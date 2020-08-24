Used 2018 Audi TT for Sale Near Me
2018 Audi TT 2.0T quattro4,187 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,998
Audi Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Technology Package S Sport Seat Package Wheels: 19" 5-Arm-Design Forged Nano Gray Metallic/Black Roof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top All Wheel Drive Black; This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFV0J1005512
Stock: J1005512
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- certified
2018 Audi TT 2.0T quattro13,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,950
Audi Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
PRICED TO MOVE $3,500 below Kelley Blue Book! CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, Audi Certified. Navigation, Heated Leather Seats CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE: Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Audi connect w/ subscription, Audi Side Assist, Audi Connect w/Online Services, 6-month trial subscription, Bang & Olufsen Sound System 680W, 12 speakers, Audi Smartphone Interface, Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto integration via USB connection displaying smartphone content directly on MMI display, Integration of navigation, telephone, music and select third-party applications conveniently controlled through MMI controller, S LINE COMPETITION PACKAGE: rear wing spoiler, Aluminum S Line Door Sills, Wheels: 19" Audi Sport 5-Spoke-Blade Design High-gloss black, Leather Package, Front & Rear Red Brake Calipers, Brushed Aluminum Inlays, S Line Sport Suspension -10mm from standard TT ride height, Audi Exclusive High-Gloss Black Package, High-Gloss Black Spoiler, Exterior Mirror Housings in High-Gloss Black, Black Exhaust Tips, Tires: P245/35R19 93Y Summer Performance, 3-Spoke Flat-Bottom Multifunction Steering Wheel S line Non-Smoker vehicle, Local Trade-In MORE ABOUT US: Audi Raleigh is the premier dealership location for the best deals on both new and used cars in the Raleigh, North Carolina area. We have a strong and committed sales team and factory-certified technicians with years of experience satisfying customer's needs. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV3J1012071
Stock: D009940A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 11,061 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,313
Audi Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
CARFAX 1-Owner, Dealer Certified, Excellent Condition, ONLY 11,061 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, S LINE COMPETITION PACKAGEKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged.OPTION PACKAGESTECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Audi connect w/ subscription, Audi Side Assist, Audi Connect w/Online Services, 6-month trial subscription, Bang & Olufsen Sound System 680W, 12 speakers, Audi Smartphone Interface, Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto integration via USB connection displaying smartphone content directly on MMI display, Integration of navigation, telephone, music and select third-party applications conveniently controlled through MMI controller, S LINE COMPETITION PACKAGE rear wing spoiler, Aluminum S Line Door Sills, Wheels: 19" Audi Sport 5-Spoke-Blade Design High-gloss black, Leather Package, Front & Rear Red Brake Calipers, Brushed Aluminum Inlays, S Line Sport Suspension -10mm from standard TT ride height, Audi Exclusive High-Gloss Black Package, High-Gloss Black Spoiler, Exterior Mirror Housings in High-Gloss Black, Black Exhaust Tips, Tires: P245/35R19 93Y Summer Performance, 3-Spoke Flat-Bottom Multifunction Steering Wheel S line, shift paddles and stitching, S Sport Seats, 12-way power seats w/4-way power lumbar adjustment. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicleWHO WE AREAt Audi Omaha, we are here to help you find the perfect Audi vehicle that fits your luxury, capacity and performance needs. Audi vehicles are engineered to provide an exhilarating driving experience with the best high-class characteristics and technology.Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV6J1007639
Stock: A072959A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 27,907 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,900
Shift - Portland - Portland / Oregon
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1112141 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFVXJ1005523
Stock: c1070391
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 44,027 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,899
Valenti Auto - Watertown / Connecticut
2.0T QUATTRO S TRONIC. ROADSTER. TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE INCLUDING MMI NAVIGATION PLUS. AUDI CONNECT. AUDI SIDE ASSIST. PARKING SYSTEM PLUS. AUDI SMART PHONE INTERFACE. AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT. AUDI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WITH UP TO 5 YEAR UNLIMITED MILEAGE FACTORY BACKED EXTENDED WARRANTY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFV2J1001445
Stock: W10789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 26,198 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,578$3,717 Below Market
Audi South Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Technology Package Black Optic Package S Sport Seat Package Bang & Olufsen Sound System Scuba Blue Metallic Leather Seats Navigation System Audi Beam-Rings Usb Cables Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Audi TT Coupe is offered to you for sale by Audi South Orlando. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2017 Audi TT Coupe. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. This low mileage Audi TT Coupe has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi TT Coupe . More information about the 2017 Audi TT Coupe: The Audi TT starts at just below $43,000, while the higher-performance TTS starts at around $52,000. This allows the TTS to undercut higher-priced rivals such as the Porsche Boxster and the Chevrolet Corvette, while still offering a cheaper base model that is faster and much more nicely equipped than the down-market Subaru BRZ or Scion FR-S. And while the TTS might be a half a step down from rivals like the Corvette in terms of absolute performance, it makes up for it by being a much more livable vehicle, with a better-appointed interior and better fuel economy. Furthermore, neither the Boxster nor the Corvette offer the kind of stability and all-weather assurance that comes with Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system, which is standard on the TT and TTS. This model sets itself apart with Slick styling, high quality interior, excellent handling, all-wheel drive, quick acceleration, and convertible option All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV1H1022186
