Used 2007 Ford Expedition EL for Sale Near Me

3rd Row Seat 5.4L Sohc Sefi 24-Valve V8 Engine Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford and Lincoln Wolfchase is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2007 Ford Expedition EL XLT only has 133,206mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Ford includes: 5.4L SOHC SEFI 24-VALVE V8 ENGINE (STD) 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel 3RD ROW POWERFOLD SEATS 3rd Row Seat CONVENIENCE PKG Power Windows Rear Parking Aid Universal Garage Door Opener Adjustable Pedals 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD) A/T 6-Speed A/T XLT SERIES ORDER CODE PWR MOONROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof CLOTH CAPTAINS CHAIRS (STD) Cloth Seats Bucket Seats PREMIUM AM/FM STEREO RADIO W/6-DISC IN-DASH CD CHANGER Rear Seat Audio Controls CD Player AM/FM Stereo CD Changer REAR SEAT DVD VIDEO ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM CD Player Entertainment System MP3 Player *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The CARFAX report shows this Ford Expedition EL is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. This Ford Expedition EL XLT defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. This 2007 Ford Expedition EL has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. This genuinely stunning Ford Expedition EL XLT has about everything a family needs in a vehicle. The Ford even comes equipped with entertainment package that will keep your passengers easily occupied. More information about the 2007 Ford Expedition EL: Ford has always offered one of the best pick-up trucks on the market, and the new-for-2007 Ford Expedition uses the F-Series' stiffer chassis. The Expedition, particularly the EL, offer considerably more passenger space than the competition, especially in the third row. Plenty of trim levels and option package are available to transform the Expedition from a trusty workhorse into a luxurious passenger conveyance. Interesting features of this model are enough available opulence to satisfy luxury sedan buyers., Tough and dependable, and more interior space than the competition All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Ford Expedition EL XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMFK155X7LA16676

Stock: 7LA16676

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020