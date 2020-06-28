2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
What’s new
- The 2 Series Gran Coupe is an all-new entry-level sedan
- Start of the first Gran Coupe generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Strong performance from the base engine
- Similar levels of technology as more expensive BMW models
- Combines a comfortable ride with athletic handling
- Standard all-wheel drive
- Back seat lacks headroom for taller passengers
- Bumps in the road are easily felt in the cabin
2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review
The 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, despite the name, is a four-door sedan that competes against other entry-level luxury sedans from Germany such as the Mercedes-Benz A-Class. The Gran Coupe name means it has a fastback-like sloping rear roofline. In regard to size, the Gran Coupe is almost 4 inches longer than the two-door 2 Series and 7 inches shorter than the 3 Series.
Don't think of the 2 Series Gran Coupe as a cut-rate BMW. It has all of the performance, technology and interior refinement we've come to expect from the brand. If you're finding the brand's 3 Series sedan too big or too expensive, the new entry-level 2 Series Gran Coupe should easily satisfy.
How does the 2 Series Gran Coupe drive?
Our initial impression is that the base 228i xDrive has enough power for the vast majority of drivers. The same holds true for braking and handling. There's a distinct underlying athleticism to the Gran Coupe that instills confidence. Its xDrive system only occasionally sends power to the rear wheels, so it's a different driving experience from the rear-wheel-drive BMW 2 Series coupe.
You can effortlessly get the 228i up to highway speeds without having to pin the pedal to the carpet. The sedan's small footprint makes it easy to maneuver in tight spaces and well suited to narrow, twisting country roads. The well-tuned suspension navigates curves without any drama.
For drivers with sporting inclinations, the M235i should be a perfect match. Its suspension tweaks and power increase result in a much livelier driving experience that encourages you to drive with more spirit. The M235i is small and nimble enough to be fun on back roads and peppy enough to make a daily commute a bit more entertaining.
What's the 2 Series Gran Coupe's interior like?
There are no surprises when it comes to the Gran Coupe's interior. If you've been in any current BMW, this cabin looks and feels much like the interiors of its more expensive stablemates. The horizontal dash layout and use of above-average materials are right in line with our expectations, not just for the price but for the BMW brand.
BMW's latest iDrive infotainment system comes standard. It includes Apple CarPlay smartphone integration and wireless connectivity, meaning you can bring up the interface on the screen without using a USB cable. Initially, the 2 Series Gran Coupe will lack Android Auto, but BMW has said it'll be adding it to its cars in the latter part of 2020.
One of the more significant differences between the two-door 2 Series and this Gran Coupe sedan is rear-seat space. First off, the Gran Coupe has space for three rear passengers instead of two. There's plenty of adult-size legroom in the rear outboard spots, and headroom is adequate for passengers who are about 5 feet 9 inches or shorter. The seat cushion is mounted a little low, which reduces thigh support, but the back seat still provides more comfort and space than the ones in rivals.
How practical is the 2 Series Gran Coupe?
Despite the fastback profile, the 2 Series Gran Coupe sports a conventional trunk instead of a big hatch. That said, the trunk capacity is large for the class. There is enough interior storage for your personal items too. Combined with rear seats that are far more accommodating than those in the BMW 2 Series coupe, the Gran Coupe is more practical than the Audi A3, Mercedes A-Class or Mercedes CLA.
Which 2 Series Gran Coupe does Edmunds recommend?
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe models
The 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in two versions: the base 228i xDrive and the more powerful M235i xDrive. All-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission are standard on both models. Feature highlights include:
228i xDrive
This entry trim comes with a long list of standard features, such as:
- Turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (228 hp, 258 lb-ft of torque)
- Eight-speed automatic transmission
- 17-inch wheels
- LED headlights
- Power-adjustable front sport seats
- Simulated leather upholstery
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
Technology and safety features include:
- Digital instrument cluster
- 8.8-inch central touchscreen
- Integrated navigation system
- Apple CarPlay compatibility
- 10-speaker sound system
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Front and rear parking sensors
M235i xDrive
This performance-minded trim adds to the 228i with additional equipment:
- Turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (301 hp, 332 lb-ft)
- 18-inch wheels
- Sport-tuned suspension and more powerful brakes
- Electronic limited-slip differential (helps improve traction when accelerating)
- Aerodynamic appearance package
- Leather upholstery
- Ambient interior lighting
Main stand-alone options and available packages:
- Panoramic roof
- Traffic-adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the BMW and the car in front)
- BMW Live Cockpit Pro package (10.25-inch touchscreen, among other tech upgrades)
- Head-up display
- Wireless smartphone charging
- Harman Kardon surround-sound system
- Parking Assistance package (parking sensors and automated parking feature)
- M Sport package (228i only)
- M Sport front seats (M235i only)
Most helpful consumer reviews
Sporty. Handles like a dream. Base engine is enough power for us, spec say top speed is 130+. Don’t doubt it. Point an shoot. Interior is beautiful and upscale. Well made. Voice recognition is unusually good and spot on. Bit “sporty” over bumps. Good ride, but not cushy. Safety tech is wonderful and straight forward. As advertised. Other technology is good, but esoteric. Big learning curve. Need to read all the manuals and videos to feel comfortable with the infotainment, even for nerd types. Definitely not intuitive to the non-german mind. GPS map is crazy complicated graphic, too much detail. Hard to read at a glance. Not usable. Rather use Apple Car Play instead. Opt for the self parking feature for $200. It’s a bargain, especially parking in tight garages. Lively and lovely pocket-rocket. Would definitely recommend as a fun little runabout.
If you want a fun car to drive, the 2020 2 Series Gran Coupe is the one to get. You’ll find yourself looking for excuses to drive it!
Features & Specs
|228i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$37,500
|MPG
|23 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
|M235i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$45,500
|MPG
|23 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|301 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 2 Series Gran Coupe safety features:
- Active Cruise Control with Stop and Go
- Keeps a configurable distance between your vehicle and the traffic ahead and is able to operate in heavy traffic.
- Lane Change Warning
- Warns you to guide the car back into the correct lane at speeds above 12 mph with steering input if necessary.
- Back-Up Assistant
- Remembers past steering inputs to reverse the vehicle out of parking spaces with you operating only the throttle and brake.
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe vs. the competition
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe vs. Audi A3
The Audi A3 is a well-made compact luxury sedan that's fun to drive. It can also be more affordable than the BMW. But that's only if you go with the Sport trim, which is less powerful and lacks all-wheel drive. The more comparable S line trim is more closely matched on price. The A3 lacks the cargo capacity and newer tech features of the BMW but it's worth a look.
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe vs. Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
Mercedes' small coupe-style sedan is fully redesigned for 2020, and it's a lot better than it was before. It comes with the excellent MBUX infotainment system and plenty of other luxury features. You can even get the AMG CLA 45 version, which bests the 2 Series on horsepower. The CLA suffers from a lack of trunk space compared with the 2 Series Gran Coupe, but it's otherwise a well-rounded sedan.
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe vs. BMW 3 Series
If you feel boxed in by the 2 Series Gran Coupe's small rear seats and lack of options, the larger 3 Series may be the ticket. It's a step up in price, but the 3 Series offers many trims to choose from and two strong, efficient engines. The combination of comfort and sharp handling is certainly worth a look.
FAQ
Is the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe:
- The 2 Series Gran Coupe is an all-new entry-level sedan
- Start of the first Gran Coupe generation introduced for 2020
Is the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 228i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,500.
Other versions include:
- 228i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,500
- M235i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,500
What are the different models of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?
