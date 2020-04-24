  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10

2020 Audi A8

#6 Large luxury sedan

What’s new

  • Minor changes to standard and optional features list
  • New plug-in hybrid V6 engine option
  • Part of the fourth A8 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Impeccably crafted cabin
  • Impressive interior appointments and technology
  • Responsive steering and cornering for a big sedan
  • Exceptionally comfortable seats all around
  • Relatively small trunk
  • Infotainment interface can be tough to learn
  • Powertrain is a little unrefined
  • Ride is too floaty at high speeds and bumpy around town
MSRP Starting at
$85,200
Save as much as $12,415
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $12,415 with Edmunds

2020 Audi A8 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Audi A8 Review

The Audi A8 was redesigned for 2019 and remains relatively unchanged for 2020, at least as far as features and tech go. The big news is the addition of a new plug-in hybrid V6. It provides an estimated 17 miles of all-electric range, which helps you save on gas if you can frequently recharge the battery. Interestingly, it makes pretty much the same horsepower as the A8's top-dog V8 engine too.

The addition of the hybrid V6 option brings the A8 in line with other flagship executive sedans such as the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which offer plug-in hybrids of their own. If you want even more performance, Audi also offers the sporty S8 sedan as a separate model.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.4 / 10
At this price, luxury is more than just a state of mind. It's found not only in the wealth of features but also in the way the vehicle behaves and how it can make its occupants forget the stresses of daily life. The Audi A8 has all the trappings of luxury, but it never feels entirely special or cohesive, and it lacks that last little bit of personality and luxury you'll find in other large luxury sedans.

How does it drive?

7.5
At this level, a car's performance should be almost transparent and allow passengers to enjoy the experience of a true luxury car. But the A8 gets most of its athletic aptitude from optional summer performance tires instead of a more well-rounded approach. The A8 with the base V6 is by no means slow, but that doesn't mean it couldn't do with a little more in the power department. We recommend upgrading to the V8 or plug-in hybrid.

The A8 also comes across as a bit numb and clumsy in aspects that you wouldn't expect it to. The brakes performed well in our panic-stop tests but were jumpy in traffic, making it hard to stop smoothly. The transmission was also slow to downshift when we wanted it to. The A8 is good overall, but there's room for improvement.

How comfortable is it?

7.5
On the right road, and in the right conditions, the A8 is nearly as good as they come, offering supremely comfortable seats for all passengers. The optional four-seat configuration adds adjustable and heated rear seats with a full center console.

But the ride quality can feel decidedly unrefined on less than perfect roads. It can be too soft over dips and crests, resulting in wallowy body motions, but then too firm over potholes and rough surfaces. Other negatives include a climate control that has to work a bit harder than it should have to in a car of this status and more road and engine noise than we'd expect.

How’s the interior?

8.0
To put it simply, if Audi retained the use of its old MMI infotainment system, the A8 would have received a higher score. The latest system offers a lot of features, but the learning curve is steep. The new dual touchscreens, though not impossible to figure out, are not intuitive and the screens can look dirty after a day's use. We do, however, like the standard digital instrument cluster.

Visibility and interior space are difficult to fault thanks to the large windows and thin roof pillars. As a result, this large car is relatively easy to park. There's plenty of space, especially for rear passengers. The optional four-seat setup offers the ability to slide the passenger seat forward for more rear legroom.

How’s the tech?

8.0
The A8 is definitely impressive to look at and absolutely impressive to listen to. You'd think the A8 should be the runaway class leader when it comes to in-car tech. But some usability issues as well as some conservative tuning with the adaptive cruise control system show there's room for improvement.

We like the standard Bang & Olufsen audio system and Google Earth-based navigation, but we had some graphical glitches in our test car. Voice recognition works well, as does the handwriting recognition system. The driver aids feel slow to respond and can feel behind the beat in traffic.

How’s the storage?

7.0
Audi's streamlined styling and optional Executive Rear Seat package take a bit of a toll on cargo capacity for both passengers and trunk space. Both front and rear passengers will need to declutter since there aren't many places to hold small items beyond sunglasses and a smartphone. The trunk can't hold more than a couple of large suitcases.

How economical is it?

6.5
Rated to return 21 mpg combined (17 city/26 highway), the A8 with the base V6 is right in the mix with other similarly equipped executive sedans. But in our time with our test car, we saw only one tank barely exceed 22 mpg, even though it was made up of mostly highway miles. You might have trouble matching the EPA's numbers in your car.

Is it a good value?

7.5
Luxury-car buyers are right to expect a lot from their purchase, especially when the price tag exceeds $100,000. The A8 does impress prospective buyers with exceptional build quality. Audi's limited warranty is pretty typical for the segment, and Audi offers four years of roadside assistance with unlimited miles. That's good, but some competitors offer better plans.

