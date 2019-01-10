  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(21)
2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

What’s new

  • Only minor exterior-trim styling changes for 2019
  • Part of the third Highlander generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive fuel economy for a three-row crossover
  • Just-right size for many families
  • Standard accident-avoidance tech adds peace of mind
  • Quiet and compliant ride
  • Third-row seat isn't as roomy as those of many competitors
  • Touchscreen and other controls require a long reach
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto not available
MSRP Starting at
$37,520
Save as much as $5,356
Select your model:
2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid pricing

2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Highlander Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

Although the Highlander Hybrid comes well-equipped even at the LE base trim level, the midlevel XLE is worth the stretch. In addition to standard safety features, the XLE adds desirable features such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, an upgraded 8.1-inch touchscreen, leather upholstery, and a height-adjustable liftgate, among other items.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.0 / 10

The concept of the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is pretty straightforward. Take a quiet, comfortable and roomy three-row crossover SUV, add a battery pack and electric power for increased fuel efficiency, and — with a John Madden "boom!" — you get a hybrid version of one of America's most popular three-row crossovers.

Like the standard model, the Highlander Hybrid comes with a generous features set, including advanced driver safety aids such as automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. The cabin's spaciousness also extends to total cargo capacity, which isn't compromised by the battery pack (as in some hybrids) and doesn't force a choice between utility and fuel efficiency.

The most significant difference between the two versions is the Highlander Hybrid's powertrain. While the standard model offers a choice of four- or six-cylinder engine, the hybrid comes exclusively with a V6 paired with electric motors. The combination makes 306 horsepower and delivers 28 or 29 mpg in combined city/highway driving, according to the EPA. All-wheel drive is standard, too. A regular AWD Highlander posts about 22 mpg.

If high fuel economy and utility are priorities, the Highlander Hybrid is an obvious pick, not least for its capabilities. While the Highlander Hybrid does cost a little more than a comparable regular Highlander, it also happens to be one of the only three-row hybrid crossovers that don't wear a luxury badge or have the attached luxury price.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Gas Mileage SUVs for this year.

2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid models

The 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a three-row SUV available in LE, XLE, Limited and Limited Platinum trim levels. Depending on trim level, it seats seven or eight passengers.

Power comes from a 3.5-liter V6 engine paired with three electric motors, generating 306 horsepower. All-wheel drive is standard.

Standard features on the base LE trim include 18-inch wheels, a windshield wiper de-icer, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure intervention, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, Bluetooth, a 6.1-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker sound system.

Moving up to the XLE adds foglights, a sunroof, a height-adjustable power liftgate, heated power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, tri-zone climate control, second-row sunshades, upgraded interior materials, a second-row household-style power outlet, an 8.1-inch touchscreen, satellite and HD radio, and a navigation system. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems also join the standard suite of safety systems.

The next step up is the Limited trim, which adds 19-inch wheels, LED running lights, rear parking sensors, heated and ventilated front seats with perforated leather, driver-seat memory functions, second-row captain's chairs, a rear cargo cover, and a 12-speaker JBL sound system. At the top of the range is the Limited Platinumwith a panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers, front parking sensors, a surround-view parking camera system, heated rear outboard seats, and a heated steering wheel.

The XLE and the Limited can be equipped with a rear-seat entertainment system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Toyota Highlander Hybrid (3.5L V6 hybrid | CVT automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.0 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility6.5
Technology6.5

Driving

7.0
A stout V6 engine backed with electric power underpins an SUV with surprisingly good handling, towing and off-road capabilities. It's fairly nimble for a vehicle of this size, though it's not sport-oriented. There's also a robust complement of capability for rougher roads.

Acceleration

7.5
The Highlander Hybrid responds quickly to pedal pressure when accelerating modestly. Full throttle unfurls a near-endless racket as the engine races due to the continuously variable automatic transmission. In our testing, we measured a 0-60 mph time of 7.5 seconds, which is average for a three-row SUV.