Stock: H1022186
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 22,711 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,955$4,050 Below Market
Wyatt-Johnson Toyota - Clarksville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFV9H1000934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$34,000$1,855 Below Market
International BMW - West Allis / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFV0H1014799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$34,998$1,969 Below Market
Audi Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Technology Package S Sport Seat Package Wheels: 9.0" X 19" Forged 5-Arm Star Design Bang & Olufsen Sound System Mythos Black Metallic Leather Seats Navigation System Collapsible Fabric Audi Cargo Storage Box Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Audi First Aid Kit Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV5H1009909
Stock: H1009909
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 29,443 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$33,993$1,729 Below Market
Audi Boise - Boise / Idaho
*Clean CARFAX, *NAV GPS NAVIGATION*, *LOW MILES*, *NAV NAVIGATION GPS*, *BLUETOOTH*, *LEATHER*, *HEATED SEATS*, *TURBO TURBOCHARGED*, *PREMIUM WHEELS*, *PREMIUM SOUND*, *AWD 4WD 4X4*, *CLEAN AUTO HISTORY*, POWER FOLDING ROOF, Black Leather. 23/30 City/Highway MPG At VW Audi Boise we do business differently. We are family owned and operated. We have haggle free highly competitive low prices. Our Consultants are non commissioned and get paid the same regardless of what you buy. When it comes to your trade we use real numbers when evaluating your car. Our trade appraisal is as good as cash. Please call us at (208) 377-5400. 2017 Audi TT quattro 2.0T Roadster quattro Brilliant Black
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFV6H1006125
Stock: P8141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 11,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$37,000
Mercedes-Benz of Plano - Plano / Texas
2017 Audi TT 2.0T Roadster quattro *** BRAKE ASSIST ***, *** STABILITY CONTROL ***, Black w/Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces or Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim w/Diamond Stitching.CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 10734 miles below market average! 2017 Audi TT 2D Convertible White 2.0T Roadster 23/30 City/Highway MPG 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI quattro 6-Speed Automatic S tronic quattroCall us today to schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at 6455 Dallas Parkway, Plano, Texas 75024. Visit us online at www.mbplano.com. We offer free airport pickup. We can help facilitate low cost shipping directly to your door. Come see how easy it is to do business with the Ewing Automotive Group.Call us today to schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at 6455 Dallas Parkway, Plano, Texas 75024. Visit us online at www.mbplano.com. We offer free airport pickup. We can help facilitate low cost shipping directly to your door. Come see how easy it is to do business with the Ewing Automotive Group.Reviews: * Sporty handling instills confidence in any situation; standard all-wheel drive gives it all-weather capability; performance doesn't sacrifice fuel economy; innovative technology that delivers useful information. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFV0H1006606
Stock: U006606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 17,106 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$36,998$1,867 Below Market
Audi South Coast - Santa Ana / California
CERTIFIED. TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, S SPORT SEAT PACKAGE. CARFAX One-Owner. Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim with Diamond Stitching, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Audi Side Assist, Audi Smartphone Interface, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), S Sport Seats, Wheels: 8.5 x 18 5-Twin Spoke Dynamic Design. 2017 Audi TT. This 2017 Audi with Black leather interior is a Certified Pre-owned model with the world renowned Audi quattro All-wheel drive system. Get the NEW look for the Certified Pre-owned price. Any Audi Certified Pre-owned model gives you the reassurance of up to a 5-year/unlimited mile limited warranty - which includes a rigorous 300+ point inspection and reconditioning. Complete CARFAX vehicle history report is available. Come experience the Audi quattro system on the BEST TEST DRIVE ROUTE in CALIFORNIA at Audi South Coast. Just a quick drive on the 5 freeway from Los Angeles or San Diego counties - Audi South Coast is located at the heart of Orange County in the Santa Ana Auto Mall, next to John Wayne Airport. 23/30 City/Highway MPG All prices subject to change without prior notice. Dealer not responsible for clerical input errors and third party mistakes. Please verify all pricing with dealer. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFV4H1019875
Stock: 65028
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 19,569 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$33,799$827 Below Market
Bell Audi - Edison / New Jersey
