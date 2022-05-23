Skip to main content
2023 Cadillac XT6

Release Date: Late 2022
Estimated Price: $50,000
What to expect
  • Minor updates, like revised exterior styling, could be coming
  • Part of the first XT6 generation introduced for 2020
