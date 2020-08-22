Used 2013 Chevrolet Traverse for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Silver
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    98,998 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $3,549 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LS in Gray
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Traverse LS

    94,219 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,333

    $2,304 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Silver
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    64,466 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,921

    $2,704 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ in Black
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ

    102,031 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,500

    $2,018 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Silver
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    115,317 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $1,289 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Black
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    151,451 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,000

    $1,540 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Gray
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    99,468 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,491

    $2,049 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ

    175,684 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,200

    $1,589 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LS in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Traverse LS

    125,168 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $7,998

    $1,880 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Black
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    106,828 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,998

    $1,588 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    108,539 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,481

    $1,694 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ

    94,583 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,949

    $2,299 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Gray
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    112,938 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,500

    $1,343 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ

    164,167 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,399

    $1,050 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    72,845 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,988

    $1,707 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Gray
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    109,528 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $1,253 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LS in Silver
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Traverse LS

    139,232 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $833 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ

    114,766 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,900

    $1,131 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,444 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Traverse

Overall Consumer Rating
3.5 15 Reviews
  • 5
    (40%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 2
    (13%)
  • 1
    (20%)
Be Cautious!!!
Jessica, 06/16/2017
LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
We purchased my 2013 Traverse pre-owned in January 2016. It was a GM Certified Pre-owned that did have warranty coverage. I will say that I LOVE how it drives for such a large SUV. I love the back up camera and sensors as well. We were generally comfortable, even on long road trips. My husband did complain of knee-room while driving, but he is 6'5" so he is taller than the norm. My problems began with the first oil change, they found an oil leak and had to remove the engine to find it. They also noticed that my timing chains were loose and went ahead and tightened those. A few months later, the blower for the rear A/C went out completely and had to be replaced (almost a week in the shop). That September we were returning from vacation and an A/C hose "popped" while we were driving down the interstate and we were stuck in Alabama an extra day. At the beginning of this year, as I was driving home from my mom's, all the lights on my dash starting going off, I couldn't move my steering wheel, and my engine shut off ( I was in the middle of a curve on a backroad with my toddler in the car). I was able to coast to a safe spot and had the car towed to the dealership. This was caused by "catastrophic engine failure" and had to replace my engine. Everything up to this point has been covered under warranty (Thank goodness!) Two days ago, the same thing happened with the addition of a squealing noise. This time my A/C compressor locked up. So this twice that my car has completely shut off while driving down the road (with my son in it) and this repair is going to cost me almost $2200.00. If I had to pay for all of these repairs I would have spent $7-10,000.00! I have spent about a month and a half in demo cars total because of time that my car was being repaired. I will say that the dealership and service that I deal with is FANTASTIC and they are helping me find a comparable vehicle to do an even trade and are giving me a good value for my car, and I am so thankful for that. I may have bought the one truly defective Traverse, but it has been nothing but a headache from the get-go.
