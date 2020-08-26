Used 2015 Audi TT for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 38,383 milesDelivery Available*
$25,990
Carvana - Cleveland - Cleveland / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUBFAFK6F1000485
Stock: 2000644124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 54,031 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2015 Audi TT Coupe for your consideration. IT is powered by a 211 horsepower 2.0L turbocharged I4 engine which is paired with a 6-speed S-Tronic automatic transmission. This combination generated rave reviews from all publications. The engine demonstrated a large range of power from low end all the way to redline, the shifting is quick and seamless, and the growl of the exhaust is raspy. Power is sent to all four wheels through Audi’s famous Quattro all-wheel-drive system which is well known for its rally dominance and increased safety in inclement conditions. The exterior of this wonderfully optioned car is finished in the optional color of Misano Red pearl effect over black leather and Alcantara interior. It rides on 18-inch 5-spoke dynamic design wheels which feature tire pressure monitoring. Inside the vehicle is a plethora of luxury options such as Audi’s MMI infotainment system complete with Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM radio, iPod connection, Sirius satellite radio, and built-in navigation. Also featured on the interior is automatic climate control, heated front seats, power locks, power windows, power seats, and a BOSE audio system. The second generation of the Audi TT remains to be one of the most joyful and spirited cars to drive. The example offered here is beautiful and ready to continue being enjoyed by its next owner. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUBFAFK7F1000334
Stock: B3264 L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,062 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,695
Audi Northlake - Charlotte / North Carolina
FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Hendrick Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, Superb Condition, LOW MILES - 48,062! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, RADIO: AUDI NAVIGATION SYSTEM, Turbo, Non-Smoker vehicleKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Turbocharged. Rear Spoiler, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System.OPTION PACKAGESRADIO: AUDI NAVIGATION SYSTEM in-dash CD player for navigation DVD and audio/MP3 CD, 2 SD card inserts to play MP3 audio data (music), AM/FM/SAT radio w/channel preset capability, phase diversity for improved reception for both AM/FM bands, RDS (Radio Data System) displays radio station call letters and other information, GALA (Graduated Audio Level Adjustment) varies volume based on vehicle speed and 3 language settings and voice guidance (English/French/Spanish), Navigation System w/6.5" TFT Color Screen, North American Navigation DVD For US and Canada including Hawaii (not Alaska), Audi Real-Time Traffic, Driver Information System, lap timer and navigation guidance, Audi Music Interface w/iPod Integration, 1 cable for iPod connection, Rear Acoustic Audi Parking System. Non-Smoker vehicle 12-month/12,000 mile High-Tech Coverage, 168-Point Vehicle Inspection, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Services, Vehicle Rental Coverage, CARFAX Vehicle History ReportOUR OFFERINGSProud to bring Audi to the Lake Norman, Iredell, Cabarrus, and Hickory area. Brand new Audi terminal design facility staffed with Audi certified client advisors and technicians. Hendrick Automotive Group's first Audi location and determined to be the best Audi location on the east coast.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUSFAFKXF1000232
Stock: A6257A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 37,535 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,999$3,079 Below Market
Horne Hyundai - Apache Junction / Arizona
Black Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: MMI AM/FM/SAT w/1 CD Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 8.5" x 18" 5-Twin Spoke Dynamic Design. 2.0T quattro 6-Speed Automatic S tronic23/30 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 3917 miles below market average!Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV7G1026807
Stock: 2721H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 51,275 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,250$2,170 Below Market
Audi Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Very Nice, ONLY 51,268 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, FINE NAPPA LEATHER PACKAGE, ICE SILVER METALLIC AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESICE SILVER METALLIC, FINE NAPPA LEATHER PACKAGE, 3-STEP HEATED FRONT SEATS. Audi 2.0T with Ice Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 211 HP at 4300 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here, Local TradeEXPERTS CONCLUDEKBB.com explains "With unique styling, impeccable build quality and thrilling driving dynamics, the 2014 Audi TT Coupe and Roadster offer year-round driving excitement in an affordable package that is both aggressive and luxurious.". Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $39,900*.Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-29.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUBFAFK3E1001639
Stock: A22912A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 16,881 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,573$2,378 Below Market
Chapman Value Center Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV0G1030410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,433 milesDelivery Available*
$25,990$642 Below Market
