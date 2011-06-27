Vehicle overview

The appeal of the 2015 Audi TT is easy to see. Just look at it: Nothing else on the road looks quite like it. Though Audi has softened and evolved it over the years, the avant-garde styling of both the coupe and convertible TT remains a strong reason for most buyers. One feature of the TT that's less evident, but perhaps an even more compelling reason for its consideration, is standard all-wheel drive. For those who can't afford both a small, sporty everyday driver (or weekend convertible) and a winter-weather war horse, the Audi TT stands alone as the model that satisfies both at an affordable price.

Offered as both a coupe and convertible, the TT is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine generating 211 horsepower. It's a sufficient enough amount to get you decent acceleration, but you'll likely be more impressed with the TT's high fuel economy. Shoppers who want just a little more of a caffeinated drive should check out the 265-hp 2015 Audi TTS variant.

The TTS is higher in price, however, and within the TT's range there are some competitors that offer stronger performance credentials. The Nissan 370Z is a little quicker and more nimble through turns, while a V8-powered Chevy Camaro or new 2015 Ford Mustang posts even stronger acceleration. These cars aren't as refined as the TT, though, nor do they have its premium image. If these qualities are important, you might find the BMW 2 Series or Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class retractable hardtop roadster more appealing.

It's also important to note that a completely redesigned Audi TT has been revealed and will likely arrive in the United States for the next model year. Although its styling is almost identical to the car discussed here, it features a radically redone interior, revised engines and improved driving dynamics. Overall, though, the 2015 TT should satisfy buyers desiring a peppy sport coupe or convertible with an upscale vibe.