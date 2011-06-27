  1. Home
2014 Audi TT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Upscale interior
  • standard all-wheel drive
  • good fuel economy.
  • Performance not as sharp as some competitors'
  • awkward navigation system interface.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Audi TT is a fine choice in the personal sporty car realm thanks to its premium feel and avant-garde appearance. But you'll find that competitors in this price range offer more in the way of performance and utility.

Vehicle overview

Ever since their debut nearly a decade and a half ago, the Audi TT coupe and convertible have stood out for their very distinctive styling, relatively sporty performance and weather-beating all-wheel drive. Although the "wow" factor of the original TT has faded, the 2014 Audi TT provides all the same core appeal.

Certainly, the handsome TT won't be mistaken for anything else on the road. It also scores points for its well-built and high-quality interior. Under the hood, the base TT fields a 211-horsepower four-cylinder engine, a six-speed automated manual transmission and a standard all-wheel-drive system. Performance is certainly sufficient, and AWD provides some extra wet-weather confidence. But high-performance junkies will have to place their bets with the souped-up 265-hp TTS variant (reviewed separately).

Within its price range, the TT lags behind the quicker and sharper handling Nissan 370Z or the V8-powered Chevy Camaro and Ford Mustang. These cars aren't as refined as the TT, though, nor do they have its premium-image. Still, if these qualities are important to you, you might find the new BMW 2 Series coupe or 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class retractable hardtop roadster more appealing. On the other hand, if you just want a little bit of everything, the 2014 Audi TT should make for a satisfying choice.

2014 Audi TT models

The 2014 Audi TT is available as a four-seat coupe or a two-seat convertible, both of which are offered in a single trim level.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, heated mirrors, automatic climate control, leather upholstery with simulated suede inserts, eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth and a 12-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a CD player, satellite radio and auxiliary audio jack. The convertible features a fully powered soft top.

An optional S Line Competition package adds 19-inch wheels, special exterior and interior styling and trim details, a sport suspension and upgraded leather upholstery. The optional navigation system bundles an iPod interface and rear parking sensors. Heated front seats and special "Baseball Optic" leather upholstery are also available.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Audi TT returns in a single trim level, with a number of former options added to the standard equipment list.

Performance & mpg

Under the hood, the 2014 Audi TT sports a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 211 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission and all-wheel drive are both standard. EPA fuel economy estimates for both coupe and convertible are quite good at 26 mpg combined (22 mpg city/31 mpg highway).

In Edmunds performance testing, a TT Roadster sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. That's a reasonable time, but most competing models are quicker.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2014 Audi TT include traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, hill-hold assist, front side airbags (designed to protect the head and thorax) and front knee airbags. Models equipped with the optional navigation system also get rear parking sensors.

In Edmunds brake testing, a TT came to a stop from 60 mph in 111 feet, an average distance for a car of this type with summer tires.

Driving

Though its exhaust note might not stir your soul, the 2014 Audi TT's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine delivers respectable power and performance over a broad rpm range. The quick-shifting dual-clutch automated manual transmission helps make the most of that output. Still, 211 hp isn't much in this segment, where 300-plus horsepower is more typical. As such, for driving enthusiasts the TT's acceleration will seem subpar.

Similarly, the TT's handling is stable and secure, but compared to more focused sports cars, it doesn't feel as sharp or entertaining on roads with tight turns. This isn't necessarily a deal breaker for urban commuters, but if driving enjoyment is a priority for you, you'll find that the 2014 Audi TT has a lower fun factor than some rivals.

Interior

Like other Audis, the 2014 TT offers a handsome interior done up in high-quality materials. Gauges and controls are easy to see and operate, the main exception being the navigation system's slightly clunky user interface.

Front seats are comfortable, and the prominent side bolsters and simulated suede Alcantara inserts offer good support during enthusiastic driving. The coupe's rear seats are so small as to be all but useless for passengers, though they make a fine place to stash briefcases or handbags. The convertible's soft top might not be as cool as the retractable hardtops on some competitors, but it's hard to find fault with a multilayer lid that does a good job of sealing out the elements when it's up and stows in about 15 seconds when it's time for some open-air motoring.

The soft top's other advantage over flashier retractable hardtops is that it doesn't greatly limit cargo capacity when it's down. While the convertible's 8.8 cubic feet of cargo capacity might not sound like much, it's actually not bad by roadster standards. That said, the coupe offers greater flexibility by virtue of its large hatchback opening and 13.1-cubic-foot capacity. If that's not enough, simply flip the rear seatbacks forward to expand the cargo hold to 24.7 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Audi TT.

4.5
2 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Ignore the reviewers!
somuchbetter,09/08/2013
600 miles in on an S-line TT purchased Labor Day despite the reviewers hating on it. She is practically perfect!!! My 120 mile, mostly highway commute to D.C. often becomes stop & go. It often flurries and/or rains in rush hour. She is easy to park, has good brakes, fits 2+a small dog crate w/the seats folded down, has AWD w/ a reputation for being great on wet roads & gets decent mileage. I know its not a "real sportscar" (we have an S2000 so I know the difference) but I think most people who think they want a sportscar really want an eye-catching fast daily driver. Strangers compliment her. Her IBIS white is extremely visible. Build quality seems as good as husband's Mercedes ML.
Fun but Risky
Alice,12/30/2017
2.0T quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I loved my little TT for the 5 months I owned it except I would only suggest it to people than can pay for repairs. I had the vehicle two months and the heater stopped working on it. Thankfully the dealership I bought it from understood my frustration and only charged $100. It ran very well and strong the next few months, no signs of loss of power in hard on-ramp pulls or quick passing over-takes of slow moving cars. But then, one day put her in drive and the car lurched forward and my dash lit up with several warning lights. After only 5 months, my engine had blown without any warning - and not to mention the dealer had just checked it out only 3 months prior to. It would have cost over $10k to fix if I had not had the after-market dealership warranty. But by the point I was disappointed my very fun car had been so much work after only owning her for 5 months that I got rid of her. Buy it if you want to have LOTS of fun in the sun and/or snow and have the money to fix her when she throws a fit.
See all 2 reviews of the 2014 Audi TT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
211 hp @ 4300 rpm
See all Used 2014 Audi TT features & specs

Used 2014 Audi TT Overview

The Used 2014 Audi TT is offered in the following submodels: TT Coupe, TT Convertible. Available styles include 2.0T quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and 2.0T quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

