2020 BMW X6 M
What’s new
- Redesigned for 2020
- Cranks out up to 617 hp from its turbocharged V8
- First model year of the third X6 M generation
Pros & Cons
- Massive power from its turbocharged V8
- Impressive handling performance
- High-quality interior packed with features
- Stiff and sometimes unyielding ride
- Distinctive styling limits rear headroom and cargo capacity
- Compromised rear visibility
2020 BMW X6 M Review
BMW's X6 M SUV has been around for a decade now. With its coupe-like roofline, it provides a more distinctive look than its sibling, the more conventional X5 M SUV. The trade-off for more style is less cargo room and rear headroom. In that regard the X5 M has always been the more logical purchase, but clearly BMW has found enough X6 M buyers over the years to keep it going.
The redesigned 2020 BMW X6 M receives the same general overhaul as the regular X6. It's slightly longer, wider and lower than last year and comes with the latest technology and safety features BMW has to offer. Power is up this year, with the turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 now thumping out up to 617 horsepower in X6 M Competition spec.
If a midsize luxury coupe-style high-performance SUV is your thing — how's that for nailing down a vehicle niche? — the X6 M isn't your only choice. Indeed, 2020 has a bumper crop. In addition to the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe, Porsche has come out with a new Cayenne Coupe Turbo, and Audi is joining the club with its all-new RS Q8.
Which X6 M does Edmunds recommend?
BMW X6 M models
The 2020 BMW X6M is a five-passenger SUV that's available in two trims: the base X6 M and the X6 M Competition.
X6 M
The base X6 M come well appointed with standard feature highlights that include:
- A 600-hp 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 engine
- An eight-speed automatic transmission
- All-wheel-drive
- 21-inch wheels
- Adaptive sport suspension
- Power tailgate
- Panoramic sunroof
- Head-up display
- Leather upholstery
Technology features include:
- Apple CarPlay
- Wireless charging pad
- Wi-Fi hotspot and remote vehicle control/monitoring
- 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
- Surround-view camera system
- Advanced safety features that include:
- Frontal collision mitigation
- Lane departure warning
- Blind-spot monitor
X6 M Competition
The X6 M Competition includes all of the above, plus:
- Increased power output to 617 hp
- Sport exhaust system
- Staggered 21-inch front/22-inch rear wheel setup
Notable bundled option packages include:
- Driving Assistance Professional package
- Adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, frontal cross-traffic collision mitigation, an automatic lane-change feature and a low-level automated driving system
- Executive package
- Remote ignition, soft-close doors, rear-passenger window shades, heated and cooled cupholders, ventilated front seats with massage functions, heated rear seats and adaptive headlights
Standalone options are mostly limited to:
- Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system
- Rear-seat entertainment system
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 BMW X6 M.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Competition 4dr SUV AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$117,600
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|617 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr SUV AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$108,600
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|600 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite X6 M safety features:
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Warns you when there are vehicles or objects in the vehicle's blind spots.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Automatically applies the brakes to avoid or lessen an imminent front collision.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts you if the vehicle begins to wander out of its lane.
BMW X6 M vs. the competition
BMW X6 M vs. Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe
Both of these high-performance SUVs aim to deliver car-like athleticism. They're quite similar and concept and philosophy. In general, the X6 M is a little more involving to drive, while the GLE AMG 63 S gives you a slightly more luxurious take. We expect Mercedes to come out with a redesigned GLE Coupe for 2020.
BMW X6 M vs. Porsche Cayenne
The Cayenne Coupe is emblematic of all Porsches when you compare it to the BMW X6 M. The Cayenne Turbo Coupe is a top performer in every metric but it comes at a cost. The starting price is $20,000 higher than the BMW and you get fewer standard features too. But if you're looking for a high-performance SUV, this is a top pick.
BMW X6 M vs. Jaguar F-Pace
The Jaguar F-Pace SVR maintains its traditional SUV shape, which means it doesn't sacrifice rear-seat or cargo space for a coupe-like roofline. With 550 horsepower coming from the V8 under the hood, it's certainly able to hang with the Germans. It's also a relative bargain compared to the BMW X6 M.
FAQ
Is the BMW X6 M a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW X6 M?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW X6 M:
Is the BMW X6 M reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW X6 M a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW X6 M?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW X6 M is the 2020 BMW X6 M 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $108,600.
Other versions include:
- Competition 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $117,600
- 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $108,600
What are the different models of BMW X6 M?
More about the 2020 BMW X6 M
2020 BMW X6 M Overview
The 2020 BMW X6 M is offered in the following submodels: X6 M SUV. Available styles include Competition 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 BMW X6 M?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 BMW X6 M and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 X6 M.
What's a good price for a New 2020 BMW X6 M?
Which 2020 BMW X6 MS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 BMW X6 M for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2020 X6 MS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $115,545 and mileage as low as 2 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 BMW X6 M.
Can't find a new 2020 BMW X6 Ms you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW X6 M for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,066.
Find a new BMW for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,500.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 BMW X6 M?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
