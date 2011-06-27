Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Suburban LT 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,608
|$20,029
|$20,396
|Clean
|$18,692
|$19,102
|$19,452
|Average
|$16,862
|$17,248
|$17,564
|Rough
|$15,031
|$15,394
|$15,676
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,309
|$22,216
|$24,617
|Clean
|$18,408
|$21,188
|$23,478
|Average
|$16,605
|$19,131
|$21,199
|Rough
|$14,802
|$17,074
|$18,920
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,829
|$25,826
|$29,941
|Clean
|$19,856
|$24,631
|$28,555
|Average
|$17,911
|$22,240
|$25,783
|Rough
|$15,966
|$19,849
|$23,011
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,923
|$18,039
|$20,606
|Clean
|$14,226
|$17,204
|$19,653
|Average
|$12,833
|$15,534
|$17,745
|Rough
|$11,439
|$13,864
|$15,837
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,249
|$21,079
|$23,418
|Clean
|$17,397
|$20,104
|$22,334
|Average
|$15,693
|$18,152
|$20,166
|Rough
|$13,989
|$16,201
|$17,998
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,246
|$16,422
|$18,220
|Clean
|$13,581
|$15,662
|$17,376
|Average
|$12,251
|$14,142
|$15,689
|Rough
|$10,920
|$12,622
|$14,003
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,965
|$16,455
|$18,511
|Clean
|$13,313
|$15,694
|$17,654
|Average
|$12,009
|$14,170
|$15,940
|Rough
|$10,705
|$12,647
|$14,226
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,221
|$17,798
|$19,924
|Clean
|$14,510
|$16,974
|$19,002
|Average
|$13,089
|$15,326
|$17,157
|Rough
|$11,668
|$13,679
|$15,313
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,012
|$18,690
|$20,900
|Clean
|$15,265
|$17,824
|$19,933
|Average
|$13,770
|$16,094
|$17,998
|Rough
|$12,275
|$14,364
|$16,063
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Suburban LT 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,911
|$21,386
|$24,251
|Clean
|$17,075
|$20,397
|$23,129
|Average
|$15,403
|$18,417
|$20,883
|Rough
|$13,730
|$16,437
|$18,638