  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition EL
  4. Used 2008 Ford Expedition EL
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(11)
Appraise this car

2008 Ford Expedition EL Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable seating in all three rows, 60/40-split third-row seat folds into floor, agile handling for its size, all key safety features come standard, hefty tow capacity.
  • Three-ton curb weight drags down gas mileage and performance, a few low-grade interior plastics.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
Ford Expedition EL for Sale
2009
2008
2007
List Price Estimate
$4,563 - $7,059
Used Expedition EL for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Ford Expedition EL offers the same roomy seating, impressive road manners and solid towing capability of the standard Expedition along with the convenience of even more cargo space. For buyers in need of a full-size SUV, the Expedition EL is a solid choice.

Vehicle overview

Although environmentalists concerned about finite fuel sources and commuters tired of dealing with rolling roadblocks may have applauded the death of the gargantuan Ford Excursion a few years ago, it left the blue oval boys in a jam. The company had nothing left in its lineup to battle GM's supersized SUVs, namely the Chevrolet Suburban and GMC Yukon XL. Last year, Ford took care of that problem by bringing out a stretched version of the Expedition (and no, we're not talking about one of those goofy limos you see cruising to senior prom). To counter the biggies from GM, Ford added a foot to the standard Expedition's wheelbase and nearly 15 inches to its overall length to create the Expedition EL. So done, the EL (Extended Length) is virtually identical in size to those GM utes.

The 2008 Ford Expedition EL sees minimal changes, essentially a handful of new features added as either standard or optional. Highlights include a rearview camera, power-deployed running boards and a keyless entry system that uses a keypad mounted on the door. Unfortunately, Ford didn't do anything about what's underneath the Expedition EL's hood. Unlike GM's big utes, the Ford is only available with a single engine choice: the workhorse 5.4-liter V8 that's rated for 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. Although those are respectable numbers, the EL's rivals offer considerably more available power and weigh less as well. The end result is that this Expedition's performance when loaded up can be sluggish at higher speeds, such as when merging or passing on the freeway.

Handling and ride are this Ford's forte, as both are impressive and best the GM full-sizers. The Expedition EL gives up a bit of maximum cargo capacity to them, but those who plan on using a third-row seat should know that the Ford is more user-friendly in that regard, as it folds flat (versus having to be physically removed). There's also considerably more legroom for those in the way back thanks to the Expedition's lower floor (made possible by running the driveshafts through the frame rails).

Finally, the 2008 Ford Expedition may offer a price advantage. Although the Ford's top trim levels are comparably priced to competitors' upper trims, the entry-level Expedition EL XLT is a few grand less than anything else in its class. It may not be the fastest big SUV around, but its ease of usability and comfortable demeanor make the 2008 Ford Expedition EL worth an expedition to your nearest Ford dealer.

2008 Ford Expedition EL models

The 2008 Ford Expedition EL is a long-wheelbase version of the standard Expedition. It is available in four trim levels: XLT, Eddie Bauer, Limited and King Ranch. The XLT is well-equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, running boards, a keyless entry keypad, power/heated side-view mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, air-conditioning (front and rear), full power accessories, a CD stereo with an auxiliary audio input jack, front captain's chairs (with power adjustment for the driver), a leather-wrapped steering wheel and cruise control.

The Eddie Bauer adds two-tone exterior paint, 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded sound system with a CD changer, leather seating, a 10-way power driver seat with memory, a six-way power passenger seat, a power-folding third-row seat and a trip computer.

Stepping up to the Limited means getting the Eddie Bauer's equipment plus chrome wheels, a monochromatic paint job, perforated leather upholstery, heated and cooled front seats, a 10-way power front passenger seat, a wood/leather-trimmed steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals and reverse parking sensors. This year's new Expedition XL King Ranch trim adds unique wheels, gold-painted exterior accents, mirror-mounted signal repeaters and puddle lights, a saddle-like leather upholstery scheme and steering-wheel-mounted audio and climate controls.

Option highlights include second-row captain's chairs (which reduce maximum seating from eight to seven), a sunroof, a rear DVD entertainment system, satellite radio, a power liftgate, a navigation system, a rearview camera and power-deployed running boards. Some of the more upscale options, such as the navigation system, are restricted to the higher trims.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Ford Expedition EL gains the King Ranch trim level, a few more standard features (including keyless entry keypad, leather-wrapped steering wheel and auto-dimming rearview mirror) and a few new options (rearview camera and power-deployed running boards). Furthermore, the base XLT trim gets a monochrome look consisting of color-keyed bumpers, side moldings and wheel lip moldings.

