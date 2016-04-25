Used 2017 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me

3,818 listings
  • 2017 Kia Sportage EX in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage EX

    24,161 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,985

    $5,578 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage LX in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage LX

    29,605 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,198

    $3,450 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage LX in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage LX

    44,058 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,998

    $3,981 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage EX in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage EX

    32,975 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,785

    $4,781 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage LX in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage LX

    23,699 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,200

    $3,432 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage EX in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage EX

    14,139 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,477

    $2,881 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage EX in Light Blue
    certified

    2017 Kia Sportage EX

    31,645 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,965

    $3,728 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage LX in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage LX

    24,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    $2,435 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage LX in White
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage LX

    29,898 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,895

    $3,072 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage LX in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage LX

    7,810 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,999

    $1,643 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage EX in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage EX

    32,061 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $16,999

    $2,952 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage EX in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage EX

    18,966 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $15,999

    $1,817 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage EX in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage EX

    28,628 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,992

    $3,281 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage LX in White
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage LX

    32,242 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,250

    $2,927 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage EX in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage EX

    22,085 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $15,499

    $2,085 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage LX in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage LX

    21,005 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,864

    $1,914 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage LX in Silver
    certified

    2017 Kia Sportage LX

    12,922 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,198

    $2,489 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage EX in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage EX

    9,107 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,998

    $2,198 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sportage

Overall Consumer Rating
4.3102 Reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (7%)
My Sportage is SeXy!
Ryan Zilker,04/25/2016
SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I have had my 2017 Sportage SX (FWD) for 4 weeks, and 1500 miles. I love it. I had a 2015 Honda CR-V[ibrate]. The Sportage feels like such an upgrade with all of the luxury and technology features, the turbo engine, the quiet interior, the better sound system, the improved handling. Honda is supposed to be the reliability king - I had problems and dealers unwilling to figure out the causes. As a loyal Honda customer (I've had 5), I was nervous about moving to Kia. So far, so good. I'm really happy that I made the move. Kia engineers seem to be really trying to put out a quality vehicle, and so far with the Sportage, they have. Comfortable seats, engaging driving dymamic. Honestly, it feels a little like a grown-up version of my 2010 VW GTI. Friends have been giving me sh!t about moving to a Kia...until they ride in it, and drive it. They're surprised. My only complaints thus far are the fuel efficiency (or lack thereof) and the numb steering.
Report abuse
