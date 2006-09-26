Used 2007 Ford Expedition EL for Sale Near Me
35 listings
- 169,192 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990$1,954 Below Market
- 218,682 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$2,986 Below Market
- 177,331 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 91,561 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,500$1,490 Below Market
- 149,567 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,990$1,627 Below Market
- 197,487 miles1 Accident, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990$430 Below Market
- 195,319 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 133,206 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,987
- 251,900 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,899
- 129,252 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,000
- 240,416 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
- 197,476 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,495
- 126,847 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,888
- 179,220 miles
$8,992
- 133,275 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
- 104,973 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,500
- 225,508 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000
- 150,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$3,133 Below Market
Biloxi Mike,09/26/2006
Received call today that our EL was in. Loaded the family up and went on a 65 mile run on I-10. 75 MPH. Mileage 19.2. After that, in town, 15.6 MPG. Stereo is straight from Pimp My Ride. The kids said as soon as the thumping stopped - cool! Third row for me at 6'1" is very roomy. 2nd row captains are great. Front seats with heat and A/C are super. Adjustments are luxury at its best. DVD/NAV screen is super. Brightness and ease of use are fine. 3rd row power fold without taking headrest off is great. Only CHEAP is the chrome clad wheel covers.
