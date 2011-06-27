  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(89)
2002 Audi TT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive styling, cutting-edge interior, available all-wheel drive.
  • Useless back seat in coupe, interior ergonomics take getting used to, lacks low-end grunt.
Edmunds' Expert Review

For buyers seeking the ultimate performance sport coupe or roadster, the 2002 Audi TT will likely disappoint. But those willing to give up, say, 12 percent of sheer ability will get back at least 25 percent in pure style.

Vehicle overview

Available as either a coupe or a roadster, the Audi TT is one of the most distinctive cars on the road. In person, the car looks just right, appearing aggressive and graceful at the same time. The rear boasts rounded flanks and a cleanly arced roofline. Purposeful styling details are executed with ice-cold precision; it is an instant classic -- a shape that will be a topic of discussion for years.

Based on the same platform as the VW Golf and New Beetle, Audi's entry-level TT comes with a turbocharged 1.8-liter inline four-cylinder engine that makes 180 horsepower and 173 pound-feet of torque from 1,950 to 4,700 rpm. This engine is available for the both the coupe and roadster with front-wheel drive or -- for the coupe only -- the quattro all-wheel-drive system. A five-speed manual transmission is standard.

Those who seek more serious performance can opt for a high-output version of the 1.8-liter that churns out 225 hp and 207 lb-ft of torque from 2,500 to 5,500 rpm. Only quattro-equipped coupes and roadsters may partake in the high-output engine; a six-speed manual is standard on these TTs. Though beautiful, Audi's sports car caters only to those who can shift their own gears; an automatic is not available for any TT. At the same time, acceleration, while certainly swift, generally lags behind other premium sports cars like the Honda S2000 and BMW M Roadster.

One look inside the lusciously tailored cabin may convince even hardcore performance nuts to forego at-the-limit dynamics for the high style found inside this squat Audi. Aluminum and leather dominate a decidedly industrial theme that blends retro and modern design elements into one enticing package. Some of the switchgear is low-grade and fussy to operate, but otherwise you could sit inside an Audi TT for hours marveling over the attention to detail, quality of construction and thoughtful amenities. Want a more exclusive version of TT style? Opt for the limited-edition with ALMS coupe, which gives you the choice of two distinctive exterior paint/cabin treatments for your 225-hp coupe -- Misano Red exterior paint with a silver Silk Nappa leather interior or Avus Silver exterior paint with a Brilliant Red leather interior -- not to mention 18-inch wheels and Z-rated performance rubber.

In terms of functionality, the coupe has a nearly useless rear seat, though it will hold up to 24.2 cubic feet of cargo with the seats folded flat. The front-drive roadster can hold 7.8 cubic feet inside its trunk. Lower the top and the TT's cockpit provides an enjoyable open-air experience with minimal buffeting. All roadsters come with a heated glass rear window; a power-operated top is standard for 225-hp roadsters and optional for the 180-horse droptop.

To keep passengers safe, all TTs are equipped with four-wheel antilock brakes, stability control (ESP) and Electronic Differential Lock (allows side-to-side transfers of power to combat wheel slippage). Front-wheel-drive models also get traction control; this system isn't necessary on all-wheel-drive models since the quattro system continually redistributes power between the front and rear axles for optimum traction. In the event of an accident, side and head airbags are available to cushion the impact. Audi contends that through marvelous feats of engineering and dual rollbar hoops, the protection level for the convertible in a rollover is equal to that of the coupe.

Benefits of TT ownership include foul-weather drivability, turbocharged power, individualistic styling inside and out, a full load of luxury-style amenities and a smooth highway ride. But style comes before grace in the house of Audi, and the TT suffers a few ergonomic flaws and, particularly in roadster form, instills indifference rather than thrills when driven hard.

2002 Highlights

Two new colors join the 2002 Audi TT palette, Brilliant White and Moro Blue. HomeLink is available as an option, and the navigation system gets an upgrade, as does the stereo. A blue top is available for the roadster, and the trunk gets an interior release. In the spring of 2002, Audi will appeal to collectors and offer the ALMS (American Le Mans Series) Commemorative Edition TT Coupe in a limited run of 1,000 cars. This special TT Coupe will come in two configurations -- a Misano Red exterior with a Silver Silk napa leather interior or an Avus Silver exterior with a Brilliant Red interior. Although the ALMS is essentially a more exquisitely trimmed version of the 225-hp coupe, Audi will fit it with 18-inch wheels and Z-rated 225/40 high-performance tires.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Audi TT.

5(80%)
4(17%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
89 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 89 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

8 years & counting
J. Wolfe,07/11/2010
Fun to drive, love the 180 for around town drives because of the early & flat torque curve. It's as quick as the 225 for normal use for this reason (full torque @ 1950 rpm) & this is the last year for the true manual shift- which is a preferred feature for us- wanting a true old school style sports car. Burns Premium only. The trunk is roomy, AC is great. Had some minor issues- dip stick crumbled, cheap cd storage latch broke twice. We plan to keep this baby many years & are aware of timing belt issues that bear watching. It's a great sports car in the old tradition, but without the leaks & rattles of the old Brits.
Look at everyone stare as you go by
Will,07/27/2010
Car is one of a kind without a doubt, great engine (had water pump replaced with metal impellar version for reliability, ecu raflashed, new dv, and p-flo intake. It is now where it needs to be for being a sports car with more turbo kick and less restriction on the engine. Great to drive anywhere anytime, handles unbelievably well on all roads. Only minor problems have occurred but nothing that cant be fixed by joining a forum online and a little bit of mechanical common sense. I highly recommend purchasing used, with the 225 engine with a 6 speed, its all fun when you want it and feels great driving through town watching everyone's jaw drop at the styling and sound.
Want a sports car? Go buy a greyhound.
TTer,11/25/2009
TT coupe is without a doubt the best car I have owned. Beware, this is not a sports car. The engine lacks power and needs a re-map for true performance, and the handling in corners while better than most typical US cars and SUVs is terrible in standard trim with excessive understeer and roll. Having said that it is fast enough to eat most other traffic for breakfast and great fun on rural roads - especially if there are no proper corners. Fuel economy is pretty special considering the performance and the design is iconic and fast becoming a classic. If you can live with the unreliability and couldn't care less customer service from Audi, you should buy one.
Great fun drive
VTN,01/20/2007
Gets looks everywhere. In love with the turbo.Tremendous fun to drive. No comparison with the others. Very reliable and trouble free.
See all 89 reviews of the 2002 Audi TT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5900 rpm
See all Used 2002 Audi TT features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

