Used 2013 Chevrolet Traverse for Sale Near Me
6,444 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 98,998 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$9,995$3,549 Below Market
- 94,219 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,333$2,304 Below Market
- 64,466 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,921$2,704 Below Market
- 102,031 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,500$2,018 Below Market
- 115,317 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995$1,289 Below Market
- 151,451 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,000$1,540 Below Market
- 99,468 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,491$2,049 Below Market
- 175,684 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,200$1,589 Below Market
- 125,168 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,998$1,880 Below Market
- 106,828 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,998$1,588 Below Market
- 108,539 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,481$1,694 Below Market
- 94,583 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,949$2,299 Below Market
- 112,938 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,500$1,343 Below Market
- 164,167 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,399$1,050 Below Market
- 72,845 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,988$1,707 Below Market
- 109,528 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$1,253 Below Market
- 139,232 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$833 Below Market
- 114,766 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,900$1,131 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Traverse searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Traverse
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Traverse
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.515 Reviews
Report abuse
Jessica,06/16/2017
LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
We purchased my 2013 Traverse pre-owned in January 2016. It was a GM Certified Pre-owned that did have warranty coverage. I will say that I LOVE how it drives for such a large SUV. I love the back up camera and sensors as well. We were generally comfortable, even on long road trips. My husband did complain of knee-room while driving, but he is 6'5" so he is taller than the norm. My problems began with the first oil change, they found an oil leak and had to remove the engine to find it. They also noticed that my timing chains were loose and went ahead and tightened those. A few months later, the blower for the rear A/C went out completely and had to be replaced (almost a week in the shop). That September we were returning from vacation and an A/C hose "popped" while we were driving down the interstate and we were stuck in Alabama an extra day. At the beginning of this year, as I was driving home from my mom's, all the lights on my dash starting going off, I couldn't move my steering wheel, and my engine shut off ( I was in the middle of a curve on a backroad with my toddler in the car). I was able to coast to a safe spot and had the car towed to the dealership. This was caused by "catastrophic engine failure" and had to replace my engine. Everything up to this point has been covered under warranty (Thank goodness!) Two days ago, the same thing happened with the addition of a squealing noise. This time my A/C compressor locked up. So this twice that my car has completely shut off while driving down the road (with my son in it) and this repair is going to cost me almost $2200.00. If I had to pay for all of these repairs I would have spent $7-10,000.00! I have spent about a month and a half in demo cars total because of time that my car was being repaired. I will say that the dealership and service that I deal with is FANTASTIC and they are helping me find a comparable vehicle to do an even trade and are giving me a good value for my car, and I am so thankful for that. I may have bought the one truly defective Traverse, but it has been nothing but a headache from the get-go.
Related Chevrolet Traverse info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
- Used Kia Soul EV 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Manchester NH
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt Lincoln NE
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Fairfax VA
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche Plano TX
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Sacramento CA
- Used Chevrolet Cruze Modesto CA
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt Syracuse NY
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Virginia Beach VA
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo Chattanooga TN
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Kansas City KS
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2016 Montgomery AL
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2012 Tulsa OK
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2011 Saint Petersburg FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Tundra News
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan Murano News
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2020 Impreza
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Cayenne
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News