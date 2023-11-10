Flex fuel refers to a gasoline-based fuel that does not solely consist of gasoline, but instead a mixture of gasoline and another fuel — most commonly ethanol. Cars, trucks and SUVs with engines that accept blended fuels are commonly referred to as flex fuel vehicles. In this article we'll break down what flex fuel is, what it takes for your car to use it, and tell you where you can get flex fuel.

So what is flex fuel?

Flex fuel is made up of a blend of gasoline and another fuel (typically ethanol but vehicles that run on a gasoline/methanol combination have also been tested).

Ethanol is an alcohol-based biofuel typically derived from renewable sources such as corn, sugarcane or switchgrass, but corn kernel starch is the most common source of ethanol in the United States. Ethanol is typically seen as a more environmentally friendly fuel because it cuts down on greenhouse gas emissions and helps cut dependence on fossil fuels.

The gas/ethanol mixture is known as E85, and according to the U.S. Department of Energy, there are more than 4,200 public E85 stations in 44 states across the country. For E85 fuel, ethanol amounts to 51% to 83% of the blend, depending on the time of year and geography. In this context, you can think of pure gasoline as E0. Flex fuel vehicles can run any mix of these blends up to E85. It also means you have to think less about what you put in your tank. Why? As we'll see shortly, flex fuel vehicles can handle any gas-ethanol blend (up to 83% ethanol) entirely on their own.