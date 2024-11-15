Forward collision warning, also known as FCW or a "collision warning system," is an advanced driving aid that can use audio, visual and/or motion cues to alert a driver if the system detects that a frontal collision is likely or imminent. An array of sensors — typically located in a car's front bumper — scan the road ahead for any objects the system is calibrated to detect (systems generally can detect stationary or moving vehicles, and an increasing number can detect pedestrians and cyclists). If the vehicle is approaching a detected object too quickly, the system will issue a warning, and the driver must slow down or initiate emergency maneuvers to avoid or lessen the impact of a collision.

A forward collision warning system cannot engage the brakes on its own — that is the job of the automatic emergency braking system, or AEB — but in many newer cars, these systems work together to automatically engage the brakes before the driver intervenes. Some automakers use these generic terms to describe the distinct duties of each system, while others combine the two systems and introduce their own terminology. For instance, FCW with AEB is called the Collision Mitigation Braking System by Honda, and Audi calls it Audi Pre Sense.

Which new cars come with forward collision warning?

At the time of this article's publication, almost every new vehicle sold in the U.S. comes with forward collision warning as standard equipment — even bargain-priced options like the Mitsubishi Mirage and Nissan Versa. Only a handful of vehicles don't come with FCW as standard, but most are specialized cars outside the mainstream. These include the entry-level Jeep Wrangler Sport, the ancient Chevy Express transport van, and sports cars like the Porsche 718 Cayman. In many of these cases, forward collision warning is available on a higher trim level or as part of an option package. In the case of the Wrangler and Express, moving up to the next trim level adds FCW. Want an easy way to check whether a collision warning system is standard or available for the car you're looking at? Check out the individual vehicle page on Edmunds, where we list the vehicle's standard and optional features. Note that we may not call out FCW specifically if a car has automatic emergency braking; because AEB builds on top of forward collision warning, if a car has an emergency braking system, it will also have FCW.

Do older cars have forward collision warning?

The first collision warning systems debuted on high-end luxury cars in the early 2000s and made their way to more affordable vehicles in the years after. However, it wasn't until the late 2010s that these systems came standard on popular vehicles. For instance, the Toyota Camry first offered a forward collision warning system for the 2015 model year, and it was only available if you ordered the Advanced Technology package on an XSE or XLE model. It was later made standard on all Camrys for the popular midsize sedan's full redesign in 2018.

Does forward collision warning reduce the number of collisions?

Studies conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) show that forward collision warning systems reduce the number of collisions, but their effectiveness is enhanced by the addition of automatic emergency braking. A 2017 IIHS study shows that FCW, on its own, reduced the number of rear-striking collisions by 27%. For vehicles that employed FCW with an automatic emergency braking system capable of braking at speeds higher than 19 mph, the number of collisions was reduced by 50%. The study concludes, "Almost 1 million U.S. police-reported rear-end crashes in 2014, and more than 400,000 injuries in such crashes could have been prevented if all vehicles were equipped with FCW and AEB that perform similarly as systems did for study vehicles."