Performance & mpg

A 5.4-liter V8 that makes 300 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque powers every Expedition EL. No other engine choices are offered. The 5.4 is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission that allows manual-style shifting if desired. All trims can be had in either two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive (with low-range gearing). Fuel economy testing hasn't been done on the Expedition EL, though given the EL's greater weight, we'd expect a couple of mpg less than the standard (2WD) Expedition's ratings of 12 city and 18 highway. Properly equipped, the Expedition EL's maximum towing capacity stands at 9,000 pounds for the 2WD version and 8,750 for the 4WD version.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes (with electronic brakeforce distribution and brake assist), stability control with rollover protection, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are standard across the line. In National Highway Safety Administration crash testing, the 2008 Ford Expedition EL received a five-star frontal-impact rating.

Driving

Drive a 2008 Ford Expedition EL and you'll likely be impressed by its smooth ride and agile handling. It's still a big vehicle and demands that you respect it as such, but its steering response, controllability and general composure are quite good for a full-size SUV. From behind the wheel, the Expedition EL's hefty 6,000-pound curb weight is apparent, and even with 300 hp on tap, advance planning is required for highway passing attempts. The six-speed automatic makes the most of the engine's power band, but sometimes falters when choosing the right gear in passing situations.

Interior

The Expedition EL's cabin boasts an attractive design and easy-to-use controls. A few points are lost because of some low-grade plastic trim but overall fit and finish is good and a number of clever features make this SUV ideal for large families. The second-row bench seat has a 40/20/40 split and allows you to scoot the middle section close to the front seats for easier access to a baby. If you opt for the second-row captain's chairs, seating capacity drops to seven, though you do get a storage console between those seats. A standard parabolic conversation mirror mounted in the overhead console allows you to keep tabs on feisty kids. The third-row seat can accommodate adults, and when you need the cargo room, it folds flat in a convenient 60/40 split.

The EL offers 42.6 cubic feet of luggage space with the third row in use. If that's not enough, you can fold one or both of the seat's 60/40 sections flat into the floor. (They're power controlled on all but the XLT.) With the third row down, there are a generous 85.5 cubic feet of cargo space available. When it's time to move the kid to college, flip down the second and third rows and you'll have nearly 131 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Ford Expedition EL.

5(64%)
4(27%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(9%)
4.4
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Forget the Suburban!
RICH,06/01/2008
Spent 1 week test driving several Suburbans (LTZ/ZR1) but I constantly went back to the Expedition. This is my first Ford so I did my research. The Expedition has significant more leg room for the 3rd row which is great for adults but is also huge when you have 2 car seats back there. The 3rd row fold flat feature carries significant weight against the Chevy Suburban. The actual trunk space is 1" shorter than Suburban but is almost 3" wider. Compare to a comparable LTZ the Ford is $8000 less and still has more features. The 6 speed transmission is smooth and responsive. The ride is much better than the Suburban. The independent rear suspension on Ford is much more forgiving as well.
Cheap Hub Dubs
Frookie Tims,10/09/2007
We bought the EL because GM does not feel that adults or children sit in the third row in the Denali or Suburban. Well they lost a sale because of it. Ford knows how to make a third row work for adults over six feet. Everyone is comfy in all rows.The engine is under powered and the EL is heavy aka its slow. The six speed tranny does give you the feeling of speed but realiity can set in quickly...ie merging. The gadgets are great like the power folding 3rd row and the back door. The seats are great all around. We noticed the leather seats were longer than the cloth seats..yes odd. The gas mileage is not good. Fake chrome Dubs is very bad..chrome covers? Why, Ford why?
Perfect for babies
SteveK,08/15/2009
With a 20 month old son and twins on the way, my wife and I began searching for a vehicle that could easily accommodate our growing family and special needs. We needed a vehicle that had three sets of LATCH points in the same row as well as accommodate a Triple Stroller without using up all the cargo space. The Expedition EL was the only vehicle to do so. We now have our three sons in the middle row bench, all secured by LATCH. With the smaller portion of the third row folded to accommodate our stroller, we still have the ability to carry two more people back there in comfort along with all our stuff! Brilliant packaging job by Ford.
Lovely
Kahausler,03/11/2008
This Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer 4WD is the most awesome car ever. This is my first car to drive.
See all 11 reviews of the 2008 Ford Expedition EL
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Ford Expedition EL features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2008 Ford Expedition EL

Used 2008 Ford Expedition EL Overview

The Used 2008 Ford Expedition EL is offered in the following submodels: Expedition EL SUV. Available styles include Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), SSV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), and SSV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Ford Expedition EL?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Ford Expedition ELS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Ford Expedition EL for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Ford Expedition EL.

Can't find a used 2008 Ford Expedition ELs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Expedition EL for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,942.

Find a used Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,192.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Expedition EL for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,265.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,607.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Ford Expedition EL?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Expedition EL lease specials

Related Used 2008 Ford Expedition EL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles