What Is Torque?

  written by
    Correspondent
    Kyle Hyatt has been working as an automotive journalist since 2017. In that time he's written over 3,000 car-related articles as well as tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles of both the two and four-wheeled varieties. Kyle is a contributor to Edmunds, and in addition to stints on staff at CNET's Roadshow and Jalopnik, his byline has been featured at Car & Driver, Robb Report, Autoblog, Motor Trend, The Drive and Ars Technica. When he's not busy writing, he's usually out enjoying his 2003 Porsche 911 or working to finish his custom 1969 Honda CB350 twin project sometime before the next ice age.
    edited by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.

Torque is a measurement of rotational force. It’s measured most commonly in the U.S. in pound-feet, where one pound-foot is the amount of force generated by one pound of weight on a 1-foot lever perpendicular to a central pivot.

If you’re tightening a bolt, for example, the amount of force you apply to your wrench multiplied by the length of your wrench would equal the torque you’re putting on the bolt. In much less scientific terms, torque describes how much oomph your car’s drivetrain can put out at a given rpm. 

Lots of factors can change how much torque is generated in a vehicle and where within the engine’s rpm range it’s generated. An electric motor, for example, generates its maximum amount of torque at 0 rpm, while a high-revving sports car might not get its peak torque until 5,000 rpm. It all comes down to design and intended use case.

How torque is calculated 

A vehicle’s torque output can be calculated in several different ways. First, and most commonly advertised, is engine torque measured at the crankshaft by an engine dynamometer. This means that the engine being tested isn’t installed in a vehicle, and because there’s no loss of efficiency by going through a transmission and differential, the number is higher.

An engine dynamometer connects directly to the engine’s crankshaft and uses a predetermined load to determine the force with which the engine can act. There are other kinds of dynamometers (aka dynos), too, like a chassis dynamometer.

A chassis dyno measures the engine’s power and torque in the same way, except that it measures them at the vehicle’s wheels, giving a more realistic view of the amount of torque that’s actually delivered to the wheels. These can use large drums that are spun by the vehicle’s wheels and tires, or they can be bolted directly to the vehicle’s wheel hubs.

Measuring an engine’s torque at the wheels is different than measuring wheel torque. This is a much less common method of describing a vehicle’s torque, and because of the mechanical advantage given by your vehicle’s transmission and differential, the resulting measurements are much higher. Some electric vehicle manufacturers offer wheel torque ratings in their advertising, which, while not technically untrue, can be misleading.

Torque vs. horsepower

Torque is the force that lets a vehicle accelerate, maintain its speed, or slow down. Horsepower, on the other hand, determines how quickly a car accelerates. Torque helps the engine work, but horsepower allows the engine to generate more torque. You need more torque and more horsepower when moving heavy loads fast.

In a vehicle, the greater the horsepower, the higher the torque potential. For race cars, the torque is used for speed. A tractor uses horsepower to pull heavy weights. 

Should you purchase a vehicle with more horsepower or more torque? It depends on how you plan to use the car. You need more horsepower if you prefer a faster vehicle and more torque if you want a vehicle that carries heavy loads.

2024 GMC Canyon engine

Strategies to increase torque in cars

Some helpful ways to increase your vehicle's torque:

  • Engine maintenance: Regular engine maintenance keeps the engine efficient and helps increase the service life of your vehicle. Getting engine maintenance can also help increase your car's torque. 

  • Installing a cold-air intake: Getting a cold-air intake is a cost-effective way to increase torque. Cold-air intakes help improve turbulence in the combustion chamber and allow air and fuel to mix uniformly, improving compression. A higher compression ratio means more torque is generated. 

  • Improve fuel injectors and intake manifold: Both can better mix air and fuel in the combustion process, improving turbulence and increasing torque and horsepower as a result. 

  • Increasing the throttle body: This modification allows more air to enter the manifold. However, make sure to tune the engine better for improved performance. 

  • Adding exhaust headers: Exhaust headers can prevent problems with combustion. Add exhaust headers for proper ventilation and to let more air and fuel in during the intake cycle. 

  • Other modifications: Improving your engine, including adding oil additives, can help increase torque. It also improves fuel economy and your engine's service life. 

Role of turbochargers and superchargers in boosting torque 
Another way to increase torque is to install a turbo or supercharger. The car's engine can bring in more fuel and air, and the superchargers and turbochargers can force more air into the combustion engine, leading to increased torque. Turbochargers can increase horsepower by the hundreds. The only downside is that they can be costly. 

The impact of torque on driving experience

The torque or force generated by your vehicle's engine helps propel the car forward. Higher torque means more responsive and better acceleration, even at low speeds. Whether you should go for a car with a higher torque depends on how you'll be using the vehicle. If you prefer more responsive cars, we recommend getting a higher torque. You can easily handle difficult roads at low speeds and easily navigate the highway when driving a vehicle with higher torque.

How to gauge torque 

Test-drive a car. Pay attention to how it handles different road conditions, especially challenging roads. Test-driving a car lets you find the right balance, helping you feel confident when driving. If you need additional help, don't hesitate to speak to an experienced car expert or a sales representative. 

Higher torque means better traction in various driving conditions, such as slippery roads or rough terrains. You need higher torque when you purchase an off-road vehicle or if you need to carry heavy loads. When towing, the higher torque provides the required force to maintain momentum when there's substantial weight. 

Kyle Hyatt

Steven Ewing

