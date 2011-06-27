2010 Audi TT Review
Pros & Cons
- Upscale interior, standard all-wheel drive, brilliant automated manual transmission, good fuel economy, anyone-friendly front seats.
- Expensive, performance not as sharp as some competitors, Oompa-Loompa-friendly backseats.
Edmunds' Expert Review
For those interested in a little sport coupe or convertible that offers luxury, style and all-weather traction, the 2010 Audi TT won't disappoint. However, those in search of a true sports car should probably look elsewhere.
Vehicle overview
You don't buy Jimmy Choo shoes because they're comfortable. Style comes first, and if they don't make your feet feel like they're they've been put through a bout of CIA interrogation techniques, that's a bonus. You buy a car like the 2010 Audi TT for exactly the same reason: You want a stylish little coupe, and you don't care if it's more of a fashion statement than a serious car. That's not to say the TT isn't reasonably comfortable, spacious or athletic -- it's all of those. But if you're prioritizing any of these attributes, a more sensible-shoes alternative is probably in order.
For 2010, the TT is still available in coupe and roadster body styles, but its drivetrain choices have been whittled down to one. Front-wheel drive, the 3.2-liter V6 and its six-speed manual transmission are no more, leaving the combination of Quattro all-wheel drive, the 2.0T four-cylinder engine and the six-speed S tronic dual-clutch automated manual transmission as the only game in town. This makes sense given the introduction of the new high-performance TTS model (covered in a separate model review), which renders the V6 superfluous. And with Quattro now standard, all drivers get the handling and all-weather traction benefits that go along with it -- although the TT's base price is consequently higher for 2010.
So your choices are fewer, but the Audi's quintessential style remains. The exterior is uniquely sleek, with a fastback roof line on the coupe and balanced proportions on the roadster. Inside, top-notch materials and high-quality construction complement an inspired design aesthetic. Available two-tone color schemes and baseball glove-style stitching add a level of flair that competitors can't quite match.
However, the TT is pricey for what you get, particularly if you desire a sportier driving experience or usable backseat from your coupe or convertible. Appealing competitors include the BMW 1 Series, BMW 3 Series and Infiniti G37, and if you prefer Audi's particular brand of style, the company's own A5 coupe merits consideration. It should also be noted that the 3 Series and G37 feature retractable hardtops, as does the BMW Z4 roadster, while the TT continues to utilize a soft top. In the end, though, if the 2010 Audi TT appeals to you, you'll also appreciate the car's other favorable traits, such as good fuel economy, comfortable front seats, all-weather traction and, in the coupe, a surprisingly spacious cargo area. As they say, if the shoe fits...
2010 Audi TT models
The 2010 Audi TT is available as a 2+2 hatchback coupe or a two-seat roadster, both of which come in one trim level known as Premium. Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, summer performance tires, an automatic rear spoiler, foglights, a 50/50 split-folding rear seatback, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather/faux suede upholstery, automatic climate control, Bluetooth and a nine-speaker CD/MP3 stereo with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. The roadster includes a power soft top, a power wind deflector, roll hoops and a cargo pass-through with a removable ski bag.
The Premium Plus package adds xenon headlights, rain-sensing wipers, heated 10-way power front seats with power lumbar and an auto-dimming mirror. The Prestige package adds the dash-mounted MMI electronics controller, an interior lighting package, a DVD-based navigation system, an upgraded 12-speaker Bose stereo and a six-CD changer.
Other options include an adjustable suspension with magnetorheological dampers, different 18-inch wheels, extended leather packages and leather upholstery with baseball glove-style stitching. The S line Package adds 19-inch wheels, S line bumpers, sport seats, special upholstery, a sport steering wheel and headlight washers. An iPod interface can be added to Prestige-equipped cars in place of the six-CD changer.
2010 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2010 Audi TT comes standard with Quattro all-wheel drive and a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. The only transmission available is a six-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission that works like a traditional automatic or through driver inputs via the shift lever or wheel-mounted paddles. Estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined.
Safety
Every TT comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, side airbags (to protect the head and thorax) and front knee airbags.
Driving
The 2010 Audi TT is now only available with the turbocharged four-cylinder and Quattro all-wheel drive. This is the lesser version of Audi's 2.0T that's shared with Volkswagen products like the Passat and GTI. It's punchy enough, but it's also the least powerful engine in this segment; those who miss the discontinued V6 and its extra 50 hp and 29 lb-ft of torque should check out the amped-up TTS. The S tronic transmission is beyond reproach, though, delivering smooth and lightning-quick gearchanges.
All-wheel drive is a rarity among luxury sport coupes and especially convertibles, so those in frosty climes will appreciate the TT's all-weather traction. Handling is commendable, but hardly anything that'll remind you of a Porsche Boxster or Cayman. The optional magnetic ride suspension improves the TT's capability in this area without making the already firm ride unbearable, but we doubt many buyers will feel it's worth the price premium.
Interior
True to Audi tradition, the interior of the 2010 TT is beautifully built. The standard controls are straightforward and easy to reach, though the navigation system's dash-mounted electronics controller is a little unintuitive in its function and placement. The flat-bottomed wheel and supportive front seats give the interior a sporty feel, while the coupe's hatchback design and fold-down rear seats offer practicality and ample luggage space, to the tune of 23 cubic feet with those seats folded. However, the coupe's backseat is only usable for parcels and those shorter than 4-foot-10.
The two-seat roadster has a lightweight fabric-trimmed power top that folds down flush with the rear bodywork, enabling the car to retain its clean lines with the top down. Also, the top's multilayer headliner and glass rear window help keep the car quiet and well-insulated, though it's no substitute for the retractable hardtops offered by some rivals.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2010 Audi TT.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