Wildcard

6.0
The Audi A8 strives to mix Audi's tech forward heritage, high-end luxury appointments with a touch of sport into a long-wheelbase executive express. But the recipe never feels fully baked, and the A8 winds up feeling only like a bigger Audi instead of a special one.

Which A8 does Edmunds recommend?

Since standard equipment is the same on all A8s, we suggest going with the 60 TFSI e plug-in hybrid. It's much quicker and offers more optional features than the 55 TFSI in addition to a fuel-efficient powertrain that allows for all-electric driving.

Audi A8 models

The 2020 A8 comes in three well-equipped trim levels separated by a choice of powertrain: 55 TFSI, 60 TFSI and 60 TFSI e. The only A8 sold in the U.S. is the long-wheelbase A8 L.

Standard features are the same on all three models and include:

  • LED headlights
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
  • Adaptive air suspension
  • Bang & Olufsen audio system
  • Panoramic sunroof

The 55 TFSI uses a 3.0-liter V6-powered (335 hp, 369 lb-ft). Options include:

  • All-wheel steering
  • Matrix LED headlights
  • Dual-pane acoustic glass
  • Heated and ventilated seats

The 60 TFSI swaps a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (453 hp, 487 lb-ft) in place of the V6. Options include those available on the 55 TFSI as well as:

  • Predictive active suspension
  • A full-leather interior (center console, door pockets, seatbacks)
  • A four-seat setup with power-adjustable rear seats and center console

The 60 TFSI e uses a turbocharged V6 plug-in hybrid (443 hp, 516 lb-ft). Options mirror those on the 60 TFSI.

Consumer reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    L 60 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    L 60 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
    4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$96,800
    MPG 15 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower453 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    L 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    L 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$85,200
    MPG 17 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower335 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all for sale
    L 60 TFSI e quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    L 60 TFSI e quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$94,000
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Audi A8 features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite A8 safety features:

    Pre Sense Side
    If it detects an imminent side collision, the system can roll up the windows or raise the suspension if necessary.
    Pre Sense Rear
    Reacts to an imminent rear-end collision by tensioning seat belts, closing windows, and adjusting the seats for optimal protection.
    Active Lane Assist
    Warns the driver if he or she deviates from a lane without using a signal. Can also apply steering to help maintain lane integrity.

    Audi A8 vs. the competition

    Audi A8 vs. BMW 7 Series

    There are a lot of similarities between the A8 and the BMW 7 Series, both on paper and on the road. The two cars are within an inch or two in nearly every dimension, though the A8's trunk is significantly smaller than the BMW's. Both are available with V6, V8 and plug-in hybrid powertrains, though BMW offers a bonkers V12 if that's your thing. We like the BMW's ride and standard features a little more than the Audi's.

    Compare Audi A8 & BMW 7 Series features

    Audi A8 vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    The S-Class is the king of this segment and has been the relative benchmark for full-size luxury sedans for decades. It's loaded with the latest tech from Mercedes-Benz, though Audi offers similar equipment on the A8. We like the Mercedes' engine lineup, especially the V8 models, though overall it's not as engaging to drive as the A8. It's roughly as spacious as the A8, and it's larger trunk may be a benefit when loading a set of golf clubs.

    Compare Audi A8 & Mercedes-Benz S-Class features

    Audi A8 vs. Lexus cmodel3

    Unlike the Audi A8, the Lexus LS doesn't offer V8 power in any trim, though it's twin-turbo V6 is no slouch. It also doesn't offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain, though there is a standard hybrid model available. What you do get is a comfortable, quiet and spacious sedan that's significantly less expensive than the Audi. The LS is let down by a frustrating infotainment system and driving dynamics that fall short of the Germans.

    Compare Audi A8 & Lexus cmodel3 features

    FAQ

    Is the Audi A8 a good car?

    Is the Audi A8 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 A8 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Audi A8 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the A8 gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the A8 ranges from 10.4 to 12.5 cubic feet of trunk space.

    What's new in the 2020 Audi A8?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi A8:

    • Minor changes to standard and optional features list
    • New plug-in hybrid V6 engine option
    • Part of the fourth A8 generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the Audi A8 reliable?

    To determine whether the Audi A8 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the A8. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the A8's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Audi A8 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Audi A8 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 A8 and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 A8 is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi A8?

    The least-expensive 2020 Audi A8 is the 2020 Audi A8 L 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $85,200.

    Other versions include:

    • L 60 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $96,800
    • L 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $85,200
    • L 60 TFSI e quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $94,000
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Audi A8?

    If you're interested in the Audi A8, the next question is, which A8 model is right for you? A8 variants include L 60 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), L 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and L 60 TFSI e quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of A8 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Audi A8

    2020 Audi A8 Overview

    The 2020 Audi A8 is offered in the following submodels: A8 Sedan. Available styles include L 60 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), L 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and L 60 TFSI e quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Audi A8?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi A8 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 A8.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi A8 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 A8 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

