Used 2011 Audi S4 for Sale Near Me

R&B One Auto Sales - Orlando / Florida

We are proud to present this 2012 Audi S4 3.0T Quattro Premium Plus. Please call/text us 407-603-1733 in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. For more info, PHOTOS, walk around VIDEO, and CARFAX visit our website www.CarSalesOrlando.com.This car was sold new in Florida and has remained in the state since. It has a clean Carfax report and a well-maintained history and clear Title. The car is finished in Black over Black leather and powered by a 3.0L V6 Turbocharged engine paired with 7-speed S Tronic transmission. The interior of this vehicle is flawless. It's in great condition. It comes with 19' Double-Spoke Style alloy wheels as well as a multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles. The car is in great shape and completely in stock condition as can be seen in the photographs and no aftermarket parts installed. All features and functions as new. Factory original paint, in other words, no paint or bodywork was done on the car. Also, it's a non-smoker car.Most importantly, mechanically it runs and drives like new and the ride is very smooth. The most important, the motor is very healthy, sounds great, and has plenty of power. Equally important that transmission shifts smoothly through all gears. There are absolutely no fluid leaks. There are no unusual drivetrain or suspension noises. All suspension and steering components are in proper working order. All related powertrain components are all in excellent condition by all means. Everything is in perfect working condition. All-wheel drive. Includes 1-key/remote as well as all owner's manuals. It comes with a lot of features and functions.In conclusion, the car went through our multi-point inspection and successfully met all our standards of quality control.Please call/text us 407-603-1733 in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. This car is fully maintained and drives great.For more information or apply for financing please visit our website: www.CarSalesOrlando.com, Non-smoker owner, Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Regularly maintained, Arctic cold a/c, No pets, Never driven on Snow, Seats as good as new, Spotless interior, Fully Loaded

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUBGAFL6CA057259

Stock: CLN-057259

Certified Pre-Owned: No

