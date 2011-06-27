Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban Consumer Reviews

2013 Suburban LTZ dbart2013 , 05/08/2013 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Overall a beautiful truck with better than expected fuel consumption. It has an Artistic interior with every comfort, except in cabin air filter. Report Abuse

Why drive a small SUV? The Burb gets very good mpg Carnut , 10/05/2015 LTZ 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My second Suburban, the first being a 2005. This one is a great vehicle especially in the Northeast US Winters. Extremely confidence inspiring in inclement weather. Also the crash test ratings are top of the list. I tow a 7500 lb boat, 20' enclosed car hauler, Snowmobile trailers and more with the truck with ease and comfort. When I am not towing I average 17 mpg in winter and 18 in summer. The 3.3 ltr V8 with 320 hp is fuel efficient and can pull when needed. When I am towing my enclosed car trailer with a car inside I can select tow haul mode and set my cruise control for 60 or 65 and unless I am in very steep mountainous conditions I am good to go. If hills are steep I may choose to select Manual transmission override and downshift to control hill descents but only rarely. Like most of my GM vehicles the reliability is above average and maintenance cost super low. At 30k miles I went to the dealer and asked them to go through the vehicle and do whatever is needed cost no object and they refused to do more than change the oil as nothing is required, this is typical. I have had to replace brakes and do oil changes, still no tires required. My biggest complaint is flipping up and down the rear seats, its a pain. Also ride comfort with the big 20" chrome wheels is slightly harsh. Technology is a year or two behind. Overall a great vehicle. Why drive some puny down sized SUV that gets a whopping 18 or 20 mpg, when you can have it all? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

The car luddites built zorro_oscuro , 01/29/2014 LT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 12 of 16 people found this review helpful I'd had a Chevy Tahoe that I basically drove into the ground after 16 years and almost 200k miles, it was time to let it go. I liked the car so decided to go with a Suburban because of the extra room. Biggest financial blunder of my adult life. I've only had the car about 9 months, so I can't really comment on the bones. I was shocked that so much of the body is now cheap plastic. As far as technology goes, I'm surprised it even has a radio. It's so far behind the times that it's an embarrassment to drive in Silicon Valley. I kid you not, my motorcycle helmet has a better designed "infotainment" system. Report Abuse

A great SUV, perfect for a large family or lots of cargo alpha1984 , 03/01/2013 7 of 20 people found this review helpful I should preface my review by first stating that this truck was only a short term rental, however it was certainly long enough to get an idea for this truck. The space in side is gigantic. I'm 6ft. 3 and had plenty of room. Of course it's what you expect from such a large vehicle. It had excellent road manners considering it's huge size, and road manners have been vastly improved over the old Suburbans. The V8 with active fuel management was seamless in shutting off cylinders, however I feel slightly more power would have helped move this behemoth. It was adequate around down, but if I had to tow anything I would opt for the bigger engine. Report Abuse