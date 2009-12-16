Used 2002 Audi TT for Sale Near Me

118 listings
TT Reviews & Specs
  • 2002 Audi TT 225hp quattro in Silver
    used

    2002 Audi TT 225hp quattro

    26,369 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,400

    Details
  • 2002 Audi TT 225hp quattro in Silver
    used

    2002 Audi TT 225hp quattro

    54,403 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,777

    Details
  • 2002 Audi TT 180hp in Silver
    used

    2002 Audi TT 180hp

    244,017 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2001 Audi TT 225hp quattro in Red
    used

    2001 Audi TT 225hp quattro

    100,722 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2004 Audi TT 250hp quattro in Gray
    used

    2004 Audi TT 250hp quattro

    76,059 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,990

    Details
  • 2004 Audi TT 250hp quattro in Gray
    used

    2004 Audi TT 250hp quattro

    137,406 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,975

    Details
  • 2005 Audi TT 180hp in Black
    used

    2005 Audi TT 180hp

    89,254 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    156,724 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2008 Audi TT 2.0T in Black
    used

    2008 Audi TT 2.0T

    68,529 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,995

    $510 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Audi TT 2.0T in Black
    used

    2008 Audi TT 2.0T

    67,355 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,495

    Details
  • 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    19,711 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,900

    Details
  • 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    80,261 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro in Red
    used

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    92,293 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,998

    Details
  • 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro
    used

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    96,174 miles

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    178,493 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2008 Audi TT 2.0T in Black
    used

    2008 Audi TT 2.0T

    73,198 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro
    used

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    126,077 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2008 Audi TT 2.0T
    used

    2008 Audi TT 2.0T

    135,693 miles

    $9,481

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi TT

Overall Consumer Rating
4.889 Reviews
8 years & counting
J. Wolfe,07/11/2010
Fun to drive, love the 180 for around town drives because of the early & flat torque curve. It's as quick as the 225 for normal use for this reason (full torque @ 1950 rpm) & this is the last year for the true manual shift- which is a preferred feature for us- wanting a true old school style sports car. Burns Premium only. The trunk is roomy, AC is great. Had some minor issues- dip stick crumbled, cheap cd storage latch broke twice. We plan to keep this baby many years & are aware of timing belt issues that bear watching. It's a great sports car in the old tradition, but without the leaks & rattles of the old Brits.
