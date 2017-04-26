Used 2017 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me
1,891 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 28,625 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,985$6,111 Below Market
- 26,176 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,995$3,273 Below Market
- 43,886 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,199$4,285 Below Market
- 14,292 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,695$2,672 Below Market
- 17,009 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,598$2,746 Below Market
- 25,999 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,597$3,505 Below Market
- 24,203 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,888$7,367 Below Market
- 41,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,898$3,987 Below Market
- 22,869 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,499
- 35,962 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$27,649$3,913 Below Market
- certified
2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium36,358 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,997$3,309 Below Market
- 19,960 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,398$2,601 Below Market
- 34,008 miles
$24,650$3,676 Below Market
- 33,094 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,981$3,214 Below Market
- 55,341 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,966$3,516 Below Market
- 28,676 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,798
- 33,144 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,450$3,591 Below Market
- 32,928 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,700$2,053 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi A4 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi A4
Read recent reviews for the Audi A4
Write a reviewSee all 59 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.559 Reviews
Report abuse
Krish,04/26/2017
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
I have owned 2 x 2017 Audi A4 in the span of 6 months. I traded in a 2013 BMW 320i with Stage 1 Dinan 6 speed manual (comparable to stock 328 i) for 2017 Audi A4 Premium Quattro. When I did the test drive, I drove the one with sport package and Premium Plus trim. I chose this car over Lexus IS 350/IS200t/IS300 , Jaguar XE, BMW 328i and BMW 340i(yeah!) first time around. the key reason was the responsiveness of 7 speed Dual Clutch transmission(coming from manual). Although other brands have numbers behind them, the transmission-engine combination can challenge the higher engine trim Jaguars and BMWs and it is way more refined. The Quattro system is obvious while cornering or taking turns with confidence, especially when it is wet. Dallas toll roads can be very prone to hydroplaning and boy, does it rain hard here. First time around.. to save costs, I went with the Premium. The car drove well(super quick with launch control and sport mode, paddles), but I was not happy with the speakers and sound system, although I am far from being an audiophile and I was not a fan of the base system and I was not a fan of the Ibis white exterior without the S-Line trim. So decided to bite the bullet and trade it in with 6200 miles and 6 months of ownership for 2017 A4 with Premium Plus/-Quattro with Sport Package. Although sport suspension and seats don't seem to make a difference on paper, they make a big difference in the way this car handles. I don't have the adaptive damper package which is available in Prestige trim, but this suspension is how this car should be in the first place. It is way more planted without being jarring and a ride quality/comfort above anything else in its genre. But coming from BMW, this is more close to the handling I am used to. I am a happy camper now. I love the Android Auto/Apple CarPlay with the Bang and Olufsen 3D sound. I personally stayed away from Tech Package(although cool and envy inducing and great conversation piece) since in my opinion, it is a little too risky to have in a first year German vehicle...So bottom line is for those normal people(not the trackers and oversteer/opposite lock enthusiats) migrating from BMW and convinced about 2017 A4(which should not be difficult ), I would highly recommend checking the Sport Package and Quattro. For someone with slightly elevated sense of sportiness in a car, it is a perfect fit for me. Also, I have lost money on Premium to warrant such an opinion, I guess..:-)
Related Audi A4 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
- Used Kia Soul EV 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi A3 Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Nashua NH
- Used Audi S8 Bronx NY
- Used Audi Q7 Denver CO
- Used Audi A7 Worcester MA
- Used Audi Q7 Knoxville TN
- Used Audi S7 Reading PA
- Used Audi Q7 Kansas City MO
- Used Audi A4 allroad Phoenix AZ
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Anaheim CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Tundra News
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan Murano News
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2020 Impreza
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Cayenne
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News