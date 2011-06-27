  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(1)
2015 Audi TT Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • upscale interior
  • good fuel economy.
  • Performance not as sharp as that of some competitors
  • awkward navigation system interface
  • no rearview camera available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Audi TT is still a fine choice in the personal, sporty car realm thanks to its peppy personality, premium feel and avant-garde styling.

Vehicle overview

The appeal of the 2015 Audi TT is easy to see. Just look at it: Nothing else on the road looks quite like it. Though Audi has softened and evolved it over the years, the avant-garde styling of both the coupe and convertible TT remains a strong reason for most buyers. One feature of the TT that's less evident, but perhaps an even more compelling reason for its consideration, is standard all-wheel drive. For those who can't afford both a small, sporty everyday driver (or weekend convertible) and a winter-weather war horse, the Audi TT stands alone as the model that satisfies both at an affordable price.

Offered as both a coupe and convertible, the TT is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine generating 211 horsepower. It's a sufficient enough amount to get you decent acceleration, but you'll likely be more impressed with the TT's high fuel economy. Shoppers who want just a little more of a caffeinated drive should check out the 265-hp 2015 Audi TTS variant.

The TTS is higher in price, however, and within the TT's range there are some competitors that offer stronger performance credentials. The Nissan 370Z is a little quicker and more nimble through turns, while a V8-powered Chevy Camaro or new 2015 Ford Mustang posts even stronger acceleration. These cars aren't as refined as the TT, though, nor do they have its premium image. If these qualities are important, you might find the BMW 2 Series or Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class retractable hardtop roadster more appealing.

It's also important to note that a completely redesigned Audi TT has been revealed and will likely arrive in the United States for the next model year. Although its styling is almost identical to the car discussed here, it features a radically redone interior, revised engines and improved driving dynamics. Overall, though, the 2015 TT should satisfy buyers desiring a peppy sport coupe or convertible with an upscale vibe.

2015 Audi TT models

The 2015 Audi TT is a 2+2 coupe or a two-seat convertible, both of which are offered in a single trim level.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights with washer jets and LED running lights, heated mirrors, cruise control, automatic climate control, heated leather front seats with simulated suede inserts and eight-way power adjustment (with four-way power lumbar), a tilt-and-telescoping multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone connectivity, and a 12-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a CD player, satellite radio and auxiliary audio jack. The convertible features a fully powered soft top.

The optional Navigation system Plus adds rear parking sensors, a navigation system, real-time traffic, an iPod interface, a driver information display and a lap timer. The S Line Plus Carbon option yields 19-inch matte-black wheels, carbon-fiber exterior and interior styling and trim details, and upgraded leather upholstery (the convertible includes leather-wrapped roll hoops). Two special upholstery packages are additionally available: Fine Napa Leather or Baseball Optic Leather.

2015 Highlights

Though a fully redesigned TT is set to debut next year, the 2015 Audi TT coupe and convertible continue on essentially unchanged. The only noteworthy update is the addition of standard heated front seats.

Performance & mpg

Coupe and convertible versions of the 2015 Audi TT sport a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 211 hp and 258 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission and all-wheel drive are both standard. Audi estimates the TT will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds for the coupe and 5.6 seconds for the heavier convertible. EPA fuel economy estimates for both are respectable at 26 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway).

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Audi TT include traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, hill-hold assist, front knee airbags and front side airbags that protect occupants' heads and abdomens. Models equipped with the optional navigation system also have rear parking sensors. A rearview camera is not available.

Driving

Though its exhaust note might not stir your soul, the 2015 Audi TT's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine delivers respectable power and performance. The quick-shifting automated manual transmission helps make the most of that output. Still, 211 hp isn't much in this segment, where closer to 300 hp is more typical.

Similarly, the TT's handling is stable and secure, but compared to more focused sports cars, it doesn't feel as sharp or entertaining on roads with tight turns. This isn't necessarily a deal breaker for urban commuters who will value the extra security of all-wheel drive, but if driving enjoyment is a priority for you, you'll find that the 2015 Audi TT has a lower fun factor than some rivals.

Interior

Like other Audis, the 2015 TT offers a handsome interior done up in high-quality materials. In general, gauges and controls are well laid out and straightforward to operate. The one exception is the optional navigation system's dash-mounted control knob, a placement that makes it awkward to use.

Front seats are comfortable, and the prominent side bolsters and simulated suede inserts offer good support during enthusiastic driving. The coupe's rear seats are effectively useless for passengers, though they make a fine place to stash briefcases or handbags. The convertible's soft top might not be as slick as the retractable hardtops on some competitors, but it's lighter, less complex and hard to find fault with a multilayer lid that does a flawless job of sealing out the elements. It also stows in about 15 seconds when it's time for some open-air motoring.

The soft top's other advantage over flashier retractable hardtops is that it doesn't greatly limit cargo capacity when it's down. While the convertible's 8.8 cubic feet of cargo capacity might not sound like much, it's actually not bad by roadster standards. That said, the coupe offers greater flexibility by virtue of its large hatchback opening and 13.1-cubic-foot capacity. If that's not enough, simply flip the rear seatbacks forward to expand the cargo hold to 24.7 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Audi TT.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Still my baby!
Michel T,11/18/2019
2.0T quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Exceeds my needs. I am the envy of all my old f..riends at the golf course.
See all 1 reviews of the 2015 Audi TT
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
211 hp @ 4300 rpm
Used 2015 Audi TT Overview

The Used 2015 Audi TT is offered in the following submodels: TT Coupe, TT Convertible. Available styles include 2.0T quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and 2.0T quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