Carvana - Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first. Current Address: 600 S 94th Ave Tolleson, AZ 85353 (NOT A RETAIL LOCATION)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUBFAFK9E1001287
Stock: 2000615005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 17,945 milesDelivery Available*
$31,590
Carvana - Cleveland - Cleveland / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV5G1021587
Stock: 2000621153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 27,518 miles
$29,000$2,198 Below Market
Indy Auto Man - Indianapolis / Indiana
Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this handsome 2016 Audi TT in Florett Silver Metallic. This vehicle has passed our inspection and comes with the following features: Leather Seats, Backup camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Regular oil changes, Service records available, Heated front seats, Push-button start, TT 2.0T quattro, 2D Coupe, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI, 6-Speed Automatic S tronic, quattro, Florett Silver Metallic.Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 9746 miles below market average! 23/30 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Isn't it about time you treated yourself to something fun, stylish and modern? The redesigned 2016 Audi TT is all that and more. From its surprisingly powerful four-cylinder engine to the sophisticated cabin and cutting-edge technology, the TT coupe and soft-top convertible make you feel like going for a drive just for fun. See for yourself why we awarded it a coveted Edmunds "A" rating. Source: Edmunds * Sporty handling instills confidence in any situation; standard all-wheel drive gives it all-weather capability; performance doesn't sacrifice fuel economy; innovative technology keeps you informed and safe Source: EdmundsAwards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Here at Indy Auto Man, we're committed to providing our Indianapolis, Greenwood, Beech Grove, and Carmel drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. The Indy Auto Man team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Consider joining us at 4031 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 where we're a just a quick drive away from Fishers, Westfield, Plainfield, Noblesville, Whitestown, and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.indyautoman.com or call us at (317) 814-7520.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV8G1006159
Stock: G06159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 33,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,490
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - THIS IS AS LIKE NEW AS A 2016 GETS! - OBVIOUSLY GARAGE KEPT, PAINT IS IN EXCELLENT SHAPE - HEATED SPORT LEATHER SEATS - 19" SPORT WHEELS W/ EXCELLENT TIRES - 2.0T ENGINE WITH ALL WHEEL DRIVE QUATTRO - NAVIGATION AND BACK UP CAMERA - MMI WITH SD CARD INPUT - BACKUP AND FORWARD PARKING SENSORS - VERY VERY WELL KEPT, RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW - THESE ARE AWESOME FUN LITTLE CARS! - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV4G1025906
Stock: DF8172582A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,622 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,950$2,062 Below Market
Frontier Motors - Pensacola / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUBFAFK3E1003522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,338 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$27,795$1,157 Below Market
MINI of Mount Laurel - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
MINI of Mt. Laurel is delighted to offer this beautiful-looking 2016 Audi TT Nano Gray Metallic/Black Roof 2.0T with the following features:Black w/Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces or Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim w/Diamond Stitching, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming/Power-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors, Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim w/Diamond Stitching, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), Rear-View Camera, S Sport Seat Package, S Sport Seats, Technology Package, Wheels: 9.0" x 19" Forged 5-Arm Star Design. Clean CARFAX. 23/30 City/Highway MPGMINI of Mt Laurel is a proud member of the Holman Organization. For over 95 years, we have built long-lasting relationships and have welcomed thousands of people into the Holman family. Come see why being a part of the Holman family is so special. Visit us at www.holmanauto.com or schedule a test drive today with one of our expert Motoring Advisors!Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV3G1000611
Stock: G1000611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 70,868 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,495$1,124 Below Market
Paul Miller BMW - Wayne / New Jersey
*All advertised prices are plus tax, title, dmv, dealer fees, and dealer installed options. *** 100% Online Purchase Available *** PAUL MILLER BMW is offering contact-less Delivery &Pick-up! *** Enhanced Safety Precautions and sanitation of vehicles & facility ***ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED WARRANTY, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REAR PARKING AID, MP3 Player, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, 13 SERVICE RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX, KEYLESS ENTRY, 30 MPG Highway, SAT RADIO, TURBOCHARGED, ALLOY WHEELS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFV8G1030053
Stock: X201529A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 41,786 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$27,998
Texas Auto North - Houston / Texas
