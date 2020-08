Used 2013 Ford Flex for Sale Near Me

Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas

Meet our 2013 Ford Flex SEL with Navigation proudly displayed in Ruby Red. Powered by a 3.5 Liter Duratec V6 that offers 287hp on demand while connected with a smooth shifting 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission for easy passing maneuvers. This Front Wheel Drive Ford helps secure up to 25mpg on the open road while showing off sleek, linear lines and sharp touches including a chrome grille and quasi-dual exhaust with chrome tips. Inside this SEL, you will find comfortable heated front seats and a functional cockpit integrated display. Voice-activated FordSync keeps you connected to your smartphone and color navigation guides your travels. Grip the leather-wrapped steering wheel, while dual climate control offers the settings you need for any environment. Your passengers will be amazed at the spacious, comfortable seating, ample cup holders, storage space, and plenty of charging ports for all of their electronic needs. Ford is one of the safest vehicles on the market today due to its strong, safety cage. Combine that with six airbags, Ford's Personal Safety System, MyKey teen driver settings, and you can rest assured your loved ones are always safe. Flex delivers it all in a smart, stylish package! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2FMGK5C89DBD27374

Stock: 18657

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-01-2020