Used 2009 Ford Expedition EL for Sale Near Me

Silicon Valley Auto Source - Campbell / California

INDOOR WAREHOUSE LOT - All Cars on site, stored inside - We don't look like a typical car lot and we won't treat you like one! Eddie Bauer EL - Drives Amazing - 3rd Row - Heated/Cooled Seats - Great Family Car! **Many of our vehicles are stored inside our warehouse, so don't look for a typical car lot when visiting us. No purple gorillas, no streamers, just great service. Call us if you have trouble locating us!** Yes, we offer financing and we love trades!! AM/FM, Four Wheel Drive - Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have original manuals, This Ford is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, seats - Contact Chris Or Aaron at 408-599-1415 or svautosource@gmail.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMFK18569EB10542

Stock: 9EB10542

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020