Used 2009 Ford Expedition EL
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Comfortable seating in all three rows, 60/40-split third-row seat folds into floor, agile handling for its size, all key safety features come standard, hefty tow capacity.
Sponsored cars related to the Expedition EL
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2009 Ford Expedition EL.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- interior
- fuel efficiency
- off-roading
- appearance
- seats
- towing
- value
- spaciousness
- ride quality
- brakes
- acceleration
- technology
- infotainment system
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- oil
- maintenance & parts
- wheels & tires
- steering wheel
- climate control
- road noise
- handling & steering
- sound system
Most helpful consumer reviews
We bought this truck to tow our boat and travel trailer. Overall it is a very capable tow vehicle, the extended wheelbase and weight help ensure a stable ride when towing large trailers. The ride is very comfortable, so this is a good vehicle for long road trips. There is a ton of interior space, plenty of room for people and luggage. When both rows of passengers seats are folded flat you can fit 4x8 sheets of plywood/drywall flat on the floor with no problem. Gas mileage is what I expected for a vehicle this size, love the FlexFuel option as we are in the midwest and E85 is usually much cheaper than gasoline.
The design of the vehicle inside and out are great and have a "tough" look and feel to it. There's lots of room, comfortable, and quiet inside. The power running boards integrates to the Expedition nicely, unlike the GM SUVs with the feature, which leaves unsightly gaps, unlike the Ford. Great comfort for all 8 seats. Plus the SYNC was easy to use. Build quality can be improved however. SYNC radio won't turn on using the power button, heated/cooled seats won't leave on, rear air suspension is noisy and vibrates, the power driver's seat rocks back and forth slightly, plastic chips and wood quality on steering wheel not good, chrome wheels has tarnish that was impossible to remove, etc.
With 3 children (12, 9, 5) and quite a few long driving vacations, we spend quite a bit of time in the Expedition EL. I cannot say enough good things about it. We previously bought my wife a Honda Pilot, but almost immediately sold it and purchased the Expedition EL. The Pilot was a great SUV, but simply not big enough or comfortable enough for a large family and long trips. The overall interior comfort is outstanding, the audio/nav/touch screen technology is impressive, and the fuel economy is better than expected. We live in a rural area and spend no time sitting in traffic. Having said that, we average 17.5 miles in mixed use and 20 miles/gallon on the highway.
I purchsed this 2009 expedition in 2016 with 147,000 miles on it. I was slightly worried about the high miles at first but it was a one owner vehicle with a clean car fax and all service done at the dealership it was purchased at. One month after we purchased it we took a 2500 mile road trip with no problems. I take it on 1000 mile round trips for work all the time with no worries or problems. The truck just hit 180,000 miles and is still going strong even after pulling 6-7,000 pound trailers. Only problem I have had was a shop used a fram oil filter that was limiting the oil pressure and causing cam timing problems. Fix was to replace the oil filter with a motorcraft filter. The interior is great but the front seat has a rip in it like almost every ford driver seat. 4x4 is amazing and this thing goes in any condition including 15 inch snow storms. At the end of the day if I was forced to sell this truck then I would buy another one but no one is getting this one from me any time soon.
Features & Specs
|Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD
5.4L 8cyl 6A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 8
|6-speed automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|310 hp @ 5000 rpm
|XLT 4dr SUV 4WD
5.4L 8cyl 6A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 8
|6-speed automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|310 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
5.4L 8cyl 6A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 8
|6-speed automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|310 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV
5.4L 8cyl 6A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 8
|6-speed automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|310 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
FAQ
Is the Ford Expedition EL a good car?
Is the Ford Expedition EL reliable?
Is the 2009 Ford Expedition EL a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2009 Ford Expedition EL?
The least-expensive 2009 Ford Expedition EL is the 2009 Ford Expedition EL SSV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,570.
Other versions include:
- Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $45,035
- XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $40,575
- Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $47,865
- Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $42,135
- Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $44,965
- XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $37,675
- King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $46,905
- King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $49,805
- SSV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $37,470
- SSV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $34,570
What are the different models of Ford Expedition EL?
More about the 2009 Ford Expedition EL
Used 2009 Ford Expedition EL Overview
The Used 2009 Ford Expedition EL is offered in the following submodels: Expedition EL SUV. Available styles include Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), SSV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), and SSV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2009 Ford Expedition EL?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2009 Ford Expedition EL and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2009 Expedition EL 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2009 Expedition EL.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2009 Ford Expedition EL and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2009 Expedition EL featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2009 Ford Expedition EL?
Which 2009 Ford Expedition ELS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Ford Expedition EL for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2009 Ford Expedition EL.
Can't find a new 2009 Ford Expedition ELs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford Expedition EL for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,757.
Find a new Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,591.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2009 Ford Expedition EL?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
Related Used 2009 Ford Expedition EL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons