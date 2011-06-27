Vehicle overview

Although environmentalists concerned about finite fuel sources and commuters tired of dealing with rolling roadblocks may have applauded the death of the gargantuan Ford Excursion a few years ago, it left the blue oval boys in a jam. The company had nothing left in its lineup to battle GM's supersized SUVs, namely the Chevrolet Suburban and GMC Yukon XL. Last year, Ford took care of that problem by bringing out a stretched version of the Expedition (and no, we're not talking about one of those goofy limos you see cruising to senior prom). To counter the biggies from GM, Ford added a foot to the standard Expedition's wheelbase and nearly 15 inches to its overall length to create the Expedition EL. So done, the EL (Extended Length) is virtually identical in size to those GM utes.

The 2008 Ford Expedition EL sees minimal changes, essentially a handful of new features added as either standard or optional. Highlights include a rearview camera, power-deployed running boards and a keyless entry system that uses a keypad mounted on the door. Unfortunately, Ford didn't do anything about what's underneath the Expedition EL's hood. Unlike GM's big utes, the Ford is only available with a single engine choice: the workhorse 5.4-liter V8 that's rated for 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. Although those are respectable numbers, the EL's rivals offer considerably more available power and weigh less as well. The end result is that this Expedition's performance when loaded up can be sluggish at higher speeds, such as when merging or passing on the freeway.

Handling and ride are this Ford's forte, as both are impressive and best the GM full-sizers. The Expedition EL gives up a bit of maximum cargo capacity to them, but those who plan on using a third-row seat should know that the Ford is more user-friendly in that regard, as it folds flat (versus having to be physically removed). There's also considerably more legroom for those in the way back thanks to the Expedition's lower floor (made possible by running the driveshafts through the frame rails).

Finally, the 2008 Ford Expedition may offer a price advantage. Although the Ford's top trim levels are comparably priced to competitors' upper trims, the entry-level Expedition EL XLT is a few grand less than anything else in its class. It may not be the fastest big SUV around, but its ease of usability and comfortable demeanor make the 2008 Ford Expedition EL worth an expedition to your nearest Ford dealer.