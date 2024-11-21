What Is a Car Head-Up Display?

Head-up displays, which are sometimes called heads-up displays or shortened to HUDs, are part of the ever-growing list of tech features modern vehicles offer. The technology projects important information such as speed or safety system alerts in the driver's line of sight on the windshield or on a panel that's on top of the dashboard. It helps prevent drivers from having to look at the instrument panel and lets them keep their eyes focused on the road ahead. The technology has been around for decades in various forms, and it used to be reserved for luxury vehicles but has trickled down to many non-luxury brands.

Head-up display technology has recently been bolstered by the introduction of augmented reality. But before we get there, let's find out how the technology works, what the different types are, the pros and cons, and what vehicles offer it.

How do head-up displays work?

Before we dive into how head-up displays work, where did they originate from? Head-up displays were first used way back in the 1940s — not in cars, but in airplanes. They displayed important information like altitude and airspeed on a transparent glass screen placed in front of the pilot. The displays allowed pilots to keep their heads up and their eyes on the sky while monitoring critical instrumentation. Head-up displays didn't enter the car world until the 1950s when they were first used in concept vehicles. Several concept vehicles featured head-up displays through the 1980s, but they weren't put into production until the 1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, 1988 Nissan 240SX, and 1988 Nissan Maxima offered the tech.

Modern vehicles often offer integrated head-up displays that are installed during production, but there are also aftermarket units you can purchase. Most modern head-up displays project an image in the driver's line of sight directly on the windshield. It's a transparent image, almost like a hologram, that won't block the driver's view of the road. The projector is housed at the top of the dashboard and uses mirrors or lenses to project the image. Some other head-up displays project the image on a transparent panel that's on top of the dashboard, but that’s less common.

What are the different types and sizes of head-up displays?

When most think of a head-up display, factory-installed units usually come to mind. Many aftermarket companies sell head-up displays that you can attach to the top of the dashboard if your car didn’t come with one from the factory. They plug into the vehicle's 12-volt outlet or ODB2 port and are usually the type that projects the information on a plastic panel. Some aren't projectors and are similar to aftermarket gauges you'd see on modified sports cars. They come in different sizes but are usually compact. There are even smartphone apps that can be used as head-up displays.

Head-up displays that are built into the vehicle typically look the best and provide the most information. Many allow the driver to configure the information displayed and adjust the position and brightness of the display. The size of the information shown on head-up displays varies. For example, the 2025 Toyota Camry offers a 10-inch head-up display, which is quite large, but the Lotus Eletre electric SUV boasts a massive 29-inch head-up display that's unlike any other.

Pros and cons of head-up displays

Head-up displays are technically safety features because drivers don't need to take their eyes off the road to see important information like speed, navigation directions or driver assist information. Since the information is positioned about eye level, drivers can simultaneously watch the road and view the information that's displayed. Head-up displays with augmented reality navigation guidance can be even more helpful. (More on that later.) Sports car owners benefit from head-up displays because they can see the vehicle's engine speed (or rpm) and in some cases the gear shift indicators without having to look down at the instrument panel.

On the downside, head-up displays are usually an option that costs extra. Some automakers offer them as stand-alone options that might not add much to the price, but others bundle them into expensive packages or only offer them on pricey trim levels. Also, some drivers could find them distracting. Modern versions are getting larger and display various types of information and alerts that can be distracting. And because the information is displayed on the windshield, it's hard to ignore if you can't turn it off.

Are head-up displays right for you?

The only way to know is to test-drive a car that has a head-up display. During the test drive, keep a few things in mind. Do you like where the information is displayed? Is the information large enough and bright enough for you to clearly see? Do you find the head-up display distracting? Also, check if the head-up display works with the sunglasses you wear. Certain types of sunglasses don't work with certain types of head-up displays. If it's a new vehicle, does the extra cost of the head-up display fit your budget? Lastly, check to see if the head-up display is configurable and adjustable.

What cars offer head-up displays?

It shouldn't be hard to find a used vehicle that has a head-up display, but the older a vehicle is, the less likely it will have one. Used luxury vehicles are more likely to have one than non-luxury vehicles.

Plenty of new cars and trucks offer head-up displays, but as with used vehicles, they are more common on luxury models. Over 30 brands offer head-up displays on at least one model, and over 170 models offer the technology. Some brands have them available on many models, but others just offer head-up displays on a few. To find out, you can ask a dealership salesperson or check the automaker's website and look up the vehicle features it offers. The vehicle's window sticker (also called a Monroney) is another way to find out if it has a head-up display.

Non-luxury brands that offer head-up displays on several models include Chevrolet, Hyundai, Jeep, Mazda, Mini and Toyota. Luxury brands that offer the technology on several models include Audi, BMW, Genesis, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo. Tesla and Rivian, two electric vehicle startups, do not offer head-up displays on their EVs.

How augmented reality is improving head-up displays

Augmented reality is taking head-up displays to the next level. The technology, which is relatively new in production vehicles, overlays computer-generated graphics on the driver's view of the road. Automakers such as Audi, Hyundai, Kia and Mercedes-Benz offer augmented head-up displays. The technology can display a wealth of information and can be very helpful with navigation guidance because the system will display images such as direction arrows, street names and destination points. It can also highlight what lane you should be in and what exit you should take.

Perhaps the most impressive feature of augmented reality head-up displays is that the projected images appear to be floating out in front of the vehicle. Audi says its augmented reality head-up display can project the image to what looks like 30 feet (or more in certain situations) in front of the vehicle. Augmented reality also adds another level of safety because the system can highlight hazards like pedestrians crossing the road and can highlight lane markers in poor visibility conditions.