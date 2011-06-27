Vehicle overview

Ever since their debut nearly a decade and a half ago, the Audi TT coupe and convertible have stood out for their very distinctive styling, relatively sporty performance and weather-beating all-wheel drive. Although the "wow" factor of the original TT has faded, the 2014 Audi TT provides all the same core appeal.

Certainly, the handsome TT won't be mistaken for anything else on the road. It also scores points for its well-built and high-quality interior. Under the hood, the base TT fields a 211-horsepower four-cylinder engine, a six-speed automated manual transmission and a standard all-wheel-drive system. Performance is certainly sufficient, and AWD provides some extra wet-weather confidence. But high-performance junkies will have to place their bets with the souped-up 265-hp TTS variant (reviewed separately).

Within its price range, the TT lags behind the quicker and sharper handling Nissan 370Z or the V8-powered Chevy Camaro and Ford Mustang. These cars aren't as refined as the TT, though, nor do they have its premium-image. Still, if these qualities are important to you, you might find the new BMW 2 Series coupe or 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class retractable hardtop roadster more appealing. On the other hand, if you just want a little bit of everything, the 2014 Audi TT should make for a satisfying choice.