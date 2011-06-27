  1. Home
Used 1993 BMW 7 Series 740i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)301.0/430.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room44.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Measurements
Length193.3 in.
Curb weight4002 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Mugello Red
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
