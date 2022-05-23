What is the XT6?

The Cadillac XT6 is the brand's three-row midsize luxury SUV. Within Cadillac's SUV lineup, the XT6 fits squarely between the smaller XT5 and the larger truck-based Escalade. For 2022, the XT6 received a few minor changes. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert became standard features, and Brembo-branded brakes were added to the Sport trim.

This first-generation XT6 has been in production since 2020, so it could be due for what the auto industry calls a midcycle refresh. This means that when a model is about halfway through its run cycle, it gets a number of updates to "freshen" it up. Though we don't have any official information, it's possible we'll see updates to the XT6's exterior styling or other minor changes.

The current XT6 runs in a competitive class and we've ranked its main competitors higher. The Audi Q7 currently sits at the top of the class, though the Cadillac has an edge over it at least with its roomier, easy-to-access third-row seat. The XT6 is roughly the same size as the Lincoln Aviator, which makes a strong case for itself with a more powerful base engine, more cargo space, and to our eyes, more attractive interior and exterior styling. There's also the recently redesigned Acura MDX to consider, which our editors have praised for its generous feature content at an attractive price.