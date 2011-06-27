2017 Audi TT Review
- Sporty handling instills confidence in any situation
- Standard all-wheel drive gives it all-weather capability
- Performance doesn't sacrifice fuel economy
- Innovative technology that delivers useful information
- Limited interior storage space
- Comically small rear seat in the coupe
- Small cargo capacity hurts practicality
Edmunds' Expert Review
With last year's redesign, the 2017 Audi TT lost much of the cute and quirky style it was known for in the past. Now, it's an edgier, higher-performing and more serious luxury car. With a body that echoes the exotic Audi R8 and a cockpit that is a technological showpiece, the TT coupe and convertible represent one of the most intriguing choices in the class.
The Audi TT's appeal is more than skin-deep, too. The 2.0-liter engine delivers a healthy punch of power and its sharp handling is enhanced with standard all-wheel drive. Thankfully, all of this athleticism doesn't come at the expense of comfort, as it's easy to live with from day to day.
The Edmunds A-Rated Audi TT compares favorably against some tough rivals that include the Porsche Cayman and Boxster models, BMW's 2 Series and the Mercedes-Benz SLC. All of these choices are capable of making the driver feel like they're driving a true luxury car or a serious performance machine. The 2017 Audi TT gets a slight edge for its broader range of both, so we encourage shoppers to add it to their must-consider list.
Standard safety features for all 2017 Audi TT models include traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, front knee airbags and front side airbags that protect occupants' heads and abdomens and a rearview camera. The coupe also includes side curtain airbags for additional head protection while the convertible has rollover hoops behind the seats. Optional items include front and rear parking sensors and a blind-spot monitor.
In Edmunds brake testing, the Audi TT stopped from 60 mph in 103 feet. Although this is the same as a base Porsche Cayman, it is still an extremely short distance for any car.
2017 Audi TT models
The 2017 Audi TT is a compact luxury car that is offered as a four-seat coupe or a two-seat convertible ("Roadster"). Both are available in a single well-appointed trim. Standard features include 18-inch wheels with summer performance tires, automatic LED headlights, automatic wipers, an auto-deployed rear spoiler, heated power-folding mirrors with auto dimming, keyless entry and ignition and Audi Drive Select adjustable drive settings.
Inside, you get a high-resolution virtual gauge cluster, cruise control, automatic climate control, LED ambient interior lighting, a tilt-and-telescoping sport steering wheel with shift paddles, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather and synthetic-suede upholstery, heated eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar), folding rear seatbacks (coupe only), a universal garage door opener, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, Audi's MMI infotainment system, voice controls and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD/DVD player, an SD-card reader, satellite radio, two USB ports and an auxiliary audio jack.
The TT Roadster adds a power-folding soft top, protective roll hoops, a power wind blocker and a seatbelt-mounted microphone.
The optional Technology package adds a blind-spot monitor, front and rear parking sensors, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and "Audi connect" telematics with online services. The Audi Design Selection package brings upgraded leather upholstery, extended gray leather trim, sport front seats with contrast diamond stitching, different interior inlays and a convertible-only neck-level heating system. If you just want the upgraded leather and sport seats (plus the neck heating vents on the convertible), you can have them via the downsized S Sport Seat package. A new Black Optic package adds 19-inch wheels and black exterior trim elements.
Additional options include all-season tires for the standard 18-inch wheels (at no cost), 19-inch wheels with summer tires and a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system that has more than four times the wattage of the standard system.
Powering all 2017 Audi TT models is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed automated manual transmission.
In Edmunds performance testing, the TT coupe accelerated to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds. This compares favorably against the Porsche Cayman's 5.8 seconds and the BMW 228i's 5.1 seconds.
The EPA rates the TT's fuel economy at 26 mpg combined (23 city/30 highway) in either coupe or roadster form. We averaged 28.8 mpg on the Edmunds evaluation loop.
As with other Audi models, the TT's interior artfully blends high technology with an understated and minimalist design. Likewise, the materials used and build quality is excellent. In a time when other cars are cluttered with a mass of buttons and readouts, the TT's simplicity is refreshing.
The virtual gauge cluster not only displays the speed and other vitals, but also handles audio, navigation and secondary system controls, too. The majority of functions are controlled via the MMI knob mounted on the center console right where your hand normally rests. The system works flawlessly, with quick responses and super sharp graphics that are easy to read at a glance. Some of the menus take some getting used to, but it quickly becomes intuitive. Further enhancing the cockpit's simplicity are the placement of the climate control knobs in the center of the circular vents and the lack of a center infotainment screen.
Its front seats provide plenty of support and cushioning for hours of comfortable touring and there are enough adjustments to ensure that tall and short occupants will find a perfect driving position. The coupe's rear seats are very small and even children may find them too confining. It's best to think of those seats as a secondary cargo area.
Trunk space is adequate with 12 cubic feet of capacity for the coupe. Fitting a golf bag with a driver will likely require folding the rear seats flat, but that isn't unusual for cars in this class. The convertible's capacity of only 7.5 cu-ft may be a deal breaker for some. Interior storage for either body style is also lacking, with only a few small pockets and bins.
