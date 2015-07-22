Used 2001 Audi TT for Sale Near Me

  2001 Audi TT 225hp quattro in Red
    used

    2001 Audi TT 225hp quattro

    100,722 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  2002 Audi TT 225hp quattro in Silver
    used

    2002 Audi TT 225hp quattro

    26,369 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,400

    Details
  2002 Audi TT 225hp quattro in Silver
    used

    2002 Audi TT 225hp quattro

    54,403 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,777

    Details
  2002 Audi TT 180hp in Silver
    used

    2002 Audi TT 180hp

    244,017 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,500

    Details
  2004 Audi TT 250hp quattro in Gray
    used

    2004 Audi TT 250hp quattro

    76,059 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,990

    Details
  2004 Audi TT 250hp quattro in Gray
    used

    2004 Audi TT 250hp quattro

    137,406 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,975

    Details
  2005 Audi TT 180hp in Black
    used

    2005 Audi TT 180hp

    89,254 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    156,724 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  2008 Audi TT 2.0T in Black
    used

    2008 Audi TT 2.0T

    68,529 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,995

    $510 Below Market
    Details
  2008 Audi TT 2.0T in Black
    used

    2008 Audi TT 2.0T

    67,355 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,495

    Details
  2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    19,711 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,900

    Details
  2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    80,261 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,900

    Details
  2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro in Red
    used

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    92,293 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,998

    Details
  2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro
    used

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    96,174 miles

    $12,900

    Details
  2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    178,493 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    Details
  2008 Audi TT 2.0T in Black
    used

    2008 Audi TT 2.0T

    73,198 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $9,990

    Details
  2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro
    used

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    126,077 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    Details
  2008 Audi TT 2.0T
    used

    2008 Audi TT 2.0T

    135,693 miles

    $9,481

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi TT

Read recent reviews for the Audi TT
A car with problems, but if you can live with them
Dave DeLong,07/22/2015
225hp Quattro AWD 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
The 2001 TT had numerous electrical problems, and mine is no exception. I blame it on the used car dealer I bought it from, who messed up quite a number of things... seems like I have run into a series of issues that are annoying, but not debilitating. Due to turbo lag and AWD it is a bit slow off the line (compared to my old Z car and 79 Trans Am), but the car is very strong in the mountains and on the highway. It is a great cruising car on the open road, and handles well up to about 110 mph. My wife and I got silly while out on the plains of eastern Colorado and tried to find out how fast it was... at 115 it was still accelerating smoothly, but the car started to feel kind of like it was floating, and we lost our nerve. My goal is to actually FIX all the minor problems I have on this car and figure out how it goes when I've got those sorted out... I refuse to be beaten by this car. It looks terrific, you don't see too many of them any more, and (when it's not driving me nuts with a minor problem) is a pleasure to drive. Experience tells me though, there aren't any "just okay" versions of this model year... you either got a good one and are among the huge fans of the car, or you got a money pit you can't wait to get rid of... have a mechanic you trust check the car out carefully, and you can get one heck of a car.
