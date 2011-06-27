  1. Home
2017 Audi TT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty handling instills confidence in any situation
  • Standard all-wheel drive gives it all-weather capability
  • Performance doesn't sacrifice fuel economy
  • Innovative technology that delivers useful information
  • Limited interior storage space
  • Comically small rear seat in the coupe
  • Small cargo capacity hurts practicality
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

With last year's redesign, the 2017 Audi TT lost much of the cute and quirky style it was known for in the past. Now, it's an edgier, higher-performing and more serious luxury car. With a body that echoes the exotic Audi R8 and a cockpit that is a technological showpiece, the TT coupe and convertible represent one of the most intriguing choices in the class.

The Audi TT's appeal is more than skin-deep, too. The 2.0-liter engine delivers a healthy punch of power and its sharp handling is enhanced with standard all-wheel drive. Thankfully, all of this athleticism doesn't come at the expense of comfort, as it's easy to live with from day to day.

The Edmunds A-Rated Audi TT compares favorably against some tough rivals that include the Porsche Cayman and Boxster models, BMW's 2 Series and the Mercedes-Benz SLC. All of these choices are capable of making the driver feel like they're driving a true luxury car or a serious performance machine. The 2017 Audi TT gets a slight edge for its broader range of both, so we encourage shoppers to add it to their must-consider list.

Standard safety features for all 2017 Audi TT models include traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, front knee airbags and front side airbags that protect occupants' heads and abdomens and a rearview camera. The coupe also includes side curtain airbags for additional head protection while the convertible has rollover hoops behind the seats. Optional items include front and rear parking sensors and a blind-spot monitor.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Audi TT stopped from 60 mph in 103 feet. Although this is the same as a base Porsche Cayman, it is still an extremely short distance for any car.

2017 Audi TT models

The 2017 Audi TT is a compact luxury car that is offered as a four-seat coupe or a two-seat convertible ("Roadster"). Both are available in a single well-appointed trim. Standard features include 18-inch wheels with summer performance tires, automatic LED headlights, automatic wipers, an auto-deployed rear spoiler, heated power-folding mirrors with auto dimming, keyless entry and ignition and Audi Drive Select adjustable drive settings.

Inside, you get a high-resolution virtual gauge cluster, cruise control, automatic climate control, LED ambient interior lighting, a tilt-and-telescoping sport steering wheel with shift paddles, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather and synthetic-suede upholstery, heated eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar), folding rear seatbacks (coupe only), a universal garage door opener, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, Audi's MMI infotainment system, voice controls and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD/DVD player, an SD-card reader, satellite radio, two USB ports and an auxiliary audio jack.

The TT Roadster adds a power-folding soft top, protective roll hoops, a power wind blocker and a seatbelt-mounted microphone.

The optional Technology package adds a blind-spot monitor, front and rear parking sensors, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and "Audi connect" telematics with online services. The Audi Design Selection package brings upgraded leather upholstery, extended gray leather trim, sport front seats with contrast diamond stitching, different interior inlays and a convertible-only neck-level heating system. If you just want the upgraded leather and sport seats (plus the neck heating vents on the convertible), you can have them via the downsized S Sport Seat package. A new Black Optic package adds 19-inch wheels and black exterior trim elements.

Additional options include all-season tires for the standard 18-inch wheels (at no cost), 19-inch wheels with summer tires and a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system that has more than four times the wattage of the standard system.

Powering all 2017 Audi TT models is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed automated manual transmission.

In Edmunds performance testing, the TT coupe accelerated to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds. This compares favorably against the Porsche Cayman's 5.8 seconds and the BMW 228i's 5.1 seconds.

The EPA rates the TT's fuel economy at 26 mpg combined (23 city/30 highway) in either coupe or roadster form. We averaged 28.8 mpg on the Edmunds evaluation loop.

Driving

The Audi TT is one of those cars that you look forward to driving every day. Power delivery is smooth and linear and the ride quality deftly balances performance and comfort. With all-wheel drive standard, it's a delight to unleash on a tight twisting mountain road, encouraging drivers to push harder with each turn. On the highway, there is some road noise, but it's not particularly intrusive. Switching to the Dynamic drive mode adds more engine and exhaust noise for a sporty soundtrack as well as quick throttle responses. Whether you tend towards sports cars or comfortable touring, the TT will suit you either way.

Interior

As with other Audi models, the TT's interior artfully blends high technology with an understated and minimalist design. Likewise, the materials used and build quality is excellent. In a time when other cars are cluttered with a mass of buttons and readouts, the TT's simplicity is refreshing.

The virtual gauge cluster not only displays the speed and other vitals, but also handles audio, navigation and secondary system controls, too. The majority of functions are controlled via the MMI knob mounted on the center console right where your hand normally rests. The system works flawlessly, with quick responses and super sharp graphics that are easy to read at a glance. Some of the menus take some getting used to, but it quickly becomes intuitive. Further enhancing the cockpit's simplicity are the placement of the climate control knobs in the center of the circular vents and the lack of a center infotainment screen.

Its front seats provide plenty of support and cushioning for hours of comfortable touring and there are enough adjustments to ensure that tall and short occupants will find a perfect driving position. The coupe's rear seats are very small and even children may find them too confining. It's best to think of those seats as a secondary cargo area.

Trunk space is adequate with 12 cubic feet of capacity for the coupe. Fitting a golf bag with a driver will likely require folding the rear seats flat, but that isn't unusual for cars in this class. The convertible's capacity of only 7.5 cu-ft may be a deal breaker for some. Interior storage for either body style is also lacking, with only a few small pockets and bins.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Audi TT.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Sports Car
Joe,08/06/2018
2.0T quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
This is a fantastic car. It has the looks, with the sound and performance to match. It drives like it looks, compact and powerful. Beautifully designed interior with lots of technology. The coupe offers a spacious interior with plenty of storage space. It’s the perfect sports car.
A real pleasure
Vince Hill,03/01/2019
2.0T quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I was pleasantly surprised at the amount of luggage space in the trunk and what you can fit behind the seats. The top goes up and down very quickly. All of the electronics are user friendly.
See all 2 reviews of the 2017 Audi TT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
220 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 2017 Audi TT features & specs

More about the 2017 Audi TT

Used 2017 Audi TT Overview

The Used 2017 Audi TT is offered in the following submodels: TT Coupe, TT Convertible. Available styles include 2.0T quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and 2.0T quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Audi TT?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Audi TT trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro is priced between $33,500 and$34,950 with odometer readings between 26350 and34825 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Audi TTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Audi TT for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2017 TTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $33,500 and mileage as low as 26350 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Audi TT.

Can't find a used 2017 Audi TTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi TT for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $25,024.

Find a used Audi for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,948.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi TT for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,802.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,923.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Audi TT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

