Used 2002 Audi TT for Sale Near Me

Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona

TALK ABOUT RARE.... PEEP THIS 2002 AUDI TT CABRIOLET 225 HORSE POWER QUATTRO 6 SPEED CHRISTMAS HIT US A BIT EARLY WITH THIS ONE. ITS GRACED WITH SUPER RARE BASEBALL EDITION COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ALL OF THIS ENCASED IN A ARROW STRAIGHT LAKE SILVER METALLIC PERFECTLY STRAIGHT BODY. THAT'S ROLLING ON SHOW POLISHED 5 SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS. Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Canada since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost financeable asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU.....OUR VALUED CUSTOMER.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Audi TT 225hp quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: TRUUT28N021001978

Stock: 11821

Certified Pre-Owned: No

