Used 1993 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews

Wow factor! dave , 06/05/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd BMW. Having owned 2 6-series in the past I wanted a big sedan to haul the family and clients. This was a cream puff with only 78000 miles after 13 years and has been very dependable and comfortable. I have replaced the front brakes and driveline as both were causing vibration and now it's as smooth as silk. Perfect blend of luxury and performance. I have installed aftermarket wheels and performance tires which made a big difference. 25 mph corners at 65 mph NO PROBLEM! 0-60 in a blink and I still get 19 mpg in all around driving. I had it detailed recently and it looks like new. I love this car!

Ronbimmer RYou , 08/30/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I would not buy another BMW without manufacturer or extended warranty.. Items that fail are out of site on expense. Examples: Catalytic Converters $ 3500 Examples: Power Steering Pump $ 1500 Other items equally expensive, and this does not cover labor to install. Car has alignment problem inherent to BMW this model, The Rear has no adjustments and wears out the inside of the left rear tire with everything else ok.. I have changed 4 left rear tires, and BMW says, "it's not our problem", also BMW Dealer charged for 4-wheel alignment when there is only a 2 wheel alignment according to factory specs. There are NO adjustments in the rear.

Still an Awesome Driving Machine! Dave Seashore , 06/02/2016 740i 4dr Sedan 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have owned a '79 320i and a '84 528e. I bought my beautiful white 740i back in 2002 - it had 123,000 miles and cost only $9,000. That was less than I paid for my 1 year old 320 in 1980! I put Bilstein shocks on it as I did my others. It handles like a dream - it is the perfect mix of size and power. Drives like a magic carpet on the freeway and a sports sedan around town and on the open road. It isn't fragile with super low profile tires and low front air-dams like cars of today - I don't slow down for dips driveways or speed bumps. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

great used car buy Kelton , 09/18/2017 740i 4dr Sedan 3 of 3 people found this review helpful These are well built cars...with less problems of every series after this one ( due to less weight and less electronics). They can have some problems with erratic ecm control modules but mine has had any). I got it at 99k miles, needed normal maintenance items only ( brakes/waterpump) but an unusual a/c blower fix ( the 'sword' replaced since that fixes the blower motor issue only working on 'high'...basically a soldering issue). A previous owner did have the transmission replaced at 72k which seems ridiculous to me....more often than not, replacing the tranny fluid and filter keep it going great. I get 26-29mpg on highway driving carefully at 75mph, quiet, solid, low insurance costs.....can save $$ doing things yourself and most all 'issues' are fixable and identified on the bmw forums. Update: 104k no problems, enjoying it Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value