Discontinuing the oversize Excursion may have been the right thing to do from the standpoint of corporate average fuel economy and social responsibility, but Ford was left with a hole in its SUV lineup: The company had nothing to compete with the Chevrolet Suburban and GMC Yukon XL. This changes for 2007, as Ford has added 12 inches to the wheelbase of a regular-size Expedition to create the Expedition EL. The "EL" stands for "Extended Length," and at 221.3 inches from nose to tail, the 2007 Ford Expedition EL is almost identical in dimensions to its supersize GM foes.

Unlike its competitors, though, the Expedition EL is offered only in light-duty (half-ton) form with a single V8 engine option. This engine is Ford's workhorse 5.4-liter V8, rated for 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque, and paired with a new six-speed automatic transmission. These are competitive numbers, but the EL weighs more than its peers and the result is sluggish acceleration at highway speeds. The big SUV's ride and handling dynamics are downright impressive, however, thanks to the stiffer chassis and revised suspension and steering components fitted to all Expeditions this year.

Inside, the Ford Expedition EL is still a little shy on maximum cargo capacity compared to GM's full-size sport-utes, but for buyers who plan to make regular use of the standard third-row seat, Ford's SUV offers more flexibility. By running the rear driveshafts through the frame rails, engineers were able to lower the floor, and this allows even adults to sit comfortably in the third row. Legroom is unchanged from the regular Expedition, but the EL offers 42.6 cubic feet of luggage space with the third row in use. If that's not enough, you can fold one or both of the seat's 60/40 sections flat into the floor; choose an Expedition EL Eddie Bauer or Limited model and those seats will power into the floor while you watch. Although the overall design of the cabin has begun to look a little dated, Ford has added a lengthy list of new safety equipment and electronics, including three-row side curtain airbags and a DVD-based navigation system, that puts the Expedition EL on mostly equal footing with its peers in the features department.

Finally, there's pricing to consider. Although Eddie Bauer and Limited models top out fairly close to competitors' high-line trims, the entry-level Expedition EL XLT is a few thousand dollars cheaper than anything else in the plus-size SUV class. It may not be the fastest SUV on the road, but for buyers seeking the size, comfort and utility that only an extra-large sport-ute can provide, the 2007 Ford Expedition EL is worth a look.