Used 2017 Subaru Crosstrek for Sale Near Me
- 21,713 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,999$3,250 Below Market
- 27,908 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,995$3,373 Below Market
- 28,627 miles
$16,499$3,086 Below Market
- 17,666 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,995$2,171 Below Market
- 32,223 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,190$3,090 Below Market
- 19,617 miles
$19,575$1,901 Below Market
- 35,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,295$2,571 Below Market
- 27,153 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,390$1,967 Below Market
- 8,906 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,995$2,653 Below Market
- 40,924 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,297$2,439 Below Market
- 29,895 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,997$2,215 Below Market
- 47,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,980$2,167 Below Market
- 30,482 miles
$21,998$2,565 Below Market
- 40,543 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,995$2,138 Below Market
- 14,007 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,990$2,106 Below Market
- 32,138 miles
$16,995$2,718 Below Market
- 48,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,899$1,977 Below Market
- 64,669 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,987$1,738 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Crosstrek
Overall Consumer Rating4.626 Reviews
Jolly,07/03/2017
2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I wanted a small economy car with something extra. Over the last 20 years I have owned a jeep, F250 diesel, an expedition and a ford mustang.I prefer driving from more of a siting position in a jeep / truck than laying down like in a mustang and like a good view I get with my truck. I travel for business a lot and have driven ever 4 cylinder rentals for years and have hated them. The thought of looking for small and economic wasn't something I was thrilled about. I did a lot of research and came across the crosstrek. I watched videos of the car in snow and dirt and it sold me and I went out and test drove it. I like the feel and suspension, it seamed healthy, stout and something more than it was. My test drive was short but I liked it. I did a lot of research after on the car after I test drove it and heard the complaints,,,cheaply made, slow, crapy stereo nd road noise. After a month drove it again looking for these things and finally bought one with all the trims for 3K under MSRP. Drove it for a weekend on a trip put 500 miles on it and love it. This is my wife's primary and now I drive her mustang giving my truck a break. After the trip this is what I have determined. Radio gets some complaints,,,,mine is great. Best sound system I have ever had stocked. Driving and steering is great, easy no effort and smooth. Bumps and pot holes are not bad, suspension handles it without breaking your jaw, road noise, yeah a little high but I drive a diesel so no issues and have no problem talking to my wife. I guess 2017 they worked on it some. The eyesight is amazing, while on cruise control a car cut me off,,it is what those people from VA do. The car slowed, got to distance and then picked up speed to where it was set. While at a street light, eyesight saw the car in front on me move and told me to get me moving :) I hate 4 cylinder cars,,,,this one I love it and wish I could afford two! There are tons of complaints on pick up and RPMS, In town I have no issues, the little beastie gets to 35 quick and then kind of lags a little. Getting on to highways is slow and so is passing but once your up to speed I had no issues up to 80 and the RPMS were at 2500. In VA I see a lot of crosstreks, not so many in NC but the ones in VA are mostly in the fast lane :) While this isn't the mustang it does what it should and it's fine for me. I have driven a lot of 4 cylinders that did a lot worse over the years. Overall the car is a simple build, interior is basic but I think it will last and the orange stitching is a nice touch. Just be advised on rainy days eyesight doesn't work and neither does that navigation LOL but works on my cell so I don't care. I love my truck,,,,,and love this car to. It isn't my truck but enjoy driving it just the same and to be honest,,,,,I enjoy driving this a hell of a lot more than our mustang. I have never cared enough to write a car review,,,,but the little beastie deserves some praise with all negatives I have read. Funny even the negative reviews all say it is a great car LOL. Will see in 100,000 miles what it does but my hyper blue gives me faith it will last along time rjolly8@nc.rr.com
