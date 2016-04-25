Used 2017 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me
- 24,161 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,985$5,578 Below Market
NYC MotorCars of the Bronx - Bronx / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPNCAC8H7225618
Stock: 6087P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 29,605 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,198$3,450 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock. Features: 6 Speakers,AM/FM radio: SiriusXM,CD player,Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM,Air Conditioning,Rear window defroster,Power steering,Power windows,Remote keyless entry,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Four wheel independent suspension,Speed-sensing steering,Traction control,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS brakes,Dual front impact airbags,Dual front side impact airbags,Front anti-roll bar,Low tire pressure warning,Occupant sensing airbag,Overhead airbag,Rear anti-roll bar,Brake assist,Electronic Stability Control,Exterior Parking Camera Rear,Delay-off headlights,Fully automatic headlights,Panic alarm,Security system,Speed control,Bumpers: body-color,Power door mirrors,Spoiler,Carpet Floor Mats,Cloth Seat Trim,Driver door bin,Driver vanity mirror,Front reading lights,Illuminated entry,Outside temperature display,Overhead console,Passenger vanity mirror,Rear seat center armrest,Tachometer,Telescoping steering wheel,Tilt steering wheel,Trip computer,Front Bucket Seats,Front Center Armrest, and Split folding rear seat. This Kia includes Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPMCAC0H7243386
Stock: 243386
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,058 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,998$3,981 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock. Features: 6 Speakers,AM/FM radio: SiriusXM,CD player,Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM,Air Conditioning,Rear window defroster,Power steering,Power windows,Remote keyless entry,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Four wheel independent suspension,Speed-sensing steering,Traction control,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS brakes,Dual front impact airbags,Dual front side impact airbags,Front anti-roll bar,Low tire pressure warning,Occupant sensing airbag,Overhead airbag,Rear anti-roll bar,Brake assist,Electronic Stability Control,Exterior Parking Camera Rear,Delay-off headlights,Fully automatic headlights,Panic alarm,Security system,Speed control,Bumpers: body-color,Power door mirrors,Spoiler,Carpet Floor Mats,Cloth Seat Trim,Driver door bin,Driver vanity mirror,Front reading lights,Illuminated entry,Outside temperature display,Overhead console,Passenger vanity mirror,Rear seat center armrest,Tachometer,Telescoping steering wheel,Tilt steering wheel,Trip computer,Front Bucket Seats,Front Center Armrest, and Split folding rear seat. This Kia includes Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPM3AC8H7033196
Stock: 033196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,975 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,785$4,781 Below Market
NYC MotorCars of the Bronx - Bronx / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPNCAC4H7265890
Stock: 6130A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 23,699 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,200$3,432 Below Market
Andy Mohr Chevrolet - Plainfield / Indiana
*Free Delivery within 250 miles* Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *Off Lease*, *1 Owner*, *Accident Free CARFAX History Report*, *Great Service History*, *USB Port*, *Bluetooth*, *Backup Camera*, *Power Package*, *Alloy Wheels*, *Reduced Price*, *Must See*, Sportage LX, 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V, AWD, Black Cherry, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim or CleanTex Anti-Soil Cloth Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Black Cherry 2017 Kia Sportage LX 4D Sport Utility 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V AWDOdometer is 4852 miles below market average! Reviews: * Rides smoothly over bumps; quiet interior at highway speeds; spacious seating front and rear; attractive dashboard layout with many appealing features; feels nimble around turns. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPMCAC7H7238136
Stock: PV11023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 14,139 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,477$2,881 Below Market
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
Kia's small SUV lineup includes this handsome and modern looking 2017 Sportage EX. This trim for the Sportage comes with features like power windows, locks and mirrors, as well as back-up camera, displayed on a touchscreen interface which includes satellite radio, auxiliary/USB ports, and Bluetooth. Powered by a lockable AWD 2.4L engine and 6-speed transmission, the Sportage gets up to 25 MPG, which is among the highest EPA ratings in the all wheel drive SUV class!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPNCAC4H7278817
Stock: 278817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-17-2020
- certified
2017 Kia Sportage EX31,645 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,965$3,728 Below Market
Ed Napleton's Kia Of Elmhurst - Elmhurst / Illinois
2017 Kia Sportage EX, Premium Package, Technology Package, One Owner, Clean Carfax, All-Wheel-Drive, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Backup Camera, Front & Rear Park Assist, Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning System, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Harman Kardon Premium Sound System, Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror w/HomeLink, Heated Power Folding Mirrors, Smart Power Tailgate, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Port, Cruise Control, Portable Audio Connection, Alloy Wheels, Automatic Emergency Braking, Brake Assist, Security System, Power Windows, Power Locks.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPNCAC8H7227045
Stock: PHK10693
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 24,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,995$2,435 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPMCAC8H7254488
Stock: 254488A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,898 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,895$3,072 Below Market
Power Motor Group - Lindenhurst / New York
Why Power Motor Group? We have over 100 certified and well maintained pre-owned vehicles in stock. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at powermotorgroup.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPMCAC9H7269615
Stock: 269615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,999$1,643 Below Market
Ed Napleton's Kia Of Elmhurst - Elmhurst / Illinois
2017 Kia Sportage LX 6-Speed Automatic, Popular Package, One Owner, Clean Carfax, All-Wheel-Drive, 5 Touchscreen Display, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Port, Cruise Control, Portable Audio Connection, Alloy Wheels, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Security System, Power Windows, Power Locks.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPMCAC1H7296159
Stock: PHK10533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 32,061 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$16,999$2,952 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5465 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPNCAC3H7228605
Stock: M297973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-24-2020
- 18,966 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$15,999$1,817 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5021 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPNCAC2H7146249
Stock: M288382
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-06-2019
- 28,628 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,992$3,281 Below Market
Napleton Northlake Kia - Palm Beach Gardens / Florida
2017 Kia Sportage EX Hyper Red 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 4D Sport Utility AWD 6-Speed Automatic **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **BLUETOOTH**, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat w/2-Way Power Lumbar, Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror w/HomeLink, Automated Emergency Braking, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Detection (BSD), EX Premium Package, EX Technology Package, Front & Rear Park Assist, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist (LCA), LED Interior Lighting, Panoramic Sunroof, Power driver seat, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/Navigation, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Smart Power Tailgate, Ventilated Front Seats. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 4283 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPNCAC0H7144564
Stock: KTDB144564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 32,242 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,250$2,927 Below Market
Napleton Kia of Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
2017 Kia Sportage LX AWD Clear White 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic Priced to Sell Fast!, No Haggle/No Hassle Pricing!, AWD, 17" Alloy Wheels, 3.195 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat w/2-Way Power Lumbar, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Cargo Tray, Carpet Floor Mats, CD player, CleanTex Anti-Soil Cloth Seat Trim, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, LX Cool & Connected Package, LX Popular Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Center Armrest w/Cup Holders, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof Rails, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, AWD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2017 Kia Sportage LXCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 21/25 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPMCAC9H7272739
Stock: FTC1433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 22,085 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$15,499$2,085 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5179 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPN3ACXH7161047
Stock: O288979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-02-2019
- 21,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,864$1,914 Below Market
Ed Napleton's Kia Of Elmhurst - Elmhurst / Illinois
2017 Kia Sportage LX 6-Speed Automatic, Popular Package, One Owner, Clean Carfax, All-Wheel-Drive, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Port, Cruise Control, Portable Audio Connection, Alloy Wheels, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Security System, Power Windows, Power Locks.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPMCAC5H7292518
Stock: PHK10563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- certified
2017 Kia Sportage LX12,922 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,198$2,489 Below Market
Westgate Kia - Wake Forest / North Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 22887 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $50* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* 164 Point Inspection* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Transferable Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase date
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPM3AC4H7285351
Stock: 40679P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 9,107 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$21,998$2,198 Below Market
CarMax Virginia Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Virginia Beach / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPNCAC2H7272272
Stock: 19321577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