Braking

6.5
Brake pedal effort is light and easy to use for regular stops or emergency braking. In panic stops, the SUV wanders and bobs from side to side. It's not very confidence-inspiring, but it behaves much better in routine stops.

Steering

7.0
Not much feel can be discerned through the steering wheel, but it's well-weighted for a three-row SUV. There's a bit too much play around the center. Still, it's stable at highway speeds and exhibits low effort at low speeds such as when parking.

Handling

7.0
The hybrid is surprisingly sporty for a 5,000-pound SUV and feels confident when bending into a turn. It can handle some speed into corners but only up to a point. The eco-oriented, all-season tires grip modestly, but few drivers will ever be inspired to take the Highlander to such limits anyway.

Drivability

6.0
The Highlander Hybrid feels more maneuverable than many other three-row SUVs. You'll notice its bulk in smaller spaces, but it's near flawless on long, open roads. Most times the engine is quiet, and the CVT automatic seamlessly blends electric and gas power.

Off-road

7.5
It doesn't have low-range gears, but a sophisticated AWD system, 8 inches of clearance, hill hold/descent control, and advantageous approach and departure angles give the Highlander admirable off-road capabilities for a unibody SUV.

Comfort

8.0
Providing comfort is what the Highlander is best at. Its front seats are wide, and the ride is soft yet still maintains a tight driving feel. Excessive engine and wind noise creeps in, however. We expect better at this level.

Seat comfort

8.5
The heated leather front seats feel like living room chairs. They are built for comfort whether you're going the distance or grinding through traffic. The second-row seats aren't quite as soft but offer extensive slide/recline range. The third row is good for kids; adults will do OK back there but not for long.

Ride comfort

8.5
The Highlander Hybrid shines here. It's well-isolated from road rumble but still feels taut, without excessive up and down motions when driving over bumps. It shrugs off road rash and irregular surfaces to an impressive degree.

Noise & vibration

7.0
It's pretty quiet at city street speeds, especially in those fleeting moments of EV mode (battery power only). At highway speeds, road and tire noise is well-suppressed, but you'll hear plenty of wind rushing over the windshield. The engine makes a racket under hard acceleration, however. A Lexus it's not.

Climate control

7.5
The control layout is easy to understand. The system heats and cools the cabin with impressive speed, aided by rear ceiling vents and independent temp and fan speed controls for second-row passengers. The seats are also quick to heat and cool, but the seat cooling fans are noisy even at the lowest setting.

Interior

7.5
Loads of room and easy access make the Highlander Hybrid ideal for owners who constantly shuffle people, cargo and child safety seats. Some ergonomic issues remain, and compromised visibility requires more attentive driving.

Ease of use

7.0
Controls arrayed near the steering wheel are easy to find and use. Every automaker should copy Toyota's dead-simple cruise control stalk. But the long stretch required to reach often-used controls (tuning knob, touchscreen) is getting old. Thoughtful icons show how to fold and slide second-row seats easily.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The large doors and reasonable seat heights make for easy front- and middle-row entry. The second-row seats offer good slide travel and forward-folding for wide third-row access. Adults climbing in and out of the third row will need to be flexible, but kids shouldn't have a problem.

Driving position

7.5
A wide range of seat adjustments and the telescoping steering column allow most people to find a spot that offers a commanding and confident view of the road and over the hood.

Roominess

8.0
The cabin is big and accommodating where it matters. There is plenty of elbow room for the driver and front passenger and ample legroom for second-row riders. The third row is tighter but still livable for kids or short adults.

Visibility

6.5
This is a big vehicle with a limited view out the rear corners. It's disappointing that blind-spot monitoring does not come standard on the base LE trim.

Quality

8.0
Despite an aging interior design, the Highlander Hybrid has excellent fit and finish and consistently tight panel gaps and seams. The doors close with a hollow thump that doesn't inspire a lot of confidence.

