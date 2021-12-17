  1. Home
2023 Audi R8

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: $149,000
What to expect
  • A hybrid-powered V8 may be on its way for 2023
  • Possible interior and exterior updates to pair with the under-the-hood modifications
  • Part of the second R8 generation introduced for 2017
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.

