary.
- Pre Sense Rear
- Reacts to an imminent rear-end collision by tensioning seat belts, closing windows, and adjusting the seats for optimal protection.
- Active Lane Assist
- Warns the driver if he or she deviates from a lane without using a signal. Can also apply steering to help maintain lane integrity.
Audi A8 vs. the competition
Audi A8 vs. BMW 7 Series
There are a lot of similarities between the A8 and the BMW 7 Series, both on paper and on the road. The two cars are within an inch or two in nearly every dimension, though the A8's trunk is significantly smaller than the BMW's. Both are available with V6, V8 and plug-in hybrid powertrains, though BMW offers a bonkers V12 if that's your thing. We like the BMW's ride and standard features a little more than the Audi's.
Audi A8 vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
The S-Class is the king of this segment and has been the relative benchmark for full-size luxury sedans for decades. It's loaded with the latest tech from Mercedes-Benz, though Audi offers similar equipment on the A8. We like the Mercedes' engine lineup, especially the V8 models, though overall it's not as engaging to drive as the A8. It's roughly as spacious as the A8, and it's larger trunk may be a benefit when loading a set of golf clubs.
Audi A8 vs. Lexus cmodel3
Unlike the Audi A8, the Lexus LS doesn't offer V8 power in any trim, though it's twin-turbo V6 is no slouch. It also doesn't offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain, though there is a standard hybrid model available. What you do get is a comfortable, quiet and spacious sedan that's significantly less expensive than the Audi. The LS is let down by a frustrating infotainment system and driving dynamics that fall short of the Germans.
FAQ
Is the Audi A8 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi A8?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi A8:
Is the Audi A8 reliable?
Is the 2020 Audi A8 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi A8?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi A8 is the 2020 Audi A8 L 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $85,200.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Audi A8?
More about the 2020 Audi A8
2020 Audi A8 Overview
The 2020 Audi A8 is offered in the following submodels: A8 Sedan. Available styles include L 60 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), L 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and L 60 TFSI e quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Audi A8?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi A8 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 A8.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi A8 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 A8 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Audi A8?
2020 Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2020 Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $111,475. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $12,415 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $12,415 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $99,060.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 11.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Audi A8 L 60 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2020 Audi A8 L 60 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $112,570. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi A8 L 60 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $7,322 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,322 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $105,248.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi A8 L 60 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 6.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Audi A8 L 60 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Audi A8 L 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2020 Audi A8 L 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $96,895. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi A8 L 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $5,189 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,189 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $91,706.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi A8 L 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 5.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Audi A8 L 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Audi A8s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Audi A8 for sale near. There are currently 32 new 2020 A8s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $90,095 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Audi A8. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,808 on a used or CPO 2020 A8 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Audi A8s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi A8 for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,619.
Find a new Audi for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,760.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Audi A8?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
