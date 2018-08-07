Should You Get Navigation in Your Car?

Factory Navigation Systems

Pros

Integration: The factory-installed navigation system will appeal to the car buyer who likes a clean, high-tech, integrated look. These systems typically have larger screens that are mounted in well-thought-out locations and are designed to work seamlessly with the vehicle. This means that you can use such factory features as voice activation and other interface methods such as control knobs or on-screen buttons.

Better GPS signal: In-car navigation systems are satellite-based and should always have a signal, even in the most remote of places. They're especially handy for those who frequently travel to places with limited cellphone service.

Warranty coverage: Since the factory navigation system is part of the vehicle, it is covered by the bumper-to-bumper warranty. If anything goes wrong with the system, you can take it to any factory dealership for a free repair within the warranty period. Extended warranties might or might not include the navigation system.

Theft resistant: A portable navigation system can draw the attention of thieves. Thieves will have a much harder time stealing a factory navigation system than a smartphone or a portable unit that's stuck to the windshield with a suction cup.

Resale value: Factory navigation systems may improve a car's resale value but only for a short time. After three to five years, used-car shoppers are less interested in high-tech features, especially if they look dated and lack the capabilities of tech in newer cars, according to Edmunds analysts.

Cons

Cost: Prices for factory navigation are all over the map, and there doesn't seem to be any logic to them. A la carte navigation systems start around $500 in new cars. But in many cases, automakers bundle navigation with other accessories and call it a "Tech" or "Premium" package, which can cost more than $4,000 in some luxury vehicles. In some cases, you cannot get a navigation system unless you choose one of the more expensive trim levels.

Updates: The maps on factory systems are typically as current as the vehicle's model year. If you want to update the maps, you need to purchase a memory card or, for an older vehicle, a DVD. These can cost $75-$200.

Use limitations: For safety reasons, some factory navigation systems do not let you input directions while the car is moving, which could be frustrating if you want your passenger to press the buttons. Most portable systems do not have these restrictions.