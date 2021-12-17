The 2023 Audi R8 is a two-seat mid-engine sports car that serves as the brand's halo vehicle. It's part of the second-generation model that debuted for the 2017 model year. Thanks to its naturally aspirated V10 engine — an absolute rarity in today's world of high-performance turbocharged V8s — and either rear-wheel- or all-wheel-drive configuration, the R8 is an absolute blast to drive. We would be remiss if we didn't mention the drop-top Spyder configuration, which allows you to enjoy the sun and whip up your hair while also letting loose up to 602 hp.
2023 Audi R8
Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: $149,000