Utility

6.5
The Highlander Hybrid's mix of passenger space, cargo space and modest towing ability makes it a versatile all-arounder. The rear seats fold flat for maximum utility (and ideal car camping). Notably, the hybrid battery packaging doesn't affect cargo capacity; it's the same as in the standard Highlander.

Small-item storage

7.5
The unique storage shelf built into the dashboard offers a resting place for phones and small items. It even offers a cord pass-through for charging cables. The massive deep center console is large enough to conceal a laptop or purse. The door pockets can accommodate most midsize bottles.

Cargo space

6.5
Compared to rivals, the Highlander's 14 cubic feet of luggage space behind the third-row seats is a little stingy. The Honda Pilot and the VW Atlas offer more, for instance. But the 84 cubic feet of max cargo capacity is good enough for most cargo-hauling jobs.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.0
The second-row LATCH anchors are easy to find and access. Top tether anchors are clearly marked midway down the second-row seatbacks. There are no lower anchors in the third-row seats, but there is a tether anchor in the seatback.

Towing

6.0
A properly equipped Highlander Hybrid can tow up to 3,500 pounds. Note that the conventional gasoline-powered Highlander can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

Technology

6.5
The infotainment system is easy to use and navigate, but it's hindered by dated graphics and proprietary software that requires an app download for full use. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are absent.

Smartphone integration

6.0
A single USB port and dual charge-only ports keep the driver and front passengers happy, while rear passengers share three charge ports. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are notably absent. Entune smartphone integration requires an app, an account and Bluetooth pairing before use. It's cumbersome and unnecessary.

Driver aids

7.0
You get an appealing set of standard safety features, including forward collision mitigation and lane keeping assist. Given the Highlander's size and limited visibility, we prefer that the blind-spot warning and parking sensors weren't restricted to the upper trims.

Voice control

6.0
Selecting the voice control button displays a list of phrases. The recognition software also recognizes natural speech, but it's not the best and often misses the mark with garbled translations. iPhone users are better off using Siri Eyes Free (accessed by a long push of steering wheel voice button).
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Platinum, Limited, XLE, LE

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

5 star reviews: 67%
4 star reviews: 9%
3 star reviews: 14%
2 star reviews: 4%
1 star reviews: 6%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 21 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • interior
  • road noise
  • spaciousness
  • seats
  • appearance
  • safety
  • climate control
  • value
  • ride quality
  • warranty
  • sound system
  • towing
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • electrical system
  • fuel efficiency
  • technology
  • infotainment system
  • handling & steering
  • engine
  • lights
  • acceleration

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Ugotmesold
Ron Pope,
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

What’s everyone complaing about? Gas at over $3.50 a gallon be happy to get 24mph in town and 30 on Highway, I love this hybrid highlander, I agree 3rd row seat a it tight, my advice get smaller friends. I drive on average around 50 miles a day and maybe fill up about 3 times a month, no kindling!!! Sorry, I’ll stick to Toyota suv’s forever. 👍

1 out of 5 stars, Not what I expected
TREX,
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

I purchased this Highlander after driving a non hybrid Highlander for 5 years. The one I traded never had issues aside from needing a battery replacement. I have owned this SUV less than 3 weeks and less than 500 miles and it has already been in the shop 3 time. Leaking fuel, check engine light coming on and getting poor fuel economy. Toyota...this SUV is not living up to your reputation! Help!

5 out of 5 stars, 30K and not a single problem
Steve D.,
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

There are some folks complaining about fuel economy. It did take getting use to, here's my hints. Use cruise control as much as possible. It has a much lighter touch than us mere mortals. Also if highway driving at over 75 mph expect reduced economy. I do agree with road and wind noise complaints. But that is a small negative. Entune feature is a bit annoying at times. Navigation works well for me. I use vehicle for work and always have a full load of weight on board.

4 out of 5 stars, Hybrid and Driver Assist great; Nav awful
Willchris,
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Quiet, comfortable and great mileage - all important boxes checked. Entune system on this model is terrible. No voice nav unless first sending SOS alert? Ridiculous! Updated Entune without success. Dealer says "We've seen this before..." but offers no solution but patience. Wrong answer for Toyota's top end Platinum Limited hybrid.

