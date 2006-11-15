Enter the run-flat tire. Run-flat or zero-pressure tires can support the weight of a vehicle for a short time, providing the driver with about 100 miles of range to find a repair shop. While it may sound like the perfect solution, car owners and car shoppers should know about the trade-offs.

Run-flat tires are standard on 14% of new vehicles, according to Edmunds data. While the number of vehicles available with run-flat tires has doubled in the last decade, they seem to have hit a plateau. The overall percentage of vehicles available with run-flats has plateaued at 13%-14% for the last five years. You'll now find run-flats on the majority of vehicles from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Mini. Cadillac sedans also employ run-flat tires.