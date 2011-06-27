  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition EL
  4. Used 2007 Ford Expedition EL
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Ford Expedition EL SSV Fleet Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Expedition EL
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,345
See Expedition EL Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,345
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,345
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,345
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle43.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,345
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,345
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
rear volume controlsyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
160-watt audio outputyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,345
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,345
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,345
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,345
Front head room39.5 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room60.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,345
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,345
Front track67.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity130.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight5825 lbs.
Gross weight7550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place85.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.1 degrees
Maximum payload1725 lbs.
Angle of departure20.1 degrees
Length221.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity9000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height77.7 in.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,345
Exterior Colors
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,345
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,345
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,345
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Expedition EL Inventory

Related Used 2007 Ford Expedition EL SSV Fleet info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles