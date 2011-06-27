  1. Home
2001 Audi TT Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive styling, cutting-edge interior, optional all-wheel drive.
  • Useless back seat in coupe, interior ergonomics take getting used to, lacks low-end grunt.
Edmunds' Expert Review

For buyers seeking the ultimate performance sport coupe (or roadster), the 2001 Audi TT will likely disappoint. But those willing to give up, say, 12 percent of sheer ability will get back at least 25 percent in pure style.

Vehicle overview

The Audi TT concept car was introduced in 1995, and we hated it. Subsequently, we've had numerous visual encounters and chances to get behind the wheel. You could say we've developed an acquired taste.

In person, the car just looks right, appearing aggressive and graceful at the same time. The rear boasts rounded flanks and a cleanly arced roofline. Purposeful styling details are executed with ice-cold precision; it is an instant classic - a shape that will be a topic of discussion for years. The ride ain't too shabby, either.

Audi's entry-level TT comes with a front-engine, front-drive powertrain layout. Its turbocharged, 1.8-liter, four-cylinder engine makes 180 horsepower and is connected to a five-speed manual transmission, achieving zero to 60 in 7.4 seconds. Also available is a massaged 225-horsepower engine that shaves nearly a second off of that time. With standard all-wheel drive, it can reach a top speed of 143 mph. The torque is increased as well, from 173 to 207 foot-pounds, but we still feel that both are lacking in low-range take off. Once you overcome that, though, hang on to your toupees!

The TT Coupe has a sparse interior and a nearly useless rear seat. Inside, Audi has created a visual and tactile feast of aluminum, leather and stainless steel. The effect is successful, appearing to be expensively outfitted, but not luxurious in the traditional sense. And, thanks to the hatchback design for the coupe, the TT offers owners some utility, carrying 13.8 cubic feet of cargo with the rear seat up and 24.2 cubic feet if the rear seat is folded down. The numbers go down for the quattro and convertible versions; but hey, this isn't a minivan.

Standard equipment includes leather sport seats, cruise control, a tachometer, alloy wheels, a split-folding rear seat, and an AM/FM stereo with cassette and speed-sensitive volume control. A CD player is optional. Power seats, a sunroof and a full-size spare tire are not available on this car. The front-wheel drive convertible comes with a manually operated top, while the Quattro comes with a power top, both with glass rear window with defrost.

To keep passengers safe, Audi installed ABS, traction control and a first-aid kit in the TT. Head and thorax side airbags are also standard. Pre-tensioners and force limiters make seatbelts even more effective than conventional systems and next-generation front airbags deploy at lower speeds. Audi contends that through marvelous feats of engineering and dual roll-bar hoops, the protection level for the convertible in a rollover is equal to that of the coupe.

The TT's styling will make it popular with people who like to impress. Whether in coupe or roadster form, the car makes a bold statement you won't soon forget.

2001 Highlights

For 2001 Audi introduces the TT Roadster, which retains the same interior and chassis as the coupe. Makes sense, as the coupe was designed with the roadster version in mind. There's also a 225-horsepower quattro version for both the coupe and convertible.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Audi TT.

