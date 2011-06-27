Used 2008 Ford Expedition EL Consumer Reviews
Forget the Suburban!
Spent 1 week test driving several Suburbans (LTZ/ZR1) but I constantly went back to the Expedition. This is my first Ford so I did my research. The Expedition has significant more leg room for the 3rd row which is great for adults but is also huge when you have 2 car seats back there. The 3rd row fold flat feature carries significant weight against the Chevy Suburban. The actual trunk space is 1" shorter than Suburban but is almost 3" wider. Compare to a comparable LTZ the Ford is $8000 less and still has more features. The 6 speed transmission is smooth and responsive. The ride is much better than the Suburban. The independent rear suspension on Ford is much more forgiving as well.
Cheap Hub Dubs
We bought the EL because GM does not feel that adults or children sit in the third row in the Denali or Suburban. Well they lost a sale because of it. Ford knows how to make a third row work for adults over six feet. Everyone is comfy in all rows.The engine is under powered and the EL is heavy aka its slow. The six speed tranny does give you the feeling of speed but realiity can set in quickly...ie merging. The gadgets are great like the power folding 3rd row and the back door. The seats are great all around. We noticed the leather seats were longer than the cloth seats..yes odd. The gas mileage is not good. Fake chrome Dubs is very bad..chrome covers? Why, Ford why?
Perfect for babies
With a 20 month old son and twins on the way, my wife and I began searching for a vehicle that could easily accommodate our growing family and special needs. We needed a vehicle that had three sets of LATCH points in the same row as well as accommodate a Triple Stroller without using up all the cargo space. The Expedition EL was the only vehicle to do so. We now have our three sons in the middle row bench, all secured by LATCH. With the smaller portion of the third row folded to accommodate our stroller, we still have the ability to carry two more people back there in comfort along with all our stuff! Brilliant packaging job by Ford.
Lovely
This Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer 4WD is the most awesome car ever. This is my first car to drive.
So far, So good.
Bought this vehicle for road trips for a family of six. It is the only vehicle we could find that had a full size third row and plenty of luggage room. All of my other vehicles are Toyota. Would have bought a Toyota if they built a model big enough. This vehicle is not Toyota quality, but I did not pay the Toyota price either. You can feel the transmission shift. Doors have to be slamed to completely shut. A lot of cheap feeling plactice surfaces. However they clean easily. MPG is 17 with six people and a full luggage rack on the roof. The vehicle has adequate power and is easy to drive. Everyone has a comfortable place to ride. Bottom line, we got what we thought we were getting.