Certified. 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro Monsoon Gray Metallic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 6391 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 6-Speed Automatic S tronic quattro 23/30 City/Highway MPG Audi Certified!!, Bluetooth, Hands-free, Backup Camera, CD Player, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Multi-zone Climate Control, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, All Wheel Drive, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Audi Side Assist, Audi Smartphone Interface, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), Technology Package. Audi Certified pre-owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties. * 300+ Point Inspection Bell Audi is the #1 Volume Certified Audi Dealer in New Jersey and the Northeast. We have also been consistently ranked as one of the TOP TEN Audi Certified volume dealers in the Country!! Our Internet Market Value Pricing mission at Bell Audi is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Internet Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our new or preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a Truly Exceptional purchase experience. Our inventory moves extremely quickly. PLEASE BE SURE TO SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV2H1012136
Stock: P4685
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 28,029 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$31,988$1,654 Below Market
Ray Skillman Auto Center Buick GMC - Indianapolis / Indiana
2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro Gray Black w/Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces or Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim w/Diamond Stitching. 23/30 City/Highway MPG 6-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI quattro Reviews: * Sporty handling instills confidence in any situation; standard all-wheel drive gives it all-weather capability; performance doesn't sacrifice fuel economy; innovative technology that delivers useful information. Source: Edmunds Indy's largest selection of Buicks, GMC Trucks, Kias and Mitsubishis. Ray Skillman Auto Center in Indianapolis, IN, also serving Greenwood, IN and Plainfield, IN is proud to be an automotive leader in our area. Since opening our doors, Ray Skillman Auto Center has kept a firm commitment to our customers. We offer a wide selection of vehicles and hope to make the car buying process as quick and hassle free as possible. Conveniently located just 1/2 mile north of Greenwood Park Mall on US 31 S.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV7H1006445
Stock: W5040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 9,341 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,995
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this FACTORY FRESH, NO-ACCIDENT, NONSMOKER 2019 Audi TT Coupe 45 (QUATTRO/AWD). This luxury sports car boasts an attractive, comfortable interior and plenty of technology features. With its odometer now reading 9,341, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER & POWERTRAIN warranties until May 2023 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS with MMI TOUCH RESPONSE - AUDI SMARTPHONE INTERFACE - A BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM 3D SOUND SYSTEM - S SPORT SEAT PACKAGE - AUDI SIDE ASSIST - L.E.D. HEADLIGHTS - PARKING SYSTEM PLUS - HEATED FRONT SEATS - ALCANTARA LEATHER INTERIOR - AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL - 18-INCH 5-DOUBLE-SPOKE DYNAMIC DESIGN WHEELS - A REARVIEW CAMERA - HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR OPENER ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features. If you're on a desktop or laptop, it is just above Basic Info--to the far right. WHY buy new when we have this absolutely LIKE-NEW 2019 Audi TT Coupe 45 available for THOUSANDS LESS than the price of a brand new one?! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUAEAFV5K1003137
Stock: 24873
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- certified
2019 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro10,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,650
Audi North Orlando - Sanford / Florida
2019 Audi TT 2.0T quattro CertifiedMSRP-$51,240.00Audi Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle! Certification good until 09/30/2024 OR unlimited miles.Clean CARFAXOne-Owner.Technology packageAudi MMI Navigation plusAudi side assistAudi smartphone interfaceBang & Olufsen® Sound SystemCOMFORT/TECHNOLOGYAudi advanced keyAudi drive selectAudi MMI touch with voice controlAudi music interface with two illuminated USB ports aAudi parking system plusvirtual cockpitAutomatic climate controlHeated 8-way power adjustable front sport seats with 4-way power lumbarHeated, auto-dimming and power-folding exterior mirrorsLED headlightsLED interior lighting packageRain & light sensor19" 5-arm-star-design forged wheelsAudi Beam - RingsAudi Certified pre-owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0* 300+ Point Inspection* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.23/31 City/Highway MPGHuge selection of quality Pre-Owned vehicles, we are conveniently located just minutes off I4 & exit 101C. We are a franchise dealer. We are a franchise dealer. VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR A FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUAEAFV8K1004380
Stock: K1004380
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 7,109 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$37,691$1,876 Below Market
Audi Coral Springs - Coral Springs / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFV6H1000261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$36,991$548 Below Market
Audi Oklahoma City - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
*AUDI OF OKLAHOMA CITY*, *QUATTRO*, LEATHER, *TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, * 405-748-8001 *, BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE.Odometer is 1943 miles below market average! 23/30 City/Highway MPG**Buy with confidence from Audi of Oklahoma City! Our pre-owned vehicles are among the cleanest, most well maintained in the Oklahoma City Metro.**Shop with a family owned business with over 60 years experience in the automotive industry and find out why Bob Moore is one of the most trusted names in the business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFVXH1010663
Stock: P151802
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
