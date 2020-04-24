2020 Audi A8 Review

The Audi A8 was redesigned for 2019 and remains relatively unchanged for 2020, at least as far as features and tech go. The big news is the addition of a new plug-in hybrid V6. It provides an estimated 17 miles of all-electric range, which helps you save on gas if you can frequently recharge the battery. Interestingly, it makes pretty much the same horsepower as the A8's top-dog V8 engine too. The addition of the hybrid V6 option brings the A8 in line with other flagship executive sedans such as the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which offer plug-in hybrids of their own. If you want even more performance, Audi also offers the sporty S8 sedan as a separate model.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.4 / 10

At this price, luxury is more than just a state of mind. It's found not only in the wealth of features but also in the way the vehicle behaves and how it can make its occupants forget the stresses of daily life. The Audi A8 has all the trappings of luxury, but it never feels entirely special or cohesive, and it lacks that last little bit of personality and luxury you'll find in other large luxury sedans.

How does it drive? 7.5

At this level, a car's performance should be almost transparent and allow passengers to enjoy the experience of a true luxury car. But the A8 gets most of its athletic aptitude from optional summer performance tires instead of a more well-rounded approach. The A8 with the base V6 is by no means slow, but that doesn't mean it couldn't do with a little more in the power department. We recommend upgrading to the V8 or plug-in hybrid.



The A8 also comes across as a bit numb and clumsy in aspects that you wouldn't expect it to. The brakes performed well in our panic-stop tests but were jumpy in traffic, making it hard to stop smoothly. The transmission was also slow to downshift when we wanted it to. The A8 is good overall, but there's room for improvement.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

On the right road, and in the right conditions, the A8 is nearly as good as they come, offering supremely comfortable seats for all passengers. The optional four-seat configuration adds adjustable and heated rear seats with a full center console.



But the ride quality can feel decidedly unrefined on less than perfect roads. It can be too soft over dips and crests, resulting in wallowy body motions, but then too firm over potholes and rough surfaces. Other negatives include a climate control that has to work a bit harder than it should have to in a car of this status and more road and engine noise than we'd expect.

How’s the interior? 8.0

To put it simply, if Audi retained the use of its old MMI infotainment system, the A8 would have received a higher score. The latest system offers a lot of features, but the learning curve is steep. The new dual touchscreens, though not impossible to figure out, are not intuitive and the screens can look dirty after a day's use. We do, however, like the standard digital instrument cluster.



Visibility and interior space are difficult to fault thanks to the large windows and thin roof pillars. As a result, this large car is relatively easy to park. There's plenty of space, especially for rear passengers. The optional four-seat setup offers the ability to slide the passenger seat forward for more rear legroom.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The A8 is definitely impressive to look at and absolutely impressive to listen to. You'd think the A8 should be the runaway class leader when it comes to in-car tech. But some usability issues as well as some conservative tuning with the adaptive cruise control system show there's room for improvement.



We like the standard Bang & Olufsen audio system and Google Earth-based navigation, but we had some graphical glitches in our test car. Voice recognition works well, as does the handwriting recognition system. The driver aids feel slow to respond and can feel behind the beat in traffic.

How’s the storage? 7.0

Audi's streamlined styling and optional Executive Rear Seat package take a bit of a toll on cargo capacity for both passengers and trunk space. Both front and rear passengers will need to declutter since there aren't many places to hold small items beyond sunglasses and a smartphone. The trunk can't hold more than a couple of large suitcases.

How economical is it? 6.5

Rated to return 21 mpg combined (17 city/26 highway), the A8 with the base V6 is right in the mix with other similarly equipped executive sedans. But in our time with our test car, we saw only one tank barely exceed 22 mpg, even though it was made up of mostly highway miles. You might have trouble matching the EPA's numbers in your car.

Is it a good value? 7.5

Luxury-car buyers are right to expect a lot from their purchase, especially when the price tag exceeds $100,000. The A8 does impress prospective buyers with exceptional build quality. Audi's limited warranty is pretty typical for the segment, and Audi offers four years of roadside assistance with unlimited miles. That's good, but some competitors offer better plans.

Wildcard 6.0

The Audi A8 strives to mix Audi's tech forward heritage, high-end luxury appointments with a touch of sport into a long-wheelbase executive express. But the recipe never feels fully baked, and the A8 winds up feeling only like a bigger Audi instead of a special one.

Which A8 does Edmunds recommend?

Since standard equipment is the same on all A8s, we suggest going with the 60 TFSI e plug-in hybrid. It's much quicker and offers more optional features than the 55 TFSI in addition to a fuel-efficient powertrain that allows for all-electric driving.

Audi A8 models

The 2020 A8 comes in three well-equipped trim levels separated by a choice of powertrain: 55 TFSI, 60 TFSI and 60 TFSI e. The only A8 sold in the U.S. is the long-wheelbase A8 L.