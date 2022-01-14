What is the 2023 Acura MDX?

The 2023 Acura MDX is a top-tier midsize luxury SUV that offers three rows in a well-appointed, spacious cabin. That's not something to take for granted in a category where the third row can be, at best, an afterthought and, at worst, a place adults fear to tread, let alone sit.

We don't love the standard engine (it lacks some punch) or the slightly finicky touchscreen infotainment system, but the MDX comes with standard luxury in a sleek package. Acura fully redesigned the vehicle for the 2022 model year, complete with slick, new exterior styling. Acura also unveiled the sport-oriented Type S trim for 2022, offering a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with 355 horsepower and upgraded front brakes. That's one of five available trims if the base MDX won't cut it. But the base Acura MDX does come with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, heated front seats, and high-end materials such as open-pore wood and stainless steel speaker covers. It also offers a standard suite of advanced safety features.

The MDX feels premium and, with its array of desirable features on even its most pocket-friendly trim, offers solid value compared to its higher-priced competitors, namely the Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLE.