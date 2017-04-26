Used 2017 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Sedan 8-Speed Automatic has 55,341 miles on the odometer. This vehicle has been smoke free since it was new. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available. This vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. The 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. This Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Sedan 8-Speed Automatic is fully equipped. The car is mechanically perfect. The exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two. The interior is clean with no stains, tears, or rips. CARFAX and AutoCheck reports are available. This car comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY that covers the drive train. An optional extended warranty is available.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUENAF41HN030465

Stock: 030465

Certified Pre-Owned: No

