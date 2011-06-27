Used 2006 Audi TT for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $7,500
2005 Audi TT 180hp89,254 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AJs Nice Cars - Arlington / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi TT 180hp with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUSC28N851003490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,000
2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro156,724 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
WestPointe Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Yukon / Oklahoma
2008 Audi TT 3.2L Roadster quattroNAVIGATION, LEATHER SEATS, HURRY.............CALL NOW!!, GREAT DEAL!!, NEW TOP!!, 3.2L 6-Cylinder MPI, quattro, Black w/Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim.Do yourself a favor, hop off of the internet, and get behind the wheel of this awesome ride. Stop by Westpointe CJDR in Yukon and buy hassle free. All of Westpointes pre-owned inventory has been Westpointe Certified through a rigorous 64 point inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRURD38J181026693
Stock: LW324188A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $10,995Good Deal | $510 below market
2008 Audi TT 2.0T68,529 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Delux Motors - Inglewood / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi TT 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUAF38J081003493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,495Fair Deal
2008 Audi TT 2.0T67,355 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Amati Auto Group - Hooksett / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi TT 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUAF38J581002601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,900
2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro19,711 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Atlantic Preowned Store - Bay Shore / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRURD38J781021563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,900
2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro80,261 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Galena Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Galena / Illinois
Galena Chrysler, a partner owned and operated business for over 20 years, offers the easiest no hassle buying process in the business. We have the best selection and our sales staff is paid on SALARY not commission like every other dealership. If we do not have specific comments on a vehicle, please call us for a walk around description. For over 20 years at Galena Chrysler, 'We're Better and We'll Prove It.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUDD38J381002454
Stock: 81002454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2018
- $13,998
2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro92,293 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Morrie’s West End Lincoln - St. Louis Park / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUDD38J681016378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,990
2004 Audi TT 250hp quattro76,059 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autohaus Lancaster Volkswagen - Lancaster / Pennsylvania
Dealer inspection, This Audi is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 717-299-2801 or jwade@autohaus.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Audi TT 250hp quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUUF28N541022304
Stock: 7254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $12,900
2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro96,174 milesDelivery available*
EUROPEAN ENGINEERING - Framingham / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRURD38J281029487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,975
2004 Audi TT 250hp quattro137,406 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa
Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Traction Control,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Air Conditioning,AM/FM, Radio,CD Player,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,All Wheel Drive,V6 Cyl. Engine,Floor, Mats,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Heated Mirrors,Trip Computer,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent, Wipers,Leather Seats,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Rear Spoiler,Tilt Steering Wheel,Leather Wrapped, Steering,Power Steering., Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Traction Control,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,All Wheel Drive,V6 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Heated Mirrors,Trip Computer,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Leather Seats,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Rear Spoiler,Tilt Steering Wheel,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Audi TT 250hp quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUWF28N741016738
Stock: 25031P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2020
- $8,995
2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro178,493 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Will Dicker Auto Sales - Shakopee / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRURD38J381038859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,990
2008 Audi TT 2.0T73,198 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Moundbuilders Motor Group - Heath / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi TT 2.0T with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUMF38J581010596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,995
2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro126,077 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wild West Cars & Trucks - Seattle / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUDD38J481026827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,481
2008 Audi TT 2.0T135,693 milesDelivery available*
Autoamore - Sacramento / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi TT 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUAF38J981003279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,966
2009 Audi TT 2.0T89,214 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ken Garff Chevrolet American Fork - American Fork / Utah
Clean Carfax, Local Trade In, Clean Vehicle History, Leather, ABS brakes, Audi Concert AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CD, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Convertible roof lining, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather/Alcantara Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.Ken Garff Chevrolet is pumped up to offer this great 2009 Audi TT. 2.0T Roadster FrontTrakRecent Arrival! Brilliant Black 2009 Audi TT 2.0T Roadster FrontTrak
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi TT 2.0T with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUYF38JX91006773
Stock: 4EX0878B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- Price Drop$10,400
2009 Audi TT 2.0T quattro102,508 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luxury Imports Auto Sales - Florence / Kentucky
Good looking 2009 Audi TT AWD Coupe.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUDF38JX91017139
Stock: 017139
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$7,995
2009 Audi TT 2.0T197,000 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
WS Auto Sales - El Cajon / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi TT 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUHF38J991009423
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,900
2009 Audi TT 2.0T quattro125,500 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Franklin Auto Exchange - Indian Trail / North Carolina
This 2009 Audi TT Roadster 2dr 2dr Rdstr AT 2.0T quattro Prem Plus . It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Black with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Contact Internet Sales at 704-882-0737 or franklinautoex@yahoo.com for more information. - NO FINANCING AVAILABLE, ALL OUR PRICES ARE CASH PRICE, CUSTOMER HAS TO SECURE HIS/HER OWN FINANCING. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUXF38J791006905
Stock: 04-006905
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020