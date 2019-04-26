Best Luxury Cars for 2020

There are more luxury cars and SUVs available today than ever. What happened? Did most new-car shoppers become unexpectedly affluent overnight? The reality is that carmakers are simply slicing the luxury pie into more pieces, bringing formerly no-frills vehicles such as subcompact SUVs and even full-size trucks into the fold. Across the luxury-car spectrum, today's shoppers will find more comfortable interiors, fancier materials, more advanced infotainment technology, and more driver safety features, all at more affordable prices than would have seemed possible a decade ago.

For this article, we've compiled a comprehensive list of today's top luxury cars spanning all body styles and budgets, from six-figure, 600-plus-horsepower sport sedans to entry-level offerings that provide upscale trimmings at accessible price points. As usual, our selections are powered by the Edmunds' rigorous vehicle testing program. We test hundreds of vehicles every year on our test track and in the real world. So when we say these are the best luxury cars, we mean they've run that gauntlet and come through at the head of the pack.

About the Best Luxury SUVs

What qualifies an SUV as luxury-grade? It comes down to a blend of premium interior materials, higher build quality, advanced suspension design, extra performance, and exclusive tech or safety features. Customization options also tend to be more plentiful, as well as white-glove service programs that aren't available via mainstream brands. Add it all up and you get a sense of specialness that makes you feel like those extra dollars were well spent.

About the Best Luxury Sedans

Like their SUV counterparts, luxury sedans tend to offer a more premium interior experience, more sophisticated ride quality and stronger acceleration than an average mainstream sedan. You're likely to find more advanced infotainment features too. Most luxury sedans also come with a broad range of driver aids that tend to be optional or unavailable on lower-priced sedans.

About the Best Luxury Hybrids & Plug-Ins

New tech ideas often start on more exclusive models, then filter down to the rest of an automaker's lineup. Hybrid technology, on the other hand, was introduced by Toyota and Honda from the ground up. Only recently have we begun to see luxury hybrids on a significant scale. The size and weight of luxury vehicles are, of course, at odds with the fuel-sipping mission of hybridization. But today's hybrid engine combinations (typically a four-cylinder or V6 engine with electric-motor assistance) can haul around all that luxury mass and still deliver impressive fuel economy.

About the Best Luxury Electric Cars & SUVs

Fully electric luxury cars are still rare sights on our roads, but that will be changing in the years to come. Today's battery technology is capable of moving ever larger and more luxurious cars, and established automakers have tired of seeing upstart Tesla dominate the luxury EV landscape. Keep in mind that this segment is in its infancy and looks set to evolve rapidly.

About the Best Luxury Coupes

While the four-door sedan has always been about practicality — the convenience of separate entrances for rear passengers or the ease of stashing cargo in the back seat — the two-door coupe puts style first. It follows that a luxury coupe should pair head-turning looks with extra flair inside and under the hood. From stylish cabins with cool tech features to serious performance on the road, the best luxury coupes deliver the goods.

About the Best Luxury Convertibles

What do you do when you've run out of things to upgrade and refine? You chop off the roof. It's a simple idea, really. Take all the best attributes of a luxury car, whether that's an emphasis on comfort, interior quality or performance, and allow the sun to shine a light on them. Today's top luxe drop-tops manage to be dynamic standouts while boasting unique creature comforts that enhance the alfresco experience.

About the Best Luxury Wagons

The wagon is a niche product in the American market, if less so elsewhere around the world. Perhaps it's because the wagon occupies an ambiguous middle ground — is it a long hatchback or a low SUV? Or maybe it's because many Americans never liked the land-yacht domestic wagons of their youth. But those who get wagons really get it, and today you can have all the features you want in a variety of wagon models. For drivers seeking SUV utility, sedan driving manners and solid fuel economy with a dash of premium flavor, luxury wagons make a compelling case.

Best Luxury Sports Cars

Combine luxury with powerful performance and six-digit price territory comes up quick. But these uber-cars check all the boxes. Soothing through the daily grind and scintillating on twisting tarmac, the best luxury sports cars bring smiles in all road conditions.

About the Best Luxury Trucks

There is no luxury truck class per se, but there are certainly luxurious trucks. Nearly two decades ago, truckmakers wondered if the average truck buyer would go for upscale interiors and fancy electronics, even though trucks were typically known for rugged minimalism and ample thrust from their V8 or diesel engines. Well, no one's wondering any longer. That's why you see the top trim levels of today's pickups awash in leather, fancy wood trim and huge touchscreen displays, making them more akin to luxury SUVs than to work trucks built for farms and construction sites.

About the Cheapest Luxury Cars and SUVs

The subtext of luxury cars is, of course, money. The more you can spend, the more comfort, performance and technology you get. But luxury doesn't have to be prohibitively expensive. The most affordable luxury cars and SUVs stake out the middle ground between mainstream features and premium materials and build quality. They offer luxury accoutrements without draining the bank account, tempting both mainstream shoppers looking to upgrade and luxury buyers ready to downsize.