4.7
115 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A car with problems, but if you can live with them
Dave DeLong,07/22/2015
225hp Quattro AWD 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
The 2001 TT had numerous electrical problems, and mine is no exception. I blame it on the used car dealer I bought it from, who messed up quite a number of things... seems like I have run into a series of issues that are annoying, but not debilitating. Due to turbo lag and AWD it is a bit slow off the line (compared to my old Z car and 79 Trans Am), but the car is very strong in the mountains and on the highway. It is a great cruising car on the open road, and handles well up to about 110 mph. My wife and I got silly while out on the plains of eastern Colorado and tried to find out how fast it was... at 115 it was still accelerating smoothly, but the car started to feel kind of like it was floating, and we lost our nerve. My goal is to actually FIX all the minor problems I have on this car and figure out how it goes when I've got those sorted out... I refuse to be beaten by this car. It looks terrific, you don't see too many of them any more, and (when it's not driving me nuts with a minor problem) is a pleasure to drive. Experience tells me though, there aren't any "just okay" versions of this model year... you either got a good one and are among the huge fans of the car, or you got a money pit you can't wait to get rid of... have a mechanic you trust check the car out carefully, and you can get one heck of a car.
Great little car most new cars still can't compete
Scott,12/22/2015
225hp Quattro AWD 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I've owned my TT Quattro coupe since 2006. Bought it used from a guy that was as meticulous with it as I am. The only issue was the timing belt. it let go and cost a good chunk to get the engine rebuilt (my fault for not changing it sooner)... better than new now. If you are looking for one, ask for receipts on repairs/upkeep! In the 9 years I've owned it... I've replaced or rebuilt: engine, fuel pump (very spendy there), drive lines, rotors and the water pump(this has plastic impellers from the factory - change out for metal impeller pump). Total about 6K in repairs... but waaay worth it. I know what issues it has had and what has been repaired... no new 'can of worms' in some other used luxury sports car! It is at 124K miles now and should last me another 145K easy! Close to 30 mpg on the highway, 24-26 in the city (depending on my driving tendencies). I still get people staring and asking about it. I have the Black/black quattro. People are blown away when i tell them it is a 2001! 14 years old and still looks better and drives better than most cookie cutter 'sports cars' put out these days. Not to mention the gas mileage is equal to or better than most 2015 models! Tis a great date night car with the wife. She still gets all giddy when i 'let' her drive it!
Thoroughly Fantastic
nikokeys,04/05/2016
180hp Quattro AWD 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
I've read reviews that speak of all the problems, so let me get my gripes out of the way first: -The interior ergonomics are weird. I'm constantly adjusting my seat to get comfortable, and something as minor as a different set of shoes will throw off my entire driving position. -The electronic components do, as said, degrade. But as long as they don't fail, it's more of an irritation than a problem. No, I can't see all of the pixels on my trip computer and no, I don't care. -The timing belt issue is real. Pay attention to it, or you're a fool otherwise. But really, this boils down to simple, diligent maintenance. I bought mine at an auction house for around $8k in 2013. It was cheaper to insure than the Subaru I'd been looking at, and did better in almost every category except passenger and storage space, which I didn't really care about. The previous owner had maintained it meticulously - he just didn't do a good job paying for it. When I got it, the ABS control module was out, so I had no ABS and no traction control system. I have never bothered to fix this problem. It's better with standard brakes, human judgment and a fantastic set of tires. Up in Montana where I am, we have janky roads and freakish weather. This car handles great in all weather conditions: running Nokian winter tires (no studs) in winter - excellent traction on snow and ice and Hankook tires in summer getting over 40mpg. The steering is so excellent and responsive it's almost hard to cope with when I step into it from my truck (which has 90's GM steering). The clutch is very forgiving, if a bit stiff, and I don't think it's very easy to stall, either. Sound system is bang on. This is an amazing car for a driver with the right mindset. I don't think I'd pay the price for it new, but as a pre-owned vehicle, I've never been happier.
Turbo Charged Ride
bill,07/18/2008
Great car, however before buying make sure that the electronics for the odometer, fuel tank, speedometer have been replaced. Original uses an Italian chip that costs almost $1800 for a dealer replacement. Also, the glass wind screen on the convertible has a binding problem on the track that means the entire unit must be replaced at a cost of more than a thousand dollars! Oh yes, and if the glass is broken there is no replacement, you gotta buy the whole unit. Aside from the above, it is a great car, great performance, holds the road equally well in rain or snow due to the AWD. I would buy another one for sure. Get the 225hp, not the 180hp. The extra horses make a big difference.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More About This Model

If you were to ask a bonafide car nut what makes up a true sports car, chances are one characteristic that will come up in conversation will be the "roadster" body style - the likes of the Sunbeam Alpine, MG-TC and legendary Shelby 427 Cobra.

In the past decade, we've seen this aspect of the automotive industry become a boom to manufacturers. Starting with the Mazda Miata in 1990, BMW introduced the Z3 in 1996, last year we got a taste of the Honda S2000 and for 2001, Audi joins the hunt with the TT Roadster.

Our introduction to the latest offering from Audi was under the bright, sunny skies of Phoenix, Arizona, where we were not only treated to a day of driving the front-wheel-drive, 180-horsepower version, but to Audi's upgraded 225-horsepower motor and famed quattro all-wheel-drive system, which debuted nearly 20 years ago.

Looking over the TT, we couldn't help but notice its round bodylines, similar to the New Beetle, but with an aggressive, industrial look. Large wheel arches frame the standard 16-inch alloys (17-inch with the quattro) and the flat edges of the arches meld perfectly with the round and graceful lines over the rest of the bodywork.

We wish Audi were able to solve the vehicle's tendency to lift the rear end at speed with measures other than the mandatory winglet across the transom - a piece that does a superb job of breaking up the car's natural lines. We suspect there'll be a long line of TT owners who want the wing removed and holes patched at local body shops.

We loved the aluminum fuel cap cover with its exposed allen-head fixtures and the quattro's dual exhaust outlets (the front wheeler only gets a single tip), which only add to the "don't mess with me" look.

The interior of the TT is just as hard-edged as the exterior, with an abundant use of aluminum, exposed allen-head fasteners and closed-loop carpet. Our quattro tester was fitted with the optional $1,000 baseball-glove-leather interior, which featured hand-stitched seating with baseball laces adorning the seams. While this is a great-looking novelty, we question the practicality and longevity of the laces with the normal wear and tear of a daily driver.

Like in any good German automobile, ergonomics are paramount and the TT doesn't disappoint. Aluminum-framed gauges reminded us of our old 356 Porsche Speedster days and were placed for optimum viewing. The usual turn signal/flash to pass and wiper stalks felt like natural extensions of our fingertips.

The TT's climate controls took a little getting used to; they use rotary-style knobs, that toggle left and right to increase or decrease fan speed and the cabin's desired temperature. Buttons flanking the toggles controlled venting, recirculation and heater elements in the rear glass.

The TT Roadster is a heavy hitter in the safety department as well. Fitted with dual front and side, head and chest air bags, the chassis is also beefed with 18% thicker door sills and an aluminum cross member that runs parallel behind the seats and connects to the dual roll-bar hoops. So strong is the chassis that, should a TT roadster ever roll over, occupants would have the same level of protection as in the full-bodied coupe.

Jump in the front-wheeler, twist the "switch blade" key, and the turbo'd 1.8-liter DOHC 4-cylinder engine springs to life, settling down to a silky smooth purr. Selecting first, we let out the clutch and added throttle input, finding out there's absolutely no power under 2,000 rpm.

The snail won the race for the first 30 feet.

Once the tachometer reaches the 2,500 hash mark, the turbo kicks in and there's a decent amount of linear power that stretches all the way to redline. Keeping the 5-valves-per-cylinder engine between the 3,000 and 5,000 rpm powerband was a rewarding experience with strong pull while rowing gears until you hit fifth, which felt rather short and left us aching for the quattro's 6-speed gearbox.

But one shouldn't bear judgment of the front-driver by horsepower alone. Like the Austin Healey 100 of the mid-1950s, a Corvette could easily outrun it in a straight line, but not on a twisty patch of pavement. The same premise holds true for the TT Roadster.

The TT's suspension is a bit on the harsh side, utilizing a moderately stiff spring and soft shock combination. We found the highway ride to be a bit stiff -- especially on expansion joints -- but without jolting the cabin's occupants into kidney failure. Like a true sports car, handling capabilities outweigh ride comfort and twisty canyon roads are where the TT Roadster shines.

As with the roadsters of yesteryear, the TT front wheeler is nimble through the twisties, carving the canyon roads as cleanly as the car's own bodywork. Miss an apex or get the back end out of shape? No problem. The standard (only on the 180-horsepower version) traction control system kicks in, helping to right the car in a split second.

Braking was nothing short of sensational. Touch the brake pedal and you can instantly feel the four-wheel, ABS-assisted calipers gently squeezing the discs. Pedal modulation is excellent all the way through full-tilt emergency stops, which were linear and confidence inspiring. ABS pulse and kickback was minimal - just enough to let you know the system was working. Without a doubt, Audi has developed one of the most communicative brake systems on the market.

If sun worshiping with 180-horsepower isn't enough or if you think you'll need additional traction in the winter months, the 225-horsepower, quattro version is a real ticket to ride.

For a mere $5,700 over the base front-wheeler (which carries a MSRP of $33,200), you'll find more than a chip-tuned upgrade. Audi fortified the 225-version with higher compression pistons, upgraded cylinder heads, new intake and exhaust manifolds and twin intercoolers for the turbo. Throw in a power top (the 180-horsepower model is manually operated), 6-speed manual transmission, Audi's quattro IV all-wheel drive, and a parallelogram, multi-link rear suspension and the driving experience increases by a fun factor of two.

The quattro feels heavier because it is heavier -- by 342 pounds -- with the all-wheel drive system. On the road, the added weight is noticeable in the steering, which is firmer than in the front drive version, but equally communicative. We could also "feel" the quattro system working while pushing the car's limits on twisty roads, literally helping to "pull" us around corners.

With an additional 45 horsepower on tap, the quattro pulls long and hard, but still suffers from a lack of low-end grunt. Once the tach reached 2,200 rpm, the rush of power is almost never-ending, forcing our backs hard against the leather seat all the way to redline.

Are the quattro and 45 horsepower worth the extra $5,700? You bet they are, if you want the extra whomp when the throttle is nailed to the floor or if you even think you'll see snow. But if your budget won't allow you to spend $38,900 for the quattro, don't worry; the front-wheel drive version doesn't disappoint. In fact, despite the added extras in the quattro, we'd recommend the 180 over the quattro just for its lighter feel and purist approach.

But no matter how you slice it, the TT Roadster squarely hits the mark on pure topless and trendy fun in the sun. Just be sure to load up on SPF-45 sunscreen before you leave the dealer's lot

Used 2001 Audi TT Overview

The Used 2001 Audi TT is offered in the following submodels: TT Coupe, TT Convertible. Available styles include 225hp Quattro AWD 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 225hp Quattro AWD 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 180hp Quattro AWD 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), 180hp Fwd 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), and 180hp Fwd 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M).

