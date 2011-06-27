Overall rating

With last year's redesign, the 2017 Audi TT lost much of the cute and quirky style it was known for in the past. Now, it's an edgier, higher-performing and more serious luxury car. With a body that echoes the exotic Audi R8 and a cockpit that is a technological showpiece, the TT coupe and convertible represent one of the most intriguing choices in the class.

The Audi TT's appeal is more than skin-deep, too. The 2.0-liter engine delivers a healthy punch of power and its sharp handling is enhanced with standard all-wheel drive. Thankfully, all of this athleticism doesn't come at the expense of comfort, as it's easy to live with from day to day.

The Edmunds A-Rated Audi TT compares favorably against some tough rivals that include the Porsche Cayman and Boxster models, BMW's 2 Series and the Mercedes-Benz SLC. All of these choices are capable of making the driver feel like they're driving a true luxury car or a serious performance machine. The 2017 Audi TT gets a slight edge for its broader range of both, so we encourage shoppers to add it to their must-consider list.

Standard safety features for all 2017 Audi TT models include traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, front knee airbags and front side airbags that protect occupants' heads and abdomens and a rearview camera. The coupe also includes side curtain airbags for additional head protection while the convertible has rollover hoops behind the seats. Optional items include front and rear parking sensors and a blind-spot monitor.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Audi TT stopped from 60 mph in 103 feet. Although this is the same as a base Porsche Cayman, it is still an extremely short distance for any car.