Write a review

See all 21 reviews

Features & Specs

XLE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
XLE 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$42,580
MPG 29 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 8
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
HorsepowerN/A
See all for sale
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$49,180
MPG 29 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
HorsepowerN/A
See all for sale
Limited 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Limited 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$46,060
MPG 29 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
HorsepowerN/A
See all for sale
LE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
LE 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$37,520
MPG 30 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 8
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
HorsepowerN/A
See all for sale
See all 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Highlander Hybrid safety features:

Forward Collision Warning with Auto-Brake
Detects other cars and pedestrians in front of you and automatically brakes to prevent collisions. It's a standard feature this year.
Lane Departure Alert and Steering Assist
Warns you if you're about to deviate from your lane and can even help steer. It's also standard this year.
Driver Knee & Passenger Cushion Airbags
Provides additional airbag protection. Not every competitor has these extra airbags for front occupants.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.9%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Toyota Highlander Hybrid vs. the competition

Toyota Highlander Hybrid vs. Acura MDX

The MDX may be out of target range for most Highlander Hybrid buyers, but it is one of the three-row hybrid SUVs available today; it just happens to wear a luxury badge. If your wallet is flexible, the MDX is a fine pick. Like the Highlander, it offers an impressive set of standard features and a quiet, spacious cabin trimmed in premium materials. It's well worth considering if your bank account complies.

Compare Toyota Highlander Hybrid & Acura MDX features

Toyota Highlander Hybrid vs. Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

If you like your hybrid SUV to have some form of "lander" in its name, the Mitsubishi is another obvious choice. It comes with all-wheel drive, just like the Highlander. It also features plug-in functionality and the ability to travel up to 22 miles solely on an electric battery charge. The catch, and it's a big one, is that the Outlander is limited to two rows of seating.

Compare Toyota Highlander Hybrid & Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV features

Toyota Highlander Hybrid vs. Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Many drivers look to three-row crossovers specifically to avoid a minivan. But if the stigma of minivan ownership doesn't faze you, the Pacifica Hybrid is a best-of-both-worlds proposition. It's a plug-in hybrid, which allows it to travel up to 33 miles on battery power alone, and it comes loaded with premium features and an upscale interior. Its utility is mildly limited by second-row seats that can't fold into the floor due to the hybrid battery pack. But it's a livable compromise, especially given the kind of maximum cargo space available.

Compare Toyota Highlander Hybrid & Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid features

FAQ

Is the Toyota Highlander Hybrid a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Highlander Hybrid both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.0 out of 10. You probably care about Toyota Highlander Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Highlander Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg to 29 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Highlander Hybrid ranges from 13.6 to 13.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Highlander Hybrid. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid:

  • Only minor exterior-trim styling changes for 2019
  • Part of the third Highlander generation introduced for 2014
Learn more

Is the Toyota Highlander Hybrid reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota Highlander Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Highlander Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Highlander Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Highlander Hybrid and gave it a 7.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Highlander Hybrid is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?

The least-expensive 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,520.

Other versions include:

  • XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $42,580
  • Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $49,180
  • Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $46,060
  • LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $37,520
Learn more

What are the different models of Toyota Highlander Hybrid?

If you're interested in the Toyota Highlander Hybrid, the next question is, which Highlander Hybrid model is right for you? Highlander Hybrid variants include XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of Highlander Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Overview

The 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Highlander Hybrid SUV. Available styles include XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Highlander Hybrid 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Highlander Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Highlander Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?

2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

The 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,852. The average price paid for a new 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $5,356 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,356 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,496.

The average savings for the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 11.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 5 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

The 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,497. The average price paid for a new 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $4,500 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,500 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,997.

The average savings for the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 10.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 21 new 2019 Highlander Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $39,334 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,310 on a used or CPO 2019 Highlander Hybrid available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Toyota Highlander Hybrid for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,448.

Find a new Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,636.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?

