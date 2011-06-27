Vehicle overview

You don't buy Jimmy Choo shoes because they're comfortable. Style comes first, and if they don't make your feet feel like they're they've been put through a bout of CIA interrogation techniques, that's a bonus. You buy a car like the 2010 Audi TT for exactly the same reason: You want a stylish little coupe, and you don't care if it's more of a fashion statement than a serious car. That's not to say the TT isn't reasonably comfortable, spacious or athletic -- it's all of those. But if you're prioritizing any of these attributes, a more sensible-shoes alternative is probably in order.

For 2010, the TT is still available in coupe and roadster body styles, but its drivetrain choices have been whittled down to one. Front-wheel drive, the 3.2-liter V6 and its six-speed manual transmission are no more, leaving the combination of Quattro all-wheel drive, the 2.0T four-cylinder engine and the six-speed S tronic dual-clutch automated manual transmission as the only game in town. This makes sense given the introduction of the new high-performance TTS model (covered in a separate model review), which renders the V6 superfluous. And with Quattro now standard, all drivers get the handling and all-weather traction benefits that go along with it -- although the TT's base price is consequently higher for 2010.

So your choices are fewer, but the Audi's quintessential style remains. The exterior is uniquely sleek, with a fastback roof line on the coupe and balanced proportions on the roadster. Inside, top-notch materials and high-quality construction complement an inspired design aesthetic. Available two-tone color schemes and baseball glove-style stitching add a level of flair that competitors can't quite match.

However, the TT is pricey for what you get, particularly if you desire a sportier driving experience or usable backseat from your coupe or convertible. Appealing competitors include the BMW 1 Series, BMW 3 Series and Infiniti G37, and if you prefer Audi's particular brand of style, the company's own A5 coupe merits consideration. It should also be noted that the 3 Series and G37 feature retractable hardtops, as does the BMW Z4 roadster, while the TT continues to utilize a soft top. In the end, though, if the 2010 Audi TT appeals to you, you'll also appreciate the car's other favorable traits, such as good fuel economy, comfortable front seats, all-weather traction and, in the coupe, a surprisingly spacious cargo area. As they say, if the shoe fits...