QUATTRO-S SPORT SEAT PKG-TECHNOLOGY PKG-$4K IN FACTORY OPTIONS-NAVIGATION-REAR VIEW CAMERA-KEYLESS GO-CONTACT US NOW, WE ANSWER QUESTIONS SUPER FAST-COMPETITIVE NATIONWIDE FINANCING-WE PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE-CLEAN CARFAX-FRESH SERVICE!!!2016 AUDI TT QUATTRO AUTOMATIC 2.0L I4 F. BEAUTIFUL WHITE (IBIS WHITE) EXTERIOR WITH BLACK DIAMOND STITCHED LEATHER INTERIOR. LOADED WITH POWER AND HEATED LEATHER SEATS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH TIPTRONIC SHIFTING AND PADDLE SHIFTERS, QUATTRO, S SPORT SEAT PACKAGE ($1,000), TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE ($3,250), NAVIGATION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, KEYLESS GO, BLUETOOTH, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, DIGITAL INFO DISPLAY, TEMP/COMPASS GAUGES, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AUDI DRIVE SELECT, TRACTION CONTROL, UNIVERSAL HOME LINK, CRUISE CONTROL, PARK ASSIST, 18 ALLOY RIMS, LED RUNNING LIGHTS, XENON LIGHTS, POP-OUT REAR SPOILER, DUAL EXHAUST, IN-DASH CD PLAYER/USB/BLUETOOTH/SAT RADIO, AND MUCH MUCH MORE....KEYLESS GO WITH BLUETOOTH AND AUDI SIDE ASSIST....WE SELL THE CARS YOU WANT TO DRIVE!!! LIKE THIS STREET CRUISER AUDI TT QUATTRO WITH NAVIGATION AND REAR-VIEW CAMERA....FREE CARFAX REPORT!!!COME SEE WHAT THE TEXAS AUTO' EXPERIENCE IS ALL ABOUT. WE PROVIDE THE BEST USED CARS FOR SALE IN TEXAS WITH COMPETITIVE PRICING. AT OUR TWO CONVENIENT LOCATIONS (16200 TX-3, WEBSTER, TX 77598 & 11655 NORTH FWY, HOUSTON TX 77060), WE HAVE ALL THE BEST DEALS ON PRE-OWNED INVENTORY NEAR YOU. LET US DIRECT YOU THROUGH THE CAR-BUYING PROCESS. OUR IN-HOUSE TEAM WILL HANDLE THE FINANCING CONCERNS AND HELP GET YOU A GREAT RATE. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CUSTOM LIFTED TRUCK, 4X4 JEEP, LUXURY CAR/SUV OR SPORT CAR FOR SALE, TEXAS AUTO HAS EXACTLY WHAT YOU WANT. BUY A USED CAR FROM A GREAT DEALERSHIP THAT HAS GREAT REVIEWS. TEXAS AUTO HAS A LARGE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLES FOR SALE AND COMPETITIVE FINANCING OPTIONS. MAKE TEXAS AUTO YOUR FIRST AND ONLY STOP DURING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE PURCHASE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV1G1001532
Stock: NT001532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 30,203 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,621$401 Below Market
BMW North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
Blind-Spot Alert, Navigation, Rear View /Backup Camera, Bang and Olufsen Sound, Sunroof/Moonroof, Parking Sensors, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio, Heated Seating, Leather Seating, Power Seat(s), Keyless Entry/Start, Bluetooth/Handsfree, IPod Adapter/MP3 Player, & MORE.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 6566 miles below market average! 23/30 City/Highway MPGProudly Serving Maricopa, Tempe, Chandler, Surprise, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tucson, Mesa, Flagstaff, Prescott, Sedona, Payson. Please call for availability. There are many new arrivals daily that may not show online yet! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather/Suede Interior Surface, 9 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 8.5 x 18 5-Twin Spoke Dynamic Design, Rain sensing wipers, Blind-Spot Alert, Navigation, Rear View /Backup Camera, Bang and Olufsen Sound, Parking Sensors, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio, Leather Seating, Bluetooth/Handsfree, IPod Adapter/MP3 Player, & MORE Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV6G1032565
Stock: B32222A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 13,334 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$33,995
Audi Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE * $6,420 IN TOTAL OPTIONS * MYTHOS BLACK METALLIC / BLACK ROOF ($575) * TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE ($3,250) -inc: Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Auto-Dimming/Power-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors, LED turn signal repeaters, Audi Connect w/Online Services, 6-month trial subscription, Rearview Camera, Audi Side Assist, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors) * S SPORT SEAT PACKAGE ($1,600) -inc: Fine Nappa leather interior, S Sport seats with diamond stitching, Neck-level heating system * BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM ($950) * AUDI FIRST AID KIT ($45)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFV8G1026472
Stock: Z26472PM
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2020
- 26,038 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,000$1,121 Below Market
International BMW - West Allis / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFV8G1019831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,816 miles
$27,900
Park Place Porsche Dallas - Dallas / Texas
*Park Place Porsche Dallas Trade In*-19" Wheel Package- Bang and Olufsen Sound System- Audi Beam Quattro*Park Place Porsche Dallas - The Most Consistently Winning Porsche Premier Dealership in North America.*It is our mission to provide an extraordinary automotive purchase and ownership experience. Please contact the Park Place Porsche Dallas Pre-Owned Internet Sales Department for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV6G1033392
Stock: MP15468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi TT searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi TT
- 5(100%)
Related Audi TT info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi S7 Miami Beach FL
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Aurora CO
- Used Audi RS 7 Fontana CA
- Used Audi A3 Murfreesboro TN
- Used Audi TT RS Wilmington DE
- Used Audi S7 Allentown PA
- Used Audi SQ5 Hollywood FL
- Used Audi A7 Knoxville TN
- Used Audi Q7 Las Vegas NV
- Used Audi S7 Decatur GA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.