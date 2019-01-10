2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
What’s new
- Only minor exterior-trim styling changes for 2019
- Part of the third Highlander generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Impressive fuel economy for a three-row crossover
- Just-right size for many families
- Standard accident-avoidance tech adds peace of mind
- Quiet and compliant ride
- Third-row seat isn't as roomy as those of many competitors
- Touchscreen and other controls require a long reach
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto not available
Which Highlander Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.0 / 10
The concept of the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is pretty straightforward. Take a quiet, comfortable and roomy three-row crossover SUV, add a battery pack and electric power for increased fuel efficiency, and — with a John Madden "boom!" — you get a hybrid version of one of America's most popular three-row crossovers.
Like the standard model, the Highlander Hybrid comes with a generous features set, including advanced driver safety aids such as automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. The cabin's spaciousness also extends to total cargo capacity, which isn't compromised by the battery pack (as in some hybrids) and doesn't force a choice between utility and fuel efficiency.
The most significant difference between the two versions is the Highlander Hybrid's powertrain. While the standard model offers a choice of four- or six-cylinder engine, the hybrid comes exclusively with a V6 paired with electric motors. The combination makes 306 horsepower and delivers 28 or 29 mpg in combined city/highway driving, according to the EPA. All-wheel drive is standard, too. A regular AWD Highlander posts about 22 mpg.
If high fuel economy and utility are priorities, the Highlander Hybrid is an obvious pick, not least for its capabilities. While the Highlander Hybrid does cost a little more than a comparable regular Highlander, it also happens to be one of the only three-row hybrid crossovers that don't wear a luxury badge or have the attached luxury price.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Gas Mileage SUVs for this year.
2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid models
The 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a three-row SUV available in LE, XLE, Limited and Limited Platinum trim levels. Depending on trim level, it seats seven or eight passengers.
Power comes from a 3.5-liter V6 engine paired with three electric motors, generating 306 horsepower. All-wheel drive is standard.
Standard features on the base LE trim include 18-inch wheels, a windshield wiper de-icer, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure intervention, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, Bluetooth, a 6.1-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker sound system.
Moving up to the XLE adds foglights, a sunroof, a height-adjustable power liftgate, heated power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, tri-zone climate control, second-row sunshades, upgraded interior materials, a second-row household-style power outlet, an 8.1-inch touchscreen, satellite and HD radio, and a navigation system. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems also join the standard suite of safety systems.
The next step up is the Limited trim, which adds 19-inch wheels, LED running lights, rear parking sensors, heated and ventilated front seats with perforated leather, driver-seat memory functions, second-row captain's chairs, a rear cargo cover, and a 12-speaker JBL sound system. At the top of the range is the Limited Platinumwith a panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers, front parking sensors, a surround-view parking camera system, heated rear outboard seats, and a heated steering wheel.
The XLE and the Limited can be equipped with a rear-seat entertainment system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.0 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|6.5
Driving7.0
Acceleration7.5
Braking6.5
Steering7.0
Handling7.0
Drivability6.0
Off-road7.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control7.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position7.5
Roominess8.0
Visibility6.5
Quality8.0
Utility6.5
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space6.5
Child safety seat accommodation6.0
Towing6.0
Technology6.5
Smartphone integration6.0
Driver aids7.0
Voice control6.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
What’s everyone complaing about? Gas at over $3.50 a gallon be happy to get 24mph in town and 30 on Highway, I love this hybrid highlander, I agree 3rd row seat a it tight, my advice get smaller friends. I drive on average around 50 miles a day and maybe fill up about 3 times a month, no kindling!!! Sorry, I’ll stick to Toyota suv’s forever. 👍
I purchased this Highlander after driving a non hybrid Highlander for 5 years. The one I traded never had issues aside from needing a battery replacement. I have owned this SUV less than 3 weeks and less than 500 miles and it has already been in the shop 3 time. Leaking fuel, check engine light coming on and getting poor fuel economy. Toyota...this SUV is not living up to your reputation! Help!
There are some folks complaining about fuel economy. It did take getting use to, here's my hints. Use cruise control as much as possible. It has a much lighter touch than us mere mortals. Also if highway driving at over 75 mph expect reduced economy. I do agree with road and wind noise complaints. But that is a small negative. Entune feature is a bit annoying at times. Navigation works well for me. I use vehicle for work and always have a full load of weight on board.
Quiet, comfortable and great mileage - all important boxes checked. Entune system on this model is terrible. No voice nav unless first sending SOS alert? Ridiculous! Updated Entune without success. Dealer says "We've seen this before..." but offers no solution but patience. Wrong answer for Toyota's top end Platinum Limited hybrid.
Features & Specs
|XLE 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$42,580
|MPG
|29 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$49,180
|MPG
|29 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Limited 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$46,060
|MPG
|29 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|LE 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$37,520
|MPG
|30 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Highlander Hybrid safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning with Auto-Brake
- Detects other cars and pedestrians in front of you and automatically brakes to prevent collisions. It's a standard feature this year.
- Lane Departure Alert and Steering Assist
- Warns you if you're about to deviate from your lane and can even help steer. It's also standard this year.
- Driver Knee & Passenger Cushion Airbags
- Provides additional airbag protection. Not every competitor has these extra airbags for front occupants.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Highlander Hybrid vs. the competition
Toyota Highlander Hybrid vs. Acura MDX
The MDX may be out of target range for most Highlander Hybrid buyers, but it is one of the three-row hybrid SUVs available today; it just happens to wear a luxury badge. If your wallet is flexible, the MDX is a fine pick. Like the Highlander, it offers an impressive set of standard features and a quiet, spacious cabin trimmed in premium materials. It's well worth considering if your bank account complies.
Toyota Highlander Hybrid vs. Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
If you like your hybrid SUV to have some form of "lander" in its name, the Mitsubishi is another obvious choice. It comes with all-wheel drive, just like the Highlander. It also features plug-in functionality and the ability to travel up to 22 miles solely on an electric battery charge. The catch, and it's a big one, is that the Outlander is limited to two rows of seating.
Toyota Highlander Hybrid vs. Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
Many drivers look to three-row crossovers specifically to avoid a minivan. But if the stigma of minivan ownership doesn't faze you, the Pacifica Hybrid is a best-of-both-worlds proposition. It's a plug-in hybrid, which allows it to travel up to 33 miles on battery power alone, and it comes loaded with premium features and an upscale interior. Its utility is mildly limited by second-row seats that can't fold into the floor due to the hybrid battery pack. But it's a livable compromise, especially given the kind of maximum cargo space available.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Highlander Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid:
- Only minor exterior-trim styling changes for 2019
- Part of the third Highlander generation introduced for 2014
Is the Toyota Highlander Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,520.
Other versions include:
- XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $42,580
- Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $49,180
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $46,060
- LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $37,520
What are the different models of Toyota Highlander Hybrid?
More about the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Overview
The 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Highlander Hybrid SUV. Available styles include XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Highlander Hybrid 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Highlander Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Highlander Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?
2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,852. The average price paid for a new 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $5,356 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,356 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,496.
The average savings for the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 11.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,497. The average price paid for a new 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $4,500 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,500 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,997.
The average savings for the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 10.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrids are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 21 new 2019 Highlander Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $39,334 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,310 on a used or CPO 2019 Highlander Hybrid available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Highlander Hybrid for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,448.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,636.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
