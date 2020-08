Used 2013 Chevrolet Traverse for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ebony; Premium Cloth Seat Trim Engine; 3.6L Sidi V6 Lt Preferred Equipment Group Reclining Front Buckets Seating; 8-Passenger (2-3-3 Seating Configuration) Silver Ice Metallic Tires; P255/65R18 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheels; 4 - 18" X 7.5" (45.7 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This FRONTLINE AUTONATION CERTIFIED Vehicle has gone through our 125 point inspection and is Ready For Delivery. This Chevrolet includes: SEATING, 8-PASSENGER 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC A/T 6-Speed A/T RECLINING FRONT BUCKETS (STD) Bucket Seats SILVER ICE METALLIC WHEELS, 4 Aluminum Wheels LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP TIRES, P255/65R18 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD) Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel EBONY, PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Chevrolet Traverse LT redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. More information about the 2013 Chevrolet Traverse: The Chevrolet Traverse starts at just over $31,000 and offers a lot of space and luxury for the price. Unlike the myriad of minivans available, the Traverse has bold SUV like styling without giving up too much interior volume. The interior space combines with a cushy ride, to make the Traverse a fairly pleasant place to spend time in. The vehicle strikes a very nice balance between these various attributes, making it a good value for families seeking comfortable transportation. Strengths of this model include Room for up to eight, attractive styling, car-like handling, upscale amenities, and available all-wheel-drive All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNKRGKD1DJ165098

Stock: DJ165098

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-03-2020