Used 2006 Audi TT for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
118 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20012019
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$0$50K
Price

Rating

Mileage

0100K+
Mileage

Vehicle History

Type

Trim

Fuel Economy

1530
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $7,500

    2005 Audi TT 180hp

    89,254 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AJs Nice Cars - Arlington / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Audi TT 180hp with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: TRUSC28N851003490
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,000

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    156,724 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    WestPointe Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Yukon / Oklahoma

    2008 Audi TT 3.2L Roadster quattroNAVIGATION, LEATHER SEATS, HURRY.............CALL NOW!!, GREAT DEAL!!, NEW TOP!!, 3.2L 6-Cylinder MPI, quattro, Black w/Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim.Do yourself a favor, hop off of the internet, and get behind the wheel of this awesome ride. Stop by Westpointe CJDR in Yukon and buy hassle free. All of Westpointes pre-owned inventory has been Westpointe Certified through a rigorous 64 point inspection.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: TRURD38J181026693
    Stock: LW324188A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-05-2020

  • $10,995Good Deal | $510 below market

    2008 Audi TT 2.0T

    68,529 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Delux Motors - Inglewood / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Audi TT 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: TRUAF38J081003493
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,495Fair Deal

    2008 Audi TT 2.0T

    67,355 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Amati Auto Group - Hooksett / New Hampshire

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Audi TT 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: TRUAF38J581002601
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $15,900

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    19,711 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Atlantic Preowned Store - Bay Shore / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: TRURD38J781021563
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $13,900

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    80,261 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Galena Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Galena / Illinois

    Galena Chrysler, a partner owned and operated business for over 20 years, offers the easiest no hassle buying process in the business. We have the best selection and our sales staff is paid on SALARY not commission like every other dealership. If we do not have specific comments on a vehicle, please call us for a walk around description. For over 20 years at Galena Chrysler, 'We're Better and We'll Prove It.'

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: TRUDD38J381002454
    Stock: 81002454
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-04-2018

  • $13,998

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    92,293 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Morrie’s West End Lincoln - St. Louis Park / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: TRUDD38J681016378
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $16,990

    2004 Audi TT 250hp quattro

    76,059 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Autohaus Lancaster Volkswagen - Lancaster / Pennsylvania

    Dealer inspection, This Audi is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 717-299-2801 or jwade@autohaus.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Audi TT 250hp quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: TRUUF28N541022304
    Stock: 7254
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-10-2020

  • $12,900

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    96,174 miles
    Delivery available*

    EUROPEAN ENGINEERING - Framingham / Massachusetts

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: TRURD38J281029487
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,975

    2004 Audi TT 250hp quattro

    137,406 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa

    Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Traction Control,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Air Conditioning,AM/FM, Radio,CD Player,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,All Wheel Drive,V6 Cyl. Engine,Floor, Mats,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Heated Mirrors,Trip Computer,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent, Wipers,Leather Seats,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Rear Spoiler,Tilt Steering Wheel,Leather Wrapped, Steering,Power Steering., Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Traction Control,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,All Wheel Drive,V6 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Heated Mirrors,Trip Computer,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Leather Seats,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Rear Spoiler,Tilt Steering Wheel,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Audi TT 250hp quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: TRUWF28N741016738
    Stock: 25031P
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-07-2020

  • $8,995

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    178,493 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Will Dicker Auto Sales - Shakopee / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: TRURD38J381038859
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,990

    2008 Audi TT 2.0T

    73,198 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Moundbuilders Motor Group - Heath / Ohio

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Audi TT 2.0T with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Post-collision safety system.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: TRUMF38J581010596
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,995

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    126,077 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Wild West Cars & Trucks - Seattle / Washington

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: TRUDD38J481026827
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,481

    2008 Audi TT 2.0T

    135,693 miles
    Delivery available*

    Autoamore - Sacramento / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Audi TT 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: TRUAF38J981003279
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,966

    2009 Audi TT 2.0T

    89,214 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ken Garff Chevrolet American Fork - American Fork / Utah

    Clean Carfax, Local Trade In, Clean Vehicle History, Leather, ABS brakes, Audi Concert AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CD, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Convertible roof lining, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather/Alcantara Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.Ken Garff Chevrolet is pumped up to offer this great 2009 Audi TT. 2.0T Roadster FrontTrakRecent Arrival! Brilliant Black 2009 Audi TT 2.0T Roadster FrontTrak

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Audi TT 2.0T with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: TRUYF38JX91006773
    Stock: 4EX0878B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2020

  • Price Drop
    $10,400

    2009 Audi TT 2.0T quattro

    102,508 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Luxury Imports Auto Sales - Florence / Kentucky

    Good looking 2009 Audi TT AWD Coupe.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: TRUDF38JX91017139
    Stock: 017139
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $7,995

    2009 Audi TT 2.0T

    197,000 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    WS Auto Sales - El Cajon / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Audi TT 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: TRUHF38J991009423
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,900

    2009 Audi TT 2.0T quattro

    125,500 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Franklin Auto Exchange - Indian Trail / North Carolina

    This 2009 Audi TT Roadster 2dr 2dr Rdstr AT 2.0T quattro Prem Plus . It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Black with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Contact Internet Sales at 704-882-0737 or franklinautoex@yahoo.com for more information. - NO FINANCING AVAILABLE, ALL OUR PRICES ARE CASH PRICE, CUSTOMER HAS TO SECURE HIS/HER OWN FINANCING. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: TRUXF38J791006905
    Stock: 04-006905
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-26-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 118 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi TT
  4. Used 2006 Audi TT
TT Reviews & Specs