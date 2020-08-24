Used 2018 Audi TT for Sale Near Me

Audi South Orlando - Orlando / Florida

Technology Package Black Optic Package S Sport Seat Package Bang & Olufsen Sound System Scuba Blue Metallic Leather Seats Navigation System Audi Beam-Rings Usb Cables Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Audi TT Coupe is offered to you for sale by Audi South Orlando. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2017 Audi TT Coupe. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. This low mileage Audi TT Coupe has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi TT Coupe . More information about the 2017 Audi TT Coupe: The Audi TT starts at just below $43,000, while the higher-performance TTS starts at around $52,000. This allows the TTS to undercut higher-priced rivals such as the Porsche Boxster and the Chevrolet Corvette, while still offering a cheaper base model that is faster and much more nicely equipped than the down-market Subaru BRZ or Scion FR-S. And while the TTS might be a half a step down from rivals like the Corvette in terms of absolute performance, it makes up for it by being a much more livable vehicle, with a better-appointed interior and better fuel economy. Furthermore, neither the Boxster nor the Corvette offer the kind of stability and all-weather assurance that comes with Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system, which is standard on the TT and TTS. This model sets itself apart with Slick styling, high quality interior, excellent handling, all-wheel drive, quick acceleration, and convertible option All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: TRUC5AFV1H1022186

Stock: H1022186

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-31-2020