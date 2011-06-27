Estimated values
1993 BMW 7 Series 750iL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$827
|$1,281
|$1,531
|Clean
|$737
|$1,144
|$1,367
|Average
|$556
|$870
|$1,040
|Rough
|$374
|$596
|$713
Estimated values
1993 BMW 7 Series 740iL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$523
|$1,175
|$1,531
|Clean
|$466
|$1,050
|$1,367
|Average
|$351
|$798
|$1,040
|Rough
|$236
|$547
|$713
Estimated values
1993 BMW 7 Series 740i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$579
|$1,195
|$1,532
|Clean
|$515
|$1,067
|$1,368
|Average
|$389
|$812
|$1,041
|Rough
|$262
|$556
|$713