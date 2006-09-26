Used 2007 Ford Expedition EL for Sale Near Me

35 listings
Expedition EL Reviews & Specs
  • 2007 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer

    169,192 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    $1,954 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer in Dark Brown
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer

    218,682 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $2,986 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer in Black
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer

    177,331 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer in Black
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer

    91,561 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,500

    $1,490 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer in Black
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer

    149,567 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,990

    $1,627 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer in Black
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer

    197,487 miles
    1 Accident, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    $430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition EL XLT in Black
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition EL XLT

    195,319 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition EL XLT in Silver
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition EL XLT

    133,206 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,987

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer in White
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer

    251,900 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,899

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition EL XLT in Black
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition EL XLT

    129,252 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer in Black
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer

    240,416 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition EL Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition EL Limited

    197,476 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition EL XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition EL XLT

    126,847 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,888

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition EL Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition EL Limited

    179,220 miles

    $8,992

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer in White
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer

    133,275 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition EL XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition EL XLT

    104,973 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer in White
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer

    225,508 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Expedition EL Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2008 Ford Expedition EL Limited

    150,934 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $3,133 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Expedition EL

Overall Consumer Rating
4.640 Reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (3%)
2007 Exp EL 1st on the Coast
Biloxi Mike,09/26/2006
Received call today that our EL was in. Loaded the family up and went on a 65 mile run on I-10. 75 MPH. Mileage 19.2. After that, in town, 15.6 MPG. Stereo is straight from Pimp My Ride. The kids said as soon as the thumping stopped - cool! Third row for me at 6'1" is very roomy. 2nd row captains are great. Front seats with heat and A/C are super. Adjustments are luxury at its best. DVD/NAV screen is super. Brightness and ease of use are fine. 3rd row power fold without taking headrest off is great. Only CHEAP is the chrome clad wheel covers.
