What is the TT?

One of Audi's most iconic models, the 2022 Audi TT is no longer the sportiest two-door coupe/convertible combination out there — the comparably priced Toyota Supra and more expensive Porsche 718 both vie for that title today — but it still cuts one of the sharpest figures on the road. The taut proportions and sleek roofline give it a posture that's both charming and aggressive.

Not much changes for 2022. The only notable addition is an optional bronze trim package for the TTS trim that blends darkened exterior trim from the Black Optic package with 20-inch bronze wheels, Nappa leather upholstery with copper contrast stitching, satin bronze interior trim and, curiously, aluminum anthracite inlay pieces. It's not a substantial change then but one that reinforces the TT's eye-catching style. The TT lineup starts with the standard TT model that makes 228 horsepower from a turbocharged four-cylinder. Moving up to the TTS model delivers 288 horsepower. For drivers who need more, the more extreme 394-hp Audi TT RS unleashes the TT's inner hooligan.

The TT is available as either a four-seat coupe or two-seat convertible. Fair warning: You won't want to put anyone you call a friend into the coupe's back seat. Save it for those oversized weekend leather duffles.