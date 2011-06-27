Estimated values
2007 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,233
|$4,758
|$5,581
|Clean
|$2,985
|$4,395
|$5,155
|Average
|$2,489
|$3,668
|$4,303
|Rough
|$1,993
|$2,941
|$3,450
Estimated values
2007 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,463
|$6,377
|$7,411
|Clean
|$4,121
|$5,890
|$6,845
|Average
|$3,436
|$4,916
|$5,713
|Rough
|$2,751
|$3,942
|$4,581
Estimated values
2007 Ford Expedition SSV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,894
|$4,145
|$4,821
|Clean
|$2,672
|$3,829
|$4,453
|Average
|$2,228
|$3,195
|$3,717
|Rough
|$1,783
|$2,562
|$2,980
Estimated values
2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,191
|$5,761
|$6,611
|Clean
|$3,870
|$5,321
|$6,106
|Average
|$3,226
|$4,441
|$5,096
|Rough
|$2,583
|$3,561
|$4,086
Estimated values
2007 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,129
|$5,941
|$6,921
|Clean
|$3,812
|$5,487
|$6,392
|Average
|$3,178
|$4,580
|$5,335
|Rough
|$2,545
|$3,672
|$4,278
Estimated values
2007 Ford Expedition SSV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,044
|$4,410
|$5,148
|Clean
|$2,810
|$4,073
|$4,755
|Average
|$2,343
|$3,400
|$3,969
|Rough
|$1,876
|$2,726
|$3,183
Estimated values
2007 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,495
|$4,639
|$5,260
|Clean
|$3,226
|$4,285
|$4,858
|Average
|$2,690
|$3,576
|$4,055
|Rough
|$2,154
|$2,868
|$3,251
Estimated values
2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,952
|$5,190
|$5,859
|Clean
|$3,648
|$4,793
|$5,412
|Average
|$3,042
|$4,001
|$4,517
|Rough
|$2,435
|$3,208
|